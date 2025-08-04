Is your heart at risk? Know the causes, signs and types of heart blockage

Heart blockage can lead to serious health complications if not detected early. Learn about its causes, common symptoms, and different types to better understand this heart condition and when to seek medical help.

Heart blockage, also known as coronary artery disease, occurs when plaque buildup narrows heart arteries, leading to symptoms like chest pain and potentially severe complications, and can range in severity from mild to critical.

A heart blockage, medically termed coronary artery disease, happens when the arteries responsible for supplying blood to the heart become constricted or obstructed. “This condition primarily results from the gradual accumulation of fatty deposits, cholesterol, and other substances, which form plaques within the artery walls. Over time, these plaques can harden or even rupture, significantly reducing blood flow to the heart muscle,” says cardiologist Dr Amit Bhushan Sharma. Recognizing the signs and understanding the different forms of heart blockage can be crucial for timely intervention and managing this serious condition effectively.

What exactly is a heart blockage?

A heart blockage, or coronary artery disease, refers to the narrowing or obstruction of the arteries that deliver blood to the heart. Dr Sharma says, “Blockage mainly stems from the buildup of fatty deposits, cholesterol, and other materials, which create plaques in the artery walls.” Over time, these plaques can harden or break, restricting blood flow to the heart muscle.

What are the common symptoms of heart blockage?

While a medical test is usually needed for a definitive diagnosis, there are warning signs to watch for. A feeling of heaviness or discomfort in the chest is often the first indicator, followed by a sensation of choking and general unwellness. If you have a family history of heart problems, it is especially important to be vigilant and get regular medical check-ups to monitor your heart health. For other signs, refer to the section on signs of a blocked artery in the original article.

What causes heart blockage to develop?

Several factors contribute to heart blockage. The most common cause is atherosclerosis, where fatty plaques build up and narrow arteries. High blood pressure also plays a significant role, damaging artery walls over time and making them more susceptible to plaque accumulation. High cholesterol, particularly elevated LDL levels, further promotes plaque formation.

What role do lifestyle and other conditions play?

Conditions like diabetes can worsen the situation, as high blood sugar damages blood vessels and accelerates atherosclerosis. Unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, tobacco use, and excessive alcohol consumption are major contributors, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Obesity increases heart blockage risk by raising cholesterol and blood pressure, while a sedentary lifestyle amplifies these dangers. Age and genetic predisposition also increase susceptibility to heart conditions.

What are the different types of heart blockages?

Heart blockages are classified by severity into three levels. The first-degree heart block is the mildest, often symptom-free, and detected by an ECG, usually requiring little medical treatment. Second-degree heart block means some electrical signals don’t reach all heart chambers, sometimes needing a pacemaker. The third-degree heart block is the most severe, indicating no communication between ventricles and atria, and can be a medical emergency. For more details on different types and their implications, see the full article on heart blockage explained.