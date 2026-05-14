Search HealthShots…
Personalised Content. Daily Newsletters Sign Up
Self Care

Why are heart attacks becoming more common in 20s, 30s and 40s?

Heart attacks among young adults in India are rising due to preventable lifestyle choices, highlighting the need for awareness and action.
Written by: Tavishi Dogra
Published On: 14 May 2026, 02:00 pm IST
Inputs from
Dr Vijay Soorampally
Cardiologist
More young adults are visiting hospitals with cardiac symptoms, signalling that lifestyle changes are beginning to override their natural defences. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

Heart attacks are no longer confined to older people. Across India, an alarming rise in cardiovascular events among individuals in their 20s, 30s, and early 40s is reshaping our understanding of heart disease. While genetics play a role, lifestyle factors are emerging as the dominant drivers of this trend, particularly stress, hypertension, diabetes, and tobacco use.

“Modern life has introduced a relentless pace that leaves little room for recovery. Chronic psychological stress, whether from work pressure, financial strain, or social expectations, activates the body’s stress response system. This leads to persistent elevations in stress hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline, which increase heart rate, raise blood pressure, and promote inflammation. Over time, this silent strain damages blood vessels and accelerates atherosclerosis, laying the groundwork for early heart attacks,” Dr Vijay Soorampally, Cardiologist and Electrophysiologist, Gleneagles AWARE Hospital, LB Nagar, Hyderabad, tells Health Shots.

What happens if high blood pressure goes unnoticed?

  • Hypertension, or high blood pressure, often goes unnoticed because it rarely produces symptoms until complications arise. “In young adults, sedentary behaviour, high salt intake, obesity, and poor sleep contribute significantly to elevated blood pressure”, says the cardiologist. Uncontrolled hypertension stiffens arteries and increases the workload on the heart, making it a critical yet underdiagnosed risk factor in early cardiovascular disease.
  • Equally concerning is the surge in type 2 diabetes among younger populations. India already carries a significant diabetes burden, and earlier onset means longer exposure to high blood sugar levels. “Diabetes damages blood vessels, disrupts cholesterol balance, and promotes plaque formation in the coronary arteries”, says the doctor. When combined with other risk factors like hypertension and obesity, the risk multiplies dramatically.
  • Tobacco use, whether in the form of cigarettes, bidis, or smokeless products, remains one of the most preventable causes of heart disease. “Raises blood pressure and heart rate; other toxic chemicals damage artery linings and promote clotting says the expert. Even occasional smoking or social tobacco use harms the cardiovascular system, which reacts negatively even at low exposure levels.
Severe stress reactions to significant life events or trauma were linked to a heightened risk of several types of cardiovascular diseases.

What makes these factors particularly dangerous is their tendency to cluster. “Young professionals under chronic stress may adopt unhealthy coping mechanisms like smoking, poor diet, and lack of exercise, leading to weight gain, hypertension, and diabetes”, shares the cardiologist. This interconnected web accelerates cardiovascular risk far earlier than traditionally expected.

Early heart attacks are largely preventable. Regular health check-ups, even in asymptomatic individuals, can help detect hypertension, prediabetes, and lipid abnormalities at an early stage. “Modifications are key to prevention. Maintain a balanced diet with fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Exercise at least 150 minutes of moderate activity weekly. Ensure enough sleep and manage stress through mindfulness or relaxation techniques,” says the doctor.

Why is heart disease awareness important?

Young individuals often underestimate their risk, assuming heart disease is a distant concern. Public health messaging, workplace wellness initiatives, and school-level education must emphasise that cardiovascular health begins early in life. “Early heart attacks are not random events they are the culmination of modifiable lifestyle risks”, says the doctor. Addressing stress, controlling blood pressure and sugar, and quitting tobacco can significantly cut premature cardiovascular disease. The heart may be resilient, but it is not invincible, and the choices we make today determine its health tomorrow.

Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Preventive Care, Family Care, Reproductive Care, Self Care

Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.

Related Topics:
About the Author
Tavishi Dogra

Tavishi Dogra is a health journalist with over 8 years of experience in the field. She has built a reputation as a trusted voice, adept at simplifying complex medical information for a broad audience. Her work with prominent media outlets, including RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee, has honed her skills in effectively communicating health topics to diverse groups. Tavishi's extensive research and expertise in AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy) make her a valuable source of expert advice and the latest updates on leading a healthier lifestyle. Follow her on HealthShots for more insights!

Related Stories

View all

5 reasons other than alcohol that may damage your liver

Self Care

Struggling with high LDL? 7 drinks to reduce cholesterol naturally

Photo Gallery

Photo Gallery

View all

World Stroke Day: 6 yoga poses to reduce the risk of stroke

5 diabetes-friendly rice options that have lower GI than white rice

7 high-sugar foods you should avoid with diabetes

High cholesterol: 7 mistakes people make after diagnosis

Next Story
FOLLOW US ON

MIND

INTIMATE HEALTH

BEAUTY

FITNESS

PREVENTIVE CARE

HEALTHY EATING

WEB STORIES

HEALTH HOROSCOPE

HOW TO

MOM SAYS

PODCASTS

VIDEOS

SHE SLAYS

HEALTH NEWS

NEWSLETTERS

TRENDING TOPICS

TOOLS

LATEST STORIES

DISEASES