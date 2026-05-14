Why are heart attacks becoming more common in 20s, 30s and 40s?

Heart attacks are no longer confined to older people. Across India, an alarming rise in cardiovascular events among individuals in their 20s, 30s, and early 40s is reshaping our understanding of heart disease. While genetics play a role, lifestyle factors are emerging as the dominant drivers of this trend, particularly stress, hypertension, diabetes, and tobacco use.
“Modern life has introduced a relentless pace that leaves little room for recovery. Chronic psychological stress, whether from work pressure, financial strain, or social expectations, activates the body’s stress response system. This leads to persistent elevations in stress hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline, which increase heart rate, raise blood pressure, and promote inflammation. Over time, this silent strain damages blood vessels and accelerates atherosclerosis, laying the groundwork for early heart attacks,” Dr Vijay Soorampally, Cardiologist and Electrophysiologist, Gleneagles AWARE Hospital, LB Nagar, Hyderabad, tells Health Shots.
What makes these factors particularly dangerous is their tendency to cluster. “Young professionals under chronic stress may adopt unhealthy coping mechanisms like smoking, poor diet, and lack of exercise, leading to weight gain, hypertension, and diabetes”, shares the cardiologist. This interconnected web accelerates cardiovascular risk far earlier than traditionally expected.
Early heart attacks are largely preventable. Regular health check-ups, even in asymptomatic individuals, can help detect hypertension, prediabetes, and lipid abnormalities at an early stage. “Modifications are key to prevention. Maintain a balanced diet with fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Exercise at least 150 minutes of moderate activity weekly. Ensure enough sleep and manage stress through mindfulness or relaxation techniques,” says the doctor.
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