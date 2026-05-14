Why are heart attacks becoming more common in 20s, 30s and 40s?

Heart attacks among young adults in India are rising due to preventable lifestyle choices, highlighting the need for awareness and action.

Heart attacks are no longer confined to older people. Across India, an alarming rise in cardiovascular events among individuals in their 20s, 30s, and early 40s is reshaping our understanding of heart disease. While genetics play a role, lifestyle factors are emerging as the dominant drivers of this trend, particularly stress, hypertension, diabetes, and tobacco use.

“Modern life has introduced a relentless pace that leaves little room for recovery. Chronic psychological stress, whether from work pressure, financial strain, or social expectations, activates the body’s stress response system. This leads to persistent elevations in stress hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline, which increase heart rate, raise blood pressure, and promote inflammation. Over time, this silent strain damages blood vessels and accelerates atherosclerosis, laying the groundwork for early heart attacks,” Dr Vijay Soorampally, Cardiologist and Electrophysiologist, Gleneagles AWARE Hospital, LB Nagar, Hyderabad, tells Health Shots.

What happens if high blood pressure goes unnoticed?

Hypertension , or high blood pressure, often goes unnoticed because it rarely produces symptoms until complications arise. “In young adults, sedentary behaviour, high salt intake, obesity, and poor sleep contribute significantly to elevated blood pressure”, says the cardiologist. Uncontrolled hypertension stiffens arteries and increases the workload on the heart, making it a critical yet underdiagnosed risk factor in early cardiovascular disease.

, or high blood pressure, often goes unnoticed because it rarely produces symptoms until complications arise. “In young adults, sedentary behaviour, high salt intake, obesity, and poor sleep contribute significantly to elevated blood pressure”, says the cardiologist. Uncontrolled hypertension stiffens arteries and increases the workload on the heart, making it a critical yet underdiagnosed risk factor in early cardiovascular disease. Equally concerning is the surge in type 2 diabetes among younger populations. India already carries a significant diabetes burden, and earlier onset means longer exposure to high blood sugar levels. “Diabetes damages blood vessels, disrupts cholesterol balance, and promotes plaque formation in the coronary arteries”, says the doctor. When combined with other risk factors like hypertension and obesity, the risk multiplies dramatically.

among younger populations. India already carries a significant diabetes burden, and earlier onset means longer exposure to high blood sugar levels. “Diabetes damages blood vessels, disrupts cholesterol balance, and promotes plaque formation in the coronary arteries”, says the doctor. When combined with other risk factors like hypertension and obesity, the risk multiplies dramatically. Tobacco use, whether in the form of cigarettes, bidis, or smokeless products, remains one of the most preventable causes of heart disease. “Raises blood pressure and heart rate; other toxic chemicals damage artery linings and promote clotting says the expert. Even occasional smoking or social tobacco use harms the cardiovascular system, which reacts negatively even at low exposure levels.

What makes these factors particularly dangerous is their tendency to cluster. “Young professionals under chronic stress may adopt unhealthy coping mechanisms like smoking, poor diet, and lack of exercise, leading to weight gain, hypertension, and diabetes”, shares the cardiologist. This interconnected web accelerates cardiovascular risk far earlier than traditionally expected.

Early heart attacks are largely preventable. Regular health check-ups, even in asymptomatic individuals, can help detect hypertension, prediabetes, and lipid abnormalities at an early stage. “Modifications are key to prevention. Maintain a balanced diet with fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Exercise at least 150 minutes of moderate activity weekly. Ensure enough sleep and manage stress through mindfulness or relaxation techniques,” says the doctor.

Why is heart disease awareness important?