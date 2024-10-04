From stress to cancer: Know 8 health risks of using mobile phones

It is not just eye strain, using a cell phone can be problematic for your overall health. Know 8 common health risks of mobile phones.

Having a mobile phone feels as essential as food and water in this digital world. From staying connected with loved ones to having all the information we need at our fingertips, phones are pretty amazing and convenient. But while they make life easier, too much of a good thing can also be bad. Prolonged use or phone addiction can take a toll on your health. Studies suggest that excessive mobile use might increase risks, such as sleep disturbances, eye strain, and even mental health issues. It is easy to ignore these problems, but it is important to be mindful and limit your screen time for a healthy balance in life.

8 health risks of mobile

Here are 8 ways how using a mobile phone can take a toll on your mental and physical health:

1. Eye strain

Staring at a small screen for long periods can lead to eye strain or what is commonly referred to as ‘digital eye strain‘ or ‘computer vision syndrome’. Mobile phone screens emit blue light, which can cause discomfort in the eyes, leading to symptoms such as blurred vision, dry eyes, headache, and difficulty focusing. As per a study published in the International Journal of Preventive Medicine, smartphone users have a 39.7 percent higher risk of eye pain and dryness when they spend prolonged time on screen compared to non-users. Make sure you take frequent breaks from the screen, adjust the screen brightness, and use specks that protect your eyes against blue light.

2. Text neck

Have you ever noticed that when texting or scrolling through social media, you sit in a hunched-over position? Well, this posture can result in a condition commonly known as text neck. This is when the muscles in your neck and shoulders become stiff or painful due to holding your head forward for extended periods while using your phone. Text neck can lead to chronic pain and even long-term issues with posture if not addressed. A study published by the Peer Journal reveals that the risk of neck disorders and text neck is higher among mobile phone users. To avoid it, stretch regularly, maintain better posture, and hold your phone at eye level to avoid any type of strain on the neck and upper body.

3. Sleep disorders

Using a mobile phone before bed is common, but it may be one of the reasons people experience sleep disorders. A study published by the Nature and Science of Sleep suggests that using a mobile for at least 30 minutes after the lights have been turned off affects sleep quality, and increases the risk of daytime sleepiness and sleep latency (time you take to fall asleep). “Blue light emitted from phone screens interferes with the production of melatonin, the hormone responsible for regulating sleep. This disruption can make it difficult for you to fall asleep or lead to poor-quality sleep,” explains Internal Medicine Physician Dr Manjusha Agarwal. Reducing phone use before bedtime or switching to night mode can help in maintaining a healthy sleep cycle.

4. Heart problems

Mobile phone usage, especially close to bedtime, has also been linked to heart problems. In a study published in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology, researchers found that compared to nonregular mobile phone users, prolonged exposure to mobile phones could lead to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. The risk is especially high among smokers and people with chronic conditions such as diabetes. Try to avoid using your mobile phone at least 1 hour before bed.

5. Psychological stress

Many people experience stress and anxiety due to daily mobile phone use, primarily due to the constant need to stay connected, whether through work emails, social media, or notifications. “This habit can lead to increased levels of mental health problems, leading to worrisome symptoms such as stress, panic, restlessness, etc. over time,” says Dr Agarwal. Therefore, it is important to limit the usage of phones in order to improve mental health.

6. Impaired cognitive function

While mobile phones provide quick access to information, over-reliance on them may impair cognitive function. Constant interruptions from notifications or switching between apps can reduce our ability to focus on important tasks and work. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), exposure to radiofrequency electromagnetic field radiation (RF-EMFR) caused by mobile phones raises body core temperature and can impair cognition processes. This can lead to symptoms such as poor memory, forgetfulness, distraction, no control over attention, etc.

7. Musculoskeletal disorders

Poor posture associated with frequent mobile phone use can lead to various musculoskeletal disorders, particularly affecting the neck, shoulders, and upper back. These disorders are a result of prolonged periods of slouching or staying in awkward positions while using your phone. This can lead to long-term discomfort or even more severe conditions, such as herniated discs. “Incorporate stretching exercises, pay attention to posture, and take regular breaks to alleviate some of the strain and prevent musculoskeletal issues,” advises Dr Agarwal.

8. Addiction

It might sound surprising, but mobile phone addiction is a real thing. People today are more attached to their phones than ever, often checking them dozens (or even hundreds) of times per day. This compulsive behaviour can disrupt daily life, social interactions, and even mental well-being. A study published in Psychiatry Research states that mobile phone addiction is similar to substance addiction in terms of its impact on brain activity. People who were addicted to their phones showed higher levels of anxiety and had trouble focusing on tasks when not having their phones.

Can using a mobile phone cause cancer?

There is a common myth that using a mobile phone increases the risk of brain tumor. However, a recent study published in Environment International found that using a mobile phone does not directly cause cancer. The radiation from phones is non-ionising, meaning it does not damage DNA or cause cancer. While some early research raised concerns, recent studies have not found a solid link between phone use and cancer risk. However, it is still advisable to use a mobile phone for a limited period of time and take frequent breaks between to avoid the health risks associated with prolonged use of mobile.

7 tips to reduce screen time

Whether you are hooked on your phone or just trying to cut back, these 7 tips can help reduce screen time and boost your health:

1. Keep your device away from the bed: Charge your phone outside the bedroom to avoid late-night scrolling and improve sleep quality.

2. Track your daily usage: Use apps or built-in features to monitor how much time you are spending on your phone each day. This can help you recognise patterns and make changes.

3. Turn off push notifications: Constant alerts pull you back to your phone. Turn them off for non-essential apps to limit distractions.

4. Limit your phone use: Set specific times to check your phone, like during breaks or after work. Having a schedule helps you resist mindless scrolling.

5. Delete unnecessary apps: Apps you rarely use can clutter your phone and tempt you to spend more time on it. Get rid of those apps and features that are not essential.

6. Avoid your phone while eating: Meal times should be screen-free. Focus on the food and the people around you instead of checking social media.

7. Take breaks from using mobile: Regularly step away from your phone, especially during long stretches of use. Try the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break and look at something 20 feet away.

You can reduce your screen time and enjoy a more balanced, healthy lifestyle BY following these tips.