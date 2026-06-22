9 men’s health warning signs families should never ignore

Many men ignore symptoms like fatigue, snoring, mood changes, and unexplained weight loss, often blaming stress or age. Learn 9 health warning signs that may need medical attention.

Fathers are often the last people to talk about their health. A persistent headache, constant fatigue, poor sleep, or unexplained weight loss is frequently brushed aside as stress, ageing, or a busy schedule. But sometimes, these seemingly small complaints can be early signs of a bigger health problem.

According to Dr Abhilash Mishra, Cardiologist at Zynova Shalby Hospital, many serious conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, sleep disorders, thyroid problems, and even certain cancers can show subtle warning signs long before they become emergencies. Family members are often the first to notice these changes. Recognising them early and encouraging timely medical check-ups can help improve treatment outcomes and quality of life.

9 men’s health red flags

1. Frequent headaches and dizziness

Most headaches are harmless, but some deserve immediate attention. If your father experiences severe headaches that are worsening over time, occur with dizziness, vision changes, confusion, or vomiting, it could indicate high blood pressure, circulation problems, or even a neurological emergency. A sudden headache described as “the worst ever” requires urgent medical care.

2. Constant fatigue

Everyone feels tired occasionally. However, ongoing exhaustion even after proper sleep may signal underlying conditions such as diabetes, thyroid disorders, anemia, heart disease, or sleep apnea, says Dr Mishra. If your father constantly complains of low energy, it’s worth getting it evaluated.

3. Unexplained weight changes

Sudden weight loss or weight gain without any change in diet or exercise should never be ignored. Unexplained weight loss may be linked to diabetes, thyroid disorders, digestive diseases, or even certain cancers. Experts advise medical evaluation if weight changes occur unexpectedly.

4. Swollen feet, ankles, or legs

Persistent swelling in the lower limbs can sometimes indicate problems with the heart, kidneys, or liver. While occasional swelling may happen after prolonged standing, frequent or unexplained swelling should be assessed by a doctor.

5. Loud snoring and breathing pauses during sleep

Does your father snore loudly or appear to stop breathing during sleep? This may be a sign of sleep apnea. According to Dr Mishra, untreated sleep apnea can increase the risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, and daytime fatigue.

6. Mood swings, irritability, and anger

Men often express emotional distress differently from women. Increased irritability, frequent anger, withdrawal from family activities, or difficulty concentrating can be signs of chronic stress, anxiety, or depression. Mental health deserves the same attention as physical health.

7. Persistent sadness or excessive worry

Feeling emotionally low, anxious, or worried for long periods without an obvious reason should not be ignored. Depression and anxiety can affect sleep, work performance, relationships, and overall well-being. Early support can make a significant difference.

8. Changes in bowel habits

Frequent constipation, ongoing diarrhea, blood in the stool, or persistent abdominal discomfort may point to digestive disorders, inflammatory bowel disease, food intolerance, or colorectal cancer. If these symptoms persist or recur, medical evaluation is important.

9. Ongoing sleep problems

Trouble falling asleep, waking up frequently, or feeling tired despite spending enough time in bed can affect both physical and mental health. Poor sleep has been linked to increased risks of heart disease, anxiety, depression, and reduced immunity.

Encouraging regular health check-ups and paying attention to early warning signs may be one of the most meaningful ways to support the health and well-being of the men in your family.