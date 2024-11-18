AQI levels high in Delhi: 10 ways air pollution affects your health

As Delhi grapples with rising air pollution, high AQI levels can take a toll on health. Here are 10 ways poor air quality can affect your health.

As toxic air blanketed Delhi on Monday morning, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in several areas of the city crossed the 1500 mark. This alarming spike in pollution levels has made Delhi the most polluted city in the world, raising significant health concerns. In the short term, high AQI levels can cause breathing difficulties, eye irritation, coughing, skin issues, and fatigue. People with pre-existing conditions such as asthma are particularly vulnerable. However, long-term exposure to such poor air quality increases the risk of severe health problems, including respiratory diseases, cardiovascular conditions, lung cancer, and even strokes.

What is air pollution?

Air pollution refers to the presence of harmful substances in the air that can negatively take a toll on your health, the environment, and the climate. It occurs when chemicals, gases (carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide, and particulate matter), and particles from sources like vehicles, factories, construction sites, and even wildfires are released into the atmosphere. In India, bursting firecrackers is another common reason for air pollution during this time (October to December). These pollutants can reduce air quality, making it harder to breathe and causing serious health issues like asthma, heart disease, and lung problems. It can also harm plants and animals and contribute to global problems like climate change.

Symptoms of air pollution

If you are living in a city with high air pollution, you may notice symptoms such as:

Eye irritation

Nose and throat irritation

Coughing and nasal congestion

Phlegm

Chest tightness

Shortness of breath

Wheezing

Pain when breathing deeply

Headache, dizziness, and fatigue

People with asthma or respiratory conditions may experience worsening symptoms or an asthma attack. In some cases, individuals may feel chest tightness or discomfort as well. Prolonged exposure to these symptoms can worsen over time, especially in areas with consistently high pollution levels

Side effects of air pollution

Here are 10 ways air pollution can affect your health:

1. Respiratory issues

One of the most direct impacts of poor air quality is on the lungs. Breathing in polluted air can cause immediate irritation in the airways, leading to coughing, wheezing, and shortness of breath. Over time, exposure to pollutants like particulate matter (PM2.5), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), and sulfur dioxide (SO2) can damage lung tissue, causing chronic conditions like asthma, bronchitis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), as per the American Lung Association. For those who already suffer from respiratory conditions, air pollution can worsen symptoms and trigger asthma attacks.

2. Heart diseases

Poor air quality is not just a threat to the lungs, it can also harm your heart health. A study published in the JACC Advances showed that long-term exposure to air pollution can lead to an increased risk of heart diseases such as heart attacks, heart failure, and strokes. The fine particles in polluted air can enter the bloodstream, causing inflammation and making the heart work harder. This strain can lead to high blood pressure, clogged arteries, and other cardiovascular problems.

3. Weak immune system

When the body is exposed to high levels of air pollution, it can weaken the immune system. A healthy immune system helps defend the body against harmful bacteria, viruses, and toxins. However, when pollutants are inhaled, they can cause inflammation in the body, which weakens the immune response. This makes the body more vulnerable to infections, and people living in areas with high AQI levels are at greater risk of catching colds, flu, or other illnesses.

4. Skin problems

Air pollution also affects the skin. Various air pollutants, such as volatile organic compounds and particulate matter, can damage skin cells as it is the outermost barrier and accelerate ageing, explains the Indian Journal of Dermatology, Venereology, and Leprology. They can lead to conditions like acne, eczema, and other skin irritations. Long-term exposure to polluted air can also cause premature wrinkles and fine lines, as it breaks down collagen, the protein responsible for skin elasticity. Additionally, high levels of pollution have been linked to an increased risk of skin cancer, suggests a study published in the International Journal of Women’s Dermatology.

5. Cognitive decline

High AQI levels can even affect brain health. The World Health Organization suggests that air pollution can impair cognitive function, leading to problems with memory, attention, and decision-making. In the long run, exposure to air pollution has been linked to an increased risk of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. Children and the elderly are particularly vulnerable to the effects of polluted air on cognitive development and mental health.

6. Cancer risk

Air pollution is a known carcinogen, meaning it can increase the risk of cancer. The fine particulate matter found in polluted air can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream, where it can spread to other parts of the body. Over time, this exposure can increase the risk of lung cancer and other types of cancer, such as bladder and kidney cancer, as per the American Cancer Society. People who live in cities with high AQI levels, like Delhi, face a higher risk of developing these life-threatening conditions.

7. Kidney problems

Air pollution can also affect kidney health. Pollutants in the air can cause inflammation in the kidneys and increase the risk of kidney diseases. Long-term exposure to polluted air can lead to kidney damage and, in some cases, even kidney failure. A recent study published in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology explains that PM2.5 pollution is associated with an increased risk of death due to kidney disease. People with pre-existing kidney conditions are especially vulnerable, and they may experience worsened symptoms when AQI levels are high.

8. Increased risk of diabetes

Diabetes is a lifestyle disease that occurs when the body cannot regulate blood sugar levels. A recent study published by Therapeutic Advances in Endocrinology and Metabolism showed that air pollution can increase the risk of developing diabetes. Pollutants like particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide can interfere with the ability of your body to regulate blood sugar, leading to insulin resistance. This makes it harder for the body to manage blood sugar levels, increasing the risk of type 2 diabetes.

9. Pregnancy complications

Expecting mothers are also at risk when air quality is poor. The American Lung Association suggests that exposure to air pollution during pregnancy can lead to complications such as premature death, preterm birth, low birth weight, and developmental issues for the baby. Pollutants can cross the placenta and affect the developing fetus, increasing the risk of respiratory issues, cognitive delays, and even birth defects. Pregnant women living in cities with high AQI levels should take extra precautions to protect their health and that of their unborn child.

10. Reproductive health issues

In addition to pregnancy complications, air pollution can also affect reproductive health. Both men and women are at risk, as exposure to harmful chemicals in polluted air can interfere with fertility, according to Environment International. For men, it may reduce sperm count and quality, making it harder to conceive. For women, air pollution has been linked to menstrual irregularities and hormonal imbalances, which can affect fertility and overall reproductive health.

These are some of the common health issues that may occur due to prolonged exposure to air pollution. Make sure to protect yourself from pollution by taking appropriate measures, avoiding going out and making health a priority.