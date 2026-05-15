How to stay safe from Hantavirus if you’re travelling abroad?

The travel season has already begun, as the kids have finished their exams. Many people plan international trips with their kids to explore new and exciting places. While international travel is increasing, awareness of infectious diseases is becoming increasingly important. With news about Hantavirus, travellers should be careful, avoid contact with rodents, maintain hygiene, and stay alert for symptoms such as fever and difficulty breathing. In May 2026, a hantavirus outbreak linked to the cruise ship MV Hondius was primarily caused by the Andes strain. Several countries have reported confirmed or suspected cases, and the WHO has issued an alert.
Hantavirus is caused by a group of viruses carried by rodents such as rats and mice. Humans can become infected by breathing air contaminated with rodent urine, droppings, or saliva. “Don’t confuse Hantavirus with Covid-19. If you are visiting forests, rural areas, campsites, farms, or poorly maintained accommodations, stay vigilant,” Dr Nimitt Nagda, Consulting Physician, Zynova Shalby Hospital, Mumbai, tells Health Shots. Even touching contaminated surfaces and then touching the face can increase the risk of this infection. Hantavirus doesn’t spread from person to person, but hand hygiene and rodent control will be important for travellers.
The symptoms of Hantavirus can be similar to the flu. Those infected can experience fever, body aches, headache, fatigue, chills, nausea, vomiting, and stomach pain. “As the infection progresses, some people may develop a cough and severe breathing difficulty due to fluid accumulation in the lungs. Since the early symptoms are similar to those of viral fever or flu, many people may initially ignore them and fail to consult a doctor,” explains the expert. So, international travellers who experience these symptoms should seek medical attention to determine the underlying cause and initiate timely intervention.
International travellers can take precautions, such as maintaining good hand hygiene and avoiding areas where rodents live, such as droppings and nests. “Travellers should seal the food properly and, even while camping or trekking, avoid sleeping directly on the ground, and keep tents clean and properly closed”, warns the doctor. It is not at all a good idea to sweep or vacuum rodent droppings directly, as this can spread contaminated particles into the air. Make sure to disinfect the area properly if cleaning is required.
“Viral diseases are a part of our natural ecosystem, but with informed habits, we can significantly reduce their impact. From the common flu to zoonotic viruses like Hantavirus, the core principles of protection remain the same,” adds the doctor.
Many viral infections, such as Hantavirus, Dengue, and seasonal flu, share similar early symptoms. These symptoms include fever, body aches, and fatigue.
If left untreated, Hantavirus can affect the lungs, kidneys, heart, and other organs. In severe cases, it can also lead to Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS), which causes breathing difficulties. Hence, this can be dangerous for the person, and they may need intensive care. Timely diagnosis and medical attention are important for improving recovery and reducing complications.
There is no specific line of treatment for Hantavirus. However, supportive care will be provided to the patient. “The patient will be asked to stay hydrated, receive oxygen support if breathing difficulties occur, and be closely monitored for a few days”, explains the doctor. No specific antiviral medicine or vaccine is available yet.
The best way to protect yourself from most viruses is to practice good hygiene and control your environment.
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