World Haemophilia Day 2026: How does this bleeding disorder shape everyday life?

Haemophilia affects daily life in many ways. It is important to understand this condition, adapt accordingly, and seek proactive care.

Haemophilia is usually described as a condition in which blood does not clot as it should. Most people associate it with easy bruising, and that is often where the understanding stops. In reality, it goes beyond what is visible. The condition tends to show up in small, everyday moments; sometimes so gradually that it blends into routine before it is fully recognised.

In many cases, haemophilia starts subtly. A child may slow down before joining a game that involves running or contact, nothing sudden, but perhaps just a brief pause, almost instinctive since something hurts but doesn’t linger. “Parents may begin to notice things differently as they track minor falls or look more closely at bruises that appear suddenly”, Dr Chintan Vyas, Senior Consultant Paediatric Oncology, Haemato Oncology & BMT, Narayana Health SRCC Children’s Hospital, Mumbai, tells Health Shots. A familiar pattern emerges over time, where minor bruises and falls are brushed aside. But these adjustments shape how everyday choices are made. Activities are not avoided, but they are now approached with a certain awareness that wasn’t there earlier.

How does haemophilia affect blood clotting?

Haemophilia involves a deficiency of a clotting factor (a protein required for blood clotting), leading the body to respond differently to injury. In many cases, what appears minor on the outside may lead to internal bleeding (within joints or muscles). This is not always immediately visible. There may be a slight discomfort, a change in movement, or a child favouring one limb without saying much. It is not unusual for this to be mistaken for a temporary condition, especially when there is no clear sign of injury.

The quiet adjustments that follow

Children often adapt without needing to explain it. There may be a tendency to step back from certain activities or choose safer options without being asked. It is not always about fear; at times, it is simply familiarity with what feels comfortable. Families find their own balance over time, allowing space for normal experiences while staying mindful of risk. This balance shifts, depending on what has been observed before. In many cases, these adjustments become part of daily life without attracting attention.

How to manage haemophilia?

Haemophilia does not always manifest in obvious ways. It tends to settle into routines, quietly shaping behaviour. Over time, those small patterns begin to say more than the condition itself ever does at the start.