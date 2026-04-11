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Season change affects gut health: Why do digestive issues rise in April?

How does April weather change affect your gut health? Keep your gut microbiome balanced and prevent digestive problems during this time.
Written by: Tavishi Dogra
Published On: 11 Apr 2026, 03:00 pm IST
Inputs from
Dr Arpit Bansal
Oncologist
Keep your gut immunity high. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

April is a fascinating biological transition zone. As temperatures rise and humidity fluctuates, the human gut, often called the “second brain,” undergoes subtle yet significant shifts. Clinically observe a spike in digestive complaints during this period, including bloating, loose stools, acid reflux, and even transient gut infections. But this is not random. It stems from the deep interplay of physiology, microbiology, and the environment, says a doctor.

“I focus on gut health and longevity, explaining that seasonal change serves as a microbial reset for the body. As warmer weather begins, environmental microbes accelerate their growth. Food spoils faster, water sources may become more vulnerable to contamination, and our exposure to pathogens increases,” Dr Arpit Bansal, a laparoscopic and cancer surgeon, tells Health Shots.

What is the gut microbiome ecosystem?

Simultaneously, our gut microbiome, an ecosystem of trillions of bacteria, is adapting to changes in diet, hydration and circadian rhythm. This temporary mismatch between external microbial exposure and internal microbial balance often manifests as digestive disturbances.

Physiologically, heat alters the distribution of blood flow. More blood is directed toward the skin for thermoregulation, subtly reducing digestive efficiency. This can impair enzyme activity and gut motility, leading to symptoms such as heaviness, indigestion, and acidity.

Stay hydrated to get a healthy gut. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

How does hydration affect the immune system?

Hydration plays a pivotal role. Rising temperatures increase fluid and electrolyte losses, and even mild dehydration can compromise the gut’s mucosal barrier, making it more susceptible to inflammation and infections. In my clinical observations, this is one of the most underestimated triggers of seasonal gut issues.

Another layer is the gut-brain axis. Changes in routine, longer daylight hours, and environmental stressors can reduce vagal tone and shift the body toward a sympathetic “Red Mind” state, impairing digestion. Supporting a parasympathetic “Blue Mind” state through relaxation, mindful eating, and alignment with natural rhythms can significantly improve gut resilience.

How can I improve my gut microbiome?

Prevention should focus on maintaining microbial diversity and gut integrity. Freshly cooked seasonal foods, natural probiotics like curd and fermented preparations, adequate hydration with electrolytes, and good sleep hygiene are key pillars.

“I emphasise that the gut is not just a digestive organ; it is a dynamic interface between our internal biology and the external environment. Seasonal transitions are powerful reminders that health is adaptive, and nurturing gut balance during these phases is fundamental to overall well-being,” says Dr Bansal.

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Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.

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About the Author
Tavishi Dogra

Tavishi Dogra is a health journalist with over 8 years of experience in the field. She has built a reputation as a trusted voice, adept at simplifying complex medical information for a broad audience. Her work with prominent media outlets, including RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee, has honed her skills in effectively communicating health topics to diverse groups. Tavishi's extensive research and expertise in AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy) make her a valuable source of expert advice and the latest updates on leading a healthier lifestyle. Follow her on HealthShots for more insights!

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