Can GLP-1 weight loss drugs lead to nutritional deficiencies?

GLP-1 medications are widely used for weight loss and diabetes management. But these drugs may lead to vitamin or mineral deficiencies. Know how.

GLP-1 receptor agonists have gained attention as medications to manage type 2 diabetes and obesity. Drugs such as semaglutide and tirzepatide help regulate blood sugar and reduce appetite, which can lead to significant weight loss. Due of their effectiveness, many patients now use these medications as part of long-term treatment plans. However, experts caution that while GLP-1 medicines support weight management, they may also affect eating patterns and overall nutrition. When appetite drops, people may unintentionally consume fewer nutrients than their body needs.

According to Dr Shyam Sundar C M, Consultant Endocrinology and Diabetology, SPARSH Hospital, maintaining balanced nutrition is an essential part of safe and effective GLP-1 therapy.

What are GLP-1 medications and how do they work?

GLP-1 receptor agonists are medications that mimic a natural hormone called glucagon-like peptide-1, which is produced in the gut. These medicines help regulate blood sugar levels by stimulating insulin release and reducing glucose production in the liver.

They also slow gastric emptying, meaning food stays in the stomach longer. This process sends signals to the brain that promote fullness and reduce hunger. Because of this appetite-suppressing effect, GLP-1 medications are widely used in obesity treatment alongside lifestyle changes like healthy eating and physical activity.

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For many individuals struggling with long-term weight management, these medicines can be highly effective when taken under medical supervision. As Dr Sundar explains, they are most beneficial when combined with structured nutrition guidance.

Can GLP-1 medications cause nutritional deficiencies?

GLP-1 drugs themselves do not directly cause nutrient deficiencies. However, they can indirectly contribute to them because they significantly reduce appetite.

“Many patients on these medications eat smaller meals or skip meals entirely due to feeling full quickly. Over time, reduced food intake may lead to lower consumption of essential nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, and protein. If the diet is not carefully planned, the body may not receive the nutrients required for optimal health,” says Dr Sundar.

A study published in Clinical Obesity highlighted this concern. Researchers found that people using GLP-1 receptor agonists like semaglutide, liraglutide, and tirzepatide may be at risk of micronutrient deficiencies due to appetite suppression, slower gastric emptying, and changes in nutrient absorption.

The study observed that nutritional deficiencies were diagnosed in 12.7 percent of patients within six months of starting GLP-1 therapy and 22.4 percent within 12 months. Vitamin D deficiency was the most common issue, affecting 7.5 percent at six months and 13.6 percent at one year.

Also read: GLP-1 for weight loss: Doctor explains how this drug works and who should take it

Nutrients that may need closer monitoring

When appetite decreases, certain nutrients are more likely to fall short in the diet. Monitoring these nutrients becomes especially important during GLP-1 therapy.

Protein: Reduced food intake may lower protein consumption, which can contribute to muscle loss and fatigue.

Reduced food intake may lower protein consumption, which can contribute to muscle loss and fatigue. Iron: The study found that ferritin levels in GLP-1 users were 26–30 percent lower compared to other diabetes medication users, suggesting possible iron depletion.

The study found that ferritin levels in GLP-1 users were 26–30 percent lower compared to other diabetes medication users, suggesting possible iron depletion. Vitamin D and calcium: More than 60 percent of participants consumed less than the recommended intake of calcium and iron, and vitamin D intake averaged only about 20 percent of recommended levels.

More than 60 percent of participants consumed less than the recommended intake of calcium and iron, and vitamin D intake averaged only about 20 percent of recommended levels. Vitamin B12 and thiamine: Deficiencies in these nutrients may increase over time, particularly if dietary intake remains low.

These nutrients play a key role in bone health, immunity, muscle maintenance, and energy production.

How to maintain balanced nutrition during GLP-1 therapy?

Maintaining good nutrition while taking GLP-1 medications is possible with proper dietary planning. According to Dr Sundar, the goal should be to focus on nutrient-dense foods rather than simply eating less.

Patients should prioritise protein-rich meals, include fruits and vegetables, and ensure adequate intake of calcium, iron, and vitamins. Eating smaller but balanced meals throughout the day can also help maintain nutrient intake despite reduced appetite.

Staying hydrated and undergoing regular medical monitoring are equally important. In some cases, doctors may recommend nutritional counselling or supplements to prevent deficiencies.