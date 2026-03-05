GLP-1 for weight loss: Doctor explains how this drug works and who should take it
In recent years, GLP-1 medications have become one of the most talked-about treatments for weight loss and metabolic health. Originally developed to manage type 2 diabetes, these medicines are now being widely prescribed to help people with obesity lose weight. Their growing popularity has also sparked curiosity and confusion about how they work and whether they are safe for long-term use.
According to Obesity & Metabolic Diseases expert Dr Sanjay Agarwal of Sahyadri Super Specialty Hospital, GLP-1 receptor agonists represent a significant breakthrough in obesity treatment. However, it is important to understand the science behind these medications, their benefits, and possible risks before considering them. While these drugs can support weight loss, they are not a magic solution and work best when combined with lifestyle changes.
What is GLP-1 and how does it work in the body?
GLP-1, or glucagon-like peptide-1, is a natural hormone produced in the gut that plays an important role in regulating hunger and blood sugar levels. After a meal, the hormone signals the pancreas to release insulin, which helps move glucose from the bloodstream into the body’s cells for energy.
GLP-1 medications mimic this natural hormone. They slow down how quickly the stomach empties food, helping you feel full for longer. This reduces appetite and calorie intake. “Since these drugs improve the feeling of fullness and regulate blood sugar levels, patients often find it easier to control cravings and portion sizes,” explains Dr Agarwal.
How does the GLP-1 drug help with weight loss?
One of the biggest reasons GLP-1 drugs are gaining attention is their ability to support significant weight loss. By controlling hunger and improving insulin sensitivity, these medications help reduce overall calorie intake and encourage fat loss. Some of the commonly prescribed GLP-1 medications include:
- Semaglutide (Ozempic) – used for type 2 diabetes
- Semaglutide (Wegovy) – approved for weight loss
- Tirzepatide (Mounjaro) – used for type 2 diabetes
- Tirzepatide (Zepbound) – approved for weight loss
Research shows promising results. Several clinical studies have found that people taking GLP-1 medications can lose around 10–15 percent of their body weight within a few months, especially when the medication is combined with a healthy diet and regular exercise.
Benefits of GLP-1 therapy beyond weight loss
GLP-1 medications are not only useful for weight management but also offer several metabolic health benefits. For people with type 2 diabetes, these drugs help improve blood sugar control. They stimulate insulin release while suppressing glucagon, a hormone that raises blood sugar levels. According to Harvard Health Publishing, this dual action helps stabilise glucose levels and lower A1C. In addition to diabetes management, GLP-1 therapy may also:
- Improve insulin sensitivity
- Reduce abdominal fat
- Lower the risk of metabolic syndrome
- Support heart health in high-risk individuals
- Help prevent complications linked to fatty liver disease
Due to these advantages, Dr Agarwal says GLP-1 medications are increasingly considered a non-surgical option for carefully selected patients who want to improve metabolic health and manage obesity.
Possible risks and side effects of GLP-1 medications
Despite their benefits, GLP-1 drugs are not completely risk-free. Like most medications, they can cause side effects, particularly when treatment begins. The most commonly reported side effects include:
- Nausea
- Vomiting
- Constipation
- Abdominal discomfort
In rare cases, more serious complications may occur. According to Harvard Health Publishing, these may include:
- Pancreatitis, an inflammation of the pancreas that causes severe abdominal pain
- Gastroparesis, where stomach emptying becomes unusually slow
- Bowel obstruction, which blocks food from moving through the intestines
- Gallstone attacks or bile duct blockage
Since long-term safety is still being studied, medical supervision is essential. Patients should only use these medications under a doctor’s guidance.
Simple tips to reduce digestive side effects
Doctors often recommend small lifestyle adjustments to make GLP-1 treatment more comfortable. These include:
- Eating slowly and stopping when you feel full
- Having smaller meal portions
- Avoiding intense physical activity immediately after meals
These changes can help reduce nausea and digestive discomfort that some people experience during treatment.
Who should consider GLP-1 therapy?
GLP-1 medications are not meant for everyone trying to lose weight. They are usually recommended for people who meet specific medical criteria. Typically, doctors may suggest GLP-1 therapy for:
- Adults with a BMI of 30 or higher
- Individuals with a BMI of 27 or higher who also have health conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, or high cholesterol
- People who have not achieved sufficient weight loss through diet and exercise alone
However, experts emphasise that medication alone cannot replace healthy habits. “The best outcomes occur when GLP-1 therapy is combined with nutrition guidance, regular exercise, and behavioural changes,” says Dr Sanjay Agarwal.
Are GLP-1 drugs safe for weight loss?
They are generally safe when prescribed by a doctor and monitored regularly. However, they may cause side effects and should not be taken without medical supervision.
Do GLP-1 drugs only work for people with diabetes?
No. Some GLP-1 medications are specifically approved for weight loss in people with obesity, even if they do not have diabetes.
Can GLP-1 replace diet and exercise?
No. These medications work best when combined with healthy eating, regular physical activity, and long-term lifestyle changes.
What happens if you stop taking GLP-1 drugs?
Many people may regain some weight after stopping the medication, especially if lifestyle changes are not maintained.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Preventive Care, Family Care, Reproductive Care, Self Care
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.