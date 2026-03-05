GLP-1 for weight loss: Doctor explains how this drug works and who should take it

GLP-1 drugs are becoming popular for weight loss, but they are not meant for everyone. A bariatric expert explains how they work, their benefits, possible risks, and who should consider them.

In recent years, GLP-1 medications have become one of the most talked-about treatments for weight loss and metabolic health. Originally developed to manage type 2 diabetes, these medicines are now being widely prescribed to help people with obesity lose weight. Their growing popularity has also sparked curiosity and confusion about how they work and whether they are safe for long-term use.

According to Obesity & Metabolic Diseases expert Dr Sanjay Agarwal of Sahyadri Super Specialty Hospital, GLP-1 receptor agonists represent a significant breakthrough in obesity treatment. However, it is important to understand the science behind these medications, their benefits, and possible risks before considering them. While these drugs can support weight loss, they are not a magic solution and work best when combined with lifestyle changes.

What is GLP-1 and how does it work in the body?

GLP-1, or glucagon-like peptide-1, is a natural hormone produced in the gut that plays an important role in regulating hunger and blood sugar levels. After a meal, the hormone signals the pancreas to release insulin, which helps move glucose from the bloodstream into the body’s cells for energy.

GLP-1 medications mimic this natural hormone. They slow down how quickly the stomach empties food, helping you feel full for longer. This reduces appetite and calorie intake. “Since these drugs improve the feeling of fullness and regulate blood sugar levels, patients often find it easier to control cravings and portion sizes,” explains Dr Agarwal.

How does the GLP-1 drug help with weight loss?

One of the biggest reasons GLP-1 drugs are gaining attention is their ability to support significant weight loss. By controlling hunger and improving insulin sensitivity, these medications help reduce overall calorie intake and encourage fat loss. Some of the commonly prescribed GLP-1 medications include:

Semaglutide (Ozempic) – used for type 2 diabetes

Semaglutide (Wegovy) – approved for weight loss

Tirzepatide (Mounjaro) – used for type 2 diabetes

Tirzepatide (Zepbound) – approved for weight loss

Research shows promising results. Several clinical studies have found that people taking GLP-1 medications can lose around 10–15 percent of their body weight within a few months, especially when the medication is combined with a healthy diet and regular exercise.

Benefits of GLP-1 therapy beyond weight loss

GLP-1 medications are not only useful for weight management but also offer several metabolic health benefits. For people with type 2 diabetes, these drugs help improve blood sugar control. They stimulate insulin release while suppressing glucagon, a hormone that raises blood sugar levels. According to Harvard Health Publishing, this dual action helps stabilise glucose levels and lower A1C. In addition to diabetes management, GLP-1 therapy may also:

Improve insulin sensitivity

Reduce abdominal fat

Lower the risk of metabolic syndrome

Support heart health in high-risk individuals

Help prevent complications linked to fatty liver disease

Due to these advantages, Dr Agarwal says GLP-1 medications are increasingly considered a non-surgical option for carefully selected patients who want to improve metabolic health and manage obesity.

Possible risks and side effects of GLP-1 medications

Despite their benefits, GLP-1 drugs are not completely risk-free. Like most medications, they can cause side effects, particularly when treatment begins. The most commonly reported side effects include:

Nausea

Vomiting

Constipation

Abdominal discomfort

In rare cases, more serious complications may occur. According to Harvard Health Publishing, these may include:

Pancreatitis, an inflammation of the pancreas that causes severe abdominal pain

Gastroparesis, where stomach emptying becomes unusually slow

Bowel obstruction, which blocks food from moving through the intestines

Gallstone attacks or bile duct blockage

Since long-term safety is still being studied, medical supervision is essential. Patients should only use these medications under a doctor’s guidance.

Simple tips to reduce digestive side effects

Doctors often recommend small lifestyle adjustments to make GLP-1 treatment more comfortable. These include:

Eating slowly and stopping when you feel full

Having smaller meal portions

Avoiding intense physical activity immediately after meals

These changes can help reduce nausea and digestive discomfort that some people experience during treatment.

Who should consider GLP-1 therapy?

GLP-1 medications are not meant for everyone trying to lose weight. They are usually recommended for people who meet specific medical criteria. Typically, doctors may suggest GLP-1 therapy for:

Adults with a BMI of 30 or higher

Individuals with a BMI of 27 or higher who also have health conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, or high cholesterol

People who have not achieved sufficient weight loss through diet and exercise alone

However, experts emphasise that medication alone cannot replace healthy habits. “The best outcomes occur when GLP-1 therapy is combined with nutrition guidance, regular exercise, and behavioural changes,” says Dr Sanjay Agarwal.