From Salman Khan to Emilia Clarke: Know 5 celebrities with brain aneurysm

Behind the glitz and glamour, some stars have quietly fought life-threatening brain conditions. From Salman Khan’s ongoing battle to Emilia Clarke’s life-threatening experience, here are 5 celebrities with brain aneurysm.

Actor Salman Khan, who is often hailed for his fit physique at the age of 59, recently made an unexpected health revelation on a popular chat show. He revealed that he is dealing with brain aneurysm, trigeminal neuralgia, and an arteriovenous (AV) malformation. The news has left fans concerned about Salman Khan’s health and curious about how these conditions affect daily life. Despite the challenges, Salman appeared calm and composed on the show. His revelation has sparked a conversation around brain aneurysm and how other celebrities, too, are managing life and work while living with similar medical conditions

What is a brain aneurysm?

A brain aneurysm is a bulge in a blood vessel in the brain, caused by a weak spot in the vessel wall. The condition progresses silently, and the symptoms are not visible until it becomes large or bursts. “The causes of it are high blood pressure, smoking, head injury, genetic factors, and certain infections. Some people are born with weak blood vessels, making them more prone,” explains neurologist Dr Pankaj Agarwal.

The signs and symptoms of an unruptured aneurysm are headaches, blurred vision, or pain around the eyes. “A ruptured aneurysm causes a sudden, severe headache, nausea, vomiting, neck stiffness, or loss of consciousness and is a medical emergency,” added Dr Agarwal. The treatment of an aneurysm will be based on the size and location. It may involve surgical clipping or endovascular coiling to prevent rupture.

Celebrities with brain aneurysm

Here are 5 known celebrities who have or have survived brain aneurysm:

1. Salman Khan

Salman Khan recently revealed he is battling not just one but three serious neurological conditions—brain aneurysm, arteriovenous (AV) malformation, and trigeminal neuralgia. Despite these health issues, he continues to work. “I’m out here breaking my bones every day—ribs are fractured, I’m working despite having trigeminal neuralgia, there’s an aneurysm in the brain, yet I’m still working,” he said. AV malformation is a rare condition where blood vessels form abnormally, disrupting normal blood flow and increasing the risk of bleeding, seizures, or headaches.

Another condition Salman Khan lives with is trigeminal neuralgia, a chronic pain disorder that causes intense, shock-like facial pain. Known as one of the most painful conditions, it can make even basic actions such as talking or chewing extremely difficult.

2. Emilia Clarke

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, known for playing Daenerys Targaryen, revealed she suffered two brain aneurysms that left her with partial brain damage. Her first aneurysm struck in 2011 while she was exercising. She collapsed in a bathroom, experiencing sharp and intense pain. After this, Clarke underwent emergency surgery, leading to a one-month hospital stay and a long, difficult recovery filled with anxiety and panic attacks.

Two years later, Clarke faced another aneurysm on the opposite side of her brain, requiring a second surgery. Despite the fear and uncertainty, she has made a strong recovery. Clarke now says she’s healed far beyond her “wildest expectations.”

3. Tamala Jones

Actress Tamala Jones was just 23 when she survived a ruptured brain aneurysm in 1998. Recalling the terrifying moment on The Tamron Hall Show in 2023, she shared how it all began with an intense headache and a sudden loss of balance. “I was in more pain than I’d ever felt,” she said. Struggling to walk, she made it to the bathroom but collapsed soon after. When she stood up, the right side of her body was numb. Despite the frightening experience, Jones made a full recovery and now uses her story to raise awareness about brain health and the importance of recognising early warning signs.

4. Sharon Stone

In 2001, actress Sharon Stone survived a life-threatening brain aneurysm and a severe hemorrhage. She revealed that she had been bleeding in her brain for days before finally being rushed to the hospital. “I fell out of the truck and became unconscious,” she recalled in an interview with the British chat show host. Doctors discovered the bleed through a CT scan while she remained unconscious.

Sharon endured a nine-day brain bleed before undergoing emergency surgery. Her recovery was long and difficult, affecting her speech, vision, and overall health. Today, she is a strong advocate for brain health, urging people to take warning signs, like severe headaches, nausea, or vision issues, seriously and seek medical help without delay.

5. Neil Young

In 2005, singer-songwriter Neil Young faced a life-threatening brain aneurysm at the age of 54. It started when he noticed something strange in his eye, like a piece of broken glass. An MRI confirmed the presence of the brain aneurysm, and he quickly underwent surgery in New York. The operation seemed successful, and he was released from the hospital just two days later.

However, days later, Young collapsed on the street after the aneurysm burst again, causing severe blood loss. Emergency workers revived him, and he underwent another procedure called minimally invasive neuroradiology. Thankfully, Neil Young made a full recovery and later shared the harrowing story in his memoir to raise awareness about brain health.