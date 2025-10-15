From masks to purifiers: Essentials to protect yourself from air pollution this winter

Stay protected this winter with essentials designed to help you breathe cleaner air and reduce your exposure to pollution.

Winter doesn’t just bring cold weather—it also brings a rise in air pollution. Smog, crop burning, and temperature inversions trap tiny, harmful particles, such as PM2.5, in the air. These invisible pollutants can harm your lungs, weaken your immune system, and impact your overall health. The danger is everywhere. Outdoors, pollution surrounds us when we commute, run errands, or exercise. Indoors, air can leak in, turning homes into hidden pollution zones. Even regular cleaning may not remove fine particles or toxins.

Protecting yourself in this season is essential for health. Certain simple lifestyle steps, such as using masks, purifiers, and other innovative solutions, can reduce exposure and keep your body safe. This guide lists must-have essentials that can help you breathe cleaner air, stay energised, and support your immune system through the smoggy winter months.

Air pollution essentials to protect yourself

Long-term exposure to air pollution is associated with increased mortality, lung cancer, pneumonia, and atherosclerosis. Studies have shown that reducing air pollution can lead to significant improvements in health, as reported by the National Library of Medicine.

Air purifiers:

It helps remove harmful particles, such as PM2.5, dust, and allergens, from indoor air. They reduce respiratory irritation, improve air quality, and make breathing safer during heavy pollution or smog, as reported by ScienceDirect.

1. LEVOIT Core Mini Air Purifier

Perfect for small spaces, this air purifier captures 99.97% of dust, smoke, and pollen with its H13 True HEPA filter. The fragrance sponge keeps the air fresh while reducing pollutants. Ideal for city residents, allergy sufferers, or anyone seeking cleaner indoor air, it ensures a healthier environment with quiet, efficient performance and a 2-year warranty.

Air quality monitor:

It tracks indoor pollution levels, helping you identify harmful particles and take timely action to maintain cleaner, safer air.

2. Temtop Air Quality Monitor Indoor Thermo-Hygrometer

Stay informed about indoor air quality with this monitor, measuring PM2.5, AQI, temperature, and humidity. Ideal for homes, offices, or schools, it helps detect pollution spikes during winter, allowing for timely action such as using purifiers or adjusting ventilation. With a 60-day battery life, it provides continuous monitoring, helping you maintain healthier air, reduce respiratory risks, and protect your family or colleagues.

Humidifiers:

A humidifier is a device that adds moisture to the air inside. Maintaining optimal humidity improves airway health, reduces respiratory irritation, and lowers the risk of infections during the winter months. This makes breathing easier, soothes dry nasal passages and skin, and helps your body better cope with pollutants and smog indoors, as reported by ScienceDirect.

3. ROSEKM Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier

This 2.0L ultrasonic cool mist humidifier gently adds moisture to indoor air, easing dryness in the nasal passages, throat, and skin during winter. Its quiet operation, 360° nozzle, and auto shut-off make it ideal for bedrooms and nurseries. Maintaining optimal humidity helps reduce irritation from smog and air pollution, promoting healthier breathing and improved comfort indoors.

Nasal rinser kit:

It flushes pollutants, such as dust and PM2.5, from the nasal passages, reducing irritation and supporting healthier breathing in winter.

4. HANNEA® Nasal Rinser Kit for Sinus & Allergy Relief

This nasal rinser kit includes a 300ml reusable kettle, two rinse tips, and 30 saline packets for daily use. It flushes dust, pollen, and PM2.5 from nasal passages, relieving congestion and irritation caused by winter smog and air pollution. Ideal for city residents, allergy sufferers, and anyone exposed to polluted environments, it supports clearer breathing and sinus health.

Face mask:

A face mask covers the nose and mouth, filtering PM2.5 and pollutants, thereby reducing respiratory discomfort and health risks associated with winter smog, as reported by the Cornell Chronicle.

5. Yugan N99 Anti Pollution Reusable and Washable Face Masks

This N99 reusable face mask features replaceable filters and a valve for comfortable breathing while blocking up to 99% of pollutants. Ideal for city commuters and outdoor workers, it protects against PM2.5, dust, smoke, and smog. Lightweight and washable, it provides long-term, reliable respiratory protection, reducing irritation and supporting lung health, making breathing safer in polluted environments.

Dehumidifier:

A dehumidifier removes excess indoor moisture, preventing mold, dust mites, and allergens, improving air quality, respiratory comfort, and reducing winter air pollution-related health risks.

6. TABYIK Dehumidifier, 35 Oz Capacity

Breathe easier with this compact 35 oz dehumidifier, designed to remove excess moisture and prevent mould, mildew, and dust mites. Ideal for bedrooms, bathrooms, closets, or RVs, its quiet operation and auto shut-off ensure hassle-free use. Perfect for allergy sufferers or anyone in damp spaces, it improves air quality, reduces respiratory irritation, and creates a healthier indoor environment.

Supplements:

Omega-3 fatty acids can reduce inflammation and oxidative stress caused by air pollution, thereby protecting lung function, cardiovascular health, and respiratory well-being, as reported by ScienceDirect.

7. WOW Life Science Omega-3 Fish Oil

This triple-strength Omega-3 fish oil provides 550mg EPA and 350mg DHA per serving, supporting heart, brain, and lung health. Burpless and mercury-free, it helps reduce inflammation and oxidative stress caused by air pollution, protecting respiratory function. Ideal for individuals exposed to urban pollution or following a keto diet, it promotes overall wellness and supports immune function.

