Is your liver suffering in silence? All about fatty liver disease and how to protect your health

Fatty liver disease: What causes it, and how to prevent it through balanced nutrition and healthy habits to maintain liver health?

World Liver Day, observed annually on April 19, reminds us to care for one of the body’s hardest-working yet most overlooked organs. The liver works tirelessly every day, processing nutrients, regulating blood sugar, storing energy, producing essential proteins and clearing toxins from the bloodstream. Despite its central role in keeping us healthy, liver disease often remains invisible until it has already progressed. This year, the day must also become an occasion to correct one of the most common misconceptions in public health conversations: blaming fat alone for liver disease. The science is far more complex.

What is the most common cause of fatty liver disease in India?

India is witnessing a rapid rise in metabolic disorders, and fatty liver disease has emerged as one of its most significant yet underdiagnosed consequences. A recent global study published in The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology estimates that 1.3 billion people worldwide were living with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASD) in 2023, and this number could rise to 1.8 billion by 2050. What makes this especially concerning is that many people with early-stage liver disease experience no obvious symptoms. “A person may feel perfectly healthy, continue with daily life and yet have fat silently accumulating in the liver. Left unchecked, this can progress to inflammation, fibrosis, cirrhosis and even liver cancer,” Dr Saurabh Bansal, Gastroenterologist at Apollo Spectra Hospital and National Heart Institute, New Delhi, tells Health Shots.

Can dietary fat cause fatty liver?

In popular discussions, dietary fats are often portrayed as the primary culprit behind fatty liver disease. However, scientific evidence increasingly shows that the bigger issue is excess calorie intake and poor metabolic health, rather than dietary fat. The liver stores excess energy as triglycerides. When calorie intake consistently exceeds what the body burns, whether from refined carbohydrates, sugary beverages, fried foods or just oversized portions, the liver begins to accumulate fat.

Do high triglycerides cause fatty liver disease?

This is why fatty liver disease is closely linked with high blood sugar, elevated triglycerides, obesity, hypertension and physical inactivity. In fact, several meta-analyses have found that people with fatty liver tend to consume more total calories overall. In contrast, the percentages of calories from fat, carbohydrates, or protein may not differ significantly from those of healthy individuals.

That said, the type of fat consumed still matters. Fats from nuts, seeds, fish, and several vegetable oils, with a good or balanced proportion of saturated and unsaturated fatty acids, such as mustard, groundnut, and palm oils, are recommended for use in rotation. Mustard oil contains omega-3 fatty acids in the form of alpha-linolenic acid, along with a favourable balance of unsaturated fats, which are known to support lipid health by helping maintain healthier triglyceride and cholesterol levels as part of a balanced diet.

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Palm oil also contains tocotrienols, which are important members of the vitamin E family with strong antioxidant properties. Emerging evidence suggests that tocotrienols may help reduce oxidative stress and support healthier lipid metabolism, both of which are relevant to liver and metabolic health. The goal, therefore, is not to fear fats but to understand them better.

Fats are essential for the absorption of vitamins A, D, E and K, hormone production and cellular health. The focus should be on quality, quantity and overall dietary balance. This is where public health messaging needs to become more science-based. Demonising one nutrient often distracts from the real drivers of disease, primarily poor metabolic health and chronic overeating.

Healthy habits for a strong liver

The World Liver Day 2026 theme , “ Solid Habits, Strong Liver , “ becomes most meaningful when translated into everyday habits. Protecting the liver does not require extreme diets or fear of nutrition. It requires balanced meals, regular physical activity, maintaining a healthy body weight, limiting alcohol intake and undergoing routine screening for blood sugar and cholesterol levels. Even a modest 5 to 7 per cent reduction in body weight has been shown to reduce liver fat and inflammation significantly.

At a broader level, India needs stronger awareness campaigns, clearer food labelling, healthier school and workplace food environments and an active lifestyle. A healthy liver is built through sustainable habits, not by fear of a single nutrient. It is time to move beyond myths and be guided by science, because the liver, though silent, remains central to our long-term health as individuals and as a nation.