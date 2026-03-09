Fatty liver could be affecting your eyes too, expert warns

Fatty liver disease may quietly affect more than just the liver. Experts say it can also signal early stress on the retina, increasing the risk of vision problems over time.

Fatty liver disease is often discovered during routine health check-ups and is commonly linked to diet, weight gain, or lifestyle habits. Many people assume it is only a liver-related issue that can be managed gradually through diet and exercise. However, experts now say the condition may reveal much more about a person’s overall metabolic health. The body functions as a connected system, and when metabolic stress increases, it can affect several organs, including the eyes.

According to Dr Niteen Dedhia, Medical Director at Ojas Maxivision Eye Hospitals, fatty liver disease may also signal early stress on the retina, the delicate tissue responsible for vision. Understanding this connection can help detect risks early and protect long-term eye health.

How fatty liver can affect the retina

The retina is one of the most metabolically active tissues in the body. It relies on a delicate network of tiny blood vessels that supply oxygen and nutrients to the cells responsible for vision.

When fatty liver develops, it often indicates underlying metabolic problems such as insulin resistance, inflammation, and lipid imbalance. These changes do not remain limited to the liver. Instead, they can affect blood vessels throughout the body, including the extremely small vessels that nourish the retina.

Dr Dedhia says when metabolic health begins to decline, the retina can show early signs of stress even before noticeable vision symptoms appear. Over time, damage to these microvascular structures may increase the risk of serious retinal conditions.

Link between fatty liver and macular degeneration

One potential concern is an increased risk of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a condition that affects the macula, the central part of the retina responsible for sharp vision.

The macula allows us to perform detailed tasks such as reading, recognising faces, driving, or using a smartphone. When this region becomes weak or damaged, vision may gradually become distorted or blurred.

While ageing plays a role in AMD, vascular health, oxidative stress, and lipid balance also contribute significantly. Fatty liver disease, which reflects metabolic imbalance in the body, may accelerate these processes and increase vulnerability to retinal degeneration.

In the early stages, people may notice subtle symptoms such as wavy lines, difficulty reading small text, or trouble recognising fine details. If the condition progresses, it can lead to low vision, where central vision becomes significantly impaired and cannot be fully corrected with glasses or surgery.

Why early retinal changes often go unnoticed

One of the biggest challenges with both fatty liver disease and retinal damage is that they often develop silently. Most people experience no symptoms in the early stages, which means the condition can progress unnoticed.

By the time noticeable vision changes occur, such as blurred images or distorted lines, structural changes in the retina may already be present. This is why waiting for symptoms can delay diagnosis and treatment.

Dr Dedhia advises that individuals diagnosed with fatty liver, especially those over 40 or with additional risk factors like obesity, high blood pressure, high triglycerides, or diabetes, should consider undergoing a detailed retinal examination.

How to protect retinal health?

Early screening plays a crucial role in preventing long-term damage. Eye specialists often recommend tests such as dilated retinal examinations, fundus photography, and optical coherence tomography (OCT). These advanced imaging techniques can detect microscopic changes in the retina months before visual symptoms appear.

At the same time, improving metabolic health is equally important. Studies suggest that losing even 5–10 percent of body weight can significantly improve insulin sensitivity and reduce systemic inflammation.

Maintaining healthy blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol levels also helps protect the delicate blood vessels in the retina.

Regular physical activity, around 150 minutes per week, supports healthy circulation, while avoiding smoking is essential because smoking is a known risk factor for macular degeneration.

Diet also plays a role. Eating foods rich in green leafy vegetables, antioxidants, and omega-3 fatty acids can help support long-term macular health.

Dr Dedhia explains protecting vision begins long before symptoms appear. By addressing metabolic health early and scheduling regular retinal screenings, individuals can significantly reduce their risk of long-term vision complications.