Navratri fasting during pregnancy: 4 dos and don’ts to keep in mind

Learn dos and don'ts for fasting during Navratri while pregnant this will help prioritise health and the baby's well-being during festival.

Are you expecting a baby and thinking about fasting during the Navratri festival? This lively celebration is full of music, dance, and devotion, bringing joy and spirituality to many people. However, it is important to prioritise your health and the well-being of your baby during this festive season. Fasting is a meaningful tradition during Navratri that encourages spiritual reflection and connection. For expectant mothers, though, it requires careful thought. To help you enjoy this joyful time while keeping you and your baby safe and nourished, here are some important tips to consider.

What are the rules of fasting while pregnant?

Pregnancy is a major life change for a woman. It’s an exciting time full of hope, but it also brings challenges. While your body is nourishing a growing baby, it is important to be careful about fasting during Navratri. Prolonged fasting can lead to low blood sugar, dehydration, and extreme fatigue, which can impact the baby’s growth and development. Before deciding to fast, consult your doctor.

Can a pregnant woman observe fasting?

Fauziya Ansari, dietitian at Apollo Spectra, lists out some dos and don’ts for pregnant women to follow:

The Dos

Opt for nutrient-rich meals: Include foods packed with nutrients in your meals. Think fruits, yoghurt, nuts, and grains like rajgira and sabudana. These will help you stay energised throughout the day. Stay hydrated: Hydration is important. Aim to drink at least 10-15 glasses of water daily. Coconut water and buttermilk are excellent hydrating options that are also rich in nutrients. Eat small, frequent meals: Instead of long gaps without food, try to consume small meals every few hours. This helps maintain energy levels and prevents hunger pangs. Incorporate healthy snacks: Nuts, seeds, and milk-based dishes should be staples in your diet during fasting. They’re not only nutritious but will also help keep you feeling full.

The Don’ts

Avoid starvation: Never skip meals or go long periods without nourishment. Starvation can lead to low energy, dizziness, and weakness, which are especially concerning during Never skip meals or go long periods without nourishment. Starvation can lead to low energy, dizziness, and weakness, which are especially concerning during pregnancy Steer clear of fried foods: Avoid fried snacks like chips and pakoras. These foods can cause acidity and bloating, which aren’t good for your digestion. Limit caffeine and sugary drinks: It’s best to avoid tea, coffee, and sugary beverages. Instead, focus on wholesome drinks that provide nourishment. Listen to your body: If you feel unwell at any point, don’t hesitate to break your fast. Your baby’s health is of the utmost importance. Eating a balanced diet is generally more beneficial than fasting during this time.

“Suppose you have a high-risk pregnancy or conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, or anaemia. In that case, it’s usually not a good idea to fast. Instead, focus on a balanced diet that fits your needs. Always talk to your doctor for advice that fits your specific needs,” Dr Smiti Jain, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospitals, stresses that discussing your plans with your doctor is important, especially if you have any health concerns or medical conditions.

What kind of fasting can you do while pregnant?

If you decide that fasting isn’t the best choice for you during pregnancy, try some other ways to celebrate Navratri.