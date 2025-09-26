Navratri fasting during pregnancy: 4 dos and don’ts to keep in mind

Are you expecting a baby and thinking about fasting during the Navratri festival? This lively celebration is full of music, dance, and devotion, bringing joy and spirituality to many people. However, it is important to prioritise your health and the well-being of your baby during this festive season. Fasting is a meaningful tradition during Navratri that encourages spiritual reflection and connection. For expectant mothers, though, it requires careful thought. To help you enjoy this joyful time while keeping you and your baby safe and nourished, here are some important tips to consider.
Pregnancy is a major life change for a woman. It’s an exciting time full of hope, but it also brings challenges. While your body is nourishing a growing baby, it is important to be careful about fasting during Navratri. Prolonged fasting can lead to low blood sugar, dehydration, and extreme fatigue, which can impact the baby’s growth and development. Before deciding to fast, consult your doctor.
Fauziya Ansari, dietitian at Apollo Spectra, lists out some dos and don’ts for pregnant women to follow:
“Suppose you have a high-risk pregnancy or conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, or anaemia. In that case, it’s usually not a good idea to fast. Instead, focus on a balanced diet that fits your needs. Always talk to your doctor for advice that fits your specific needs,” Dr Smiti Jain, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospitals, stresses that discussing your plans with your doctor is important, especially if you have any health concerns or medical conditions.
If you decide that fasting isn’t the best choice for you during pregnancy, try some other ways to celebrate Navratri.
