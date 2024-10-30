Exercises for osteoporosis: 8 ways to keep your bones healthy

Simple exercises for osteoporosis such as walking, dancing, may help to keep your bones healthy. Include these in your fitness regimen now!

Osteoporosis is a disease in which bones become fragile and prone to fractures. This is a prevalent concern, particularly among elderly people. While there are medications that are prescribed for treatment, there are some basic activities that can help with the condition. Some regular exercises for osteoporosis include weight-bearing workouts, which strengthen the muscles that support the skeletal system. These workouts promote calcium density in bones and make them denser and stronger. Plus, they enhance balance and coordination, lowering the risk of falls.

What is osteoporosis?

Osteoporosis, also known as the “silent thief of bones,” is a condition in which bones become brittle. It happens when the body loses or produces too little bone tissue, causing a decrease in the density, as found in a study published by StatPearls. This condition is often asymptomatic, which means it may go undetected until the fracture occurs, typically in the hip, spine, or wrist. It is more common in older people, particularly postmenopausal women, but it can affect anyone of any age or gender.

How do exercises for osteoporosis help?

Workouts play a crucial role in maintaining bone and joint health. Weight-bearing exercises, such as walking, jogging, dancing, and weightlifting, are particularly beneficial, as found in a study published in the journal Missouri Medicine. “These activities put stress on them, stimulating the body to build new bone tissue, thereby increasing density and strength,” says fitness expert Mahesh Ghanekar. Additionally, physical activities help to maintain muscle strength and flexibility, which are essential for supporting joints and improving balance. Strong muscles absorb shock and reduce stress on them, preventing injuries and arthritis. Regular fitness programs also enhance joint lubrication and reduce inflammation, promoting healthier and stronger bones.

Best exercises for osteoporosis

Here are some of the best workouts you can try to prevent osteoporosis:

{{{htmlData}}}

1. Walking

Walking is an excellent low-impact workout that can significantly benefit people with osteoporosis. As a weight-bearing exercise, it places stress on the bones, stimulating the body to build new tissue and increase density. This helps strengthen joints, particularly in the legs, hips, and spine, which are common fracture sites in individuals with the condition. Additionally, walking improves balance and coordination, reducing the risk of falls, a major concern for people with weakened bones. It can also help maintain muscle strength, which is essential for supporting joints and improving overall health.

2. Stair climbing

Stair climbing is an excellent weight-bearing exercise that may benefit people with the disease. As you ascend each step, you exert force on your bones, particularly in your legs, hips, and spine. This increased stress stimulates joint growth and increases bone mineral density, making them stronger and less prone to fractures. Additionally, it improves balance and coordination, reducing the risk of falls, a major concern for people with this condition. It is important to start slowly and gradually increase the intensity and duration of stair climbing to avoid injury.

3. Dancing

Dancing is a fun and enjoyable exercise to incorporate into your fitness routine, and it can be particularly beneficial for people with the disease. As a weight-bearing activity, it increases bone mineral density. This helps strengthen them, especially in most-affected areas. Additionally, this type of workout improves flexibility, balance, coordination, and reduces the risk of falls and enhances overall physical function. The rhythmic movements of it can also help enhance mood and reduce stress.

4. Wall push-ups

Wall push-ups is one of the best exercises for osteoporosis. They are a low-impact way to strengthen upper body muscles. By pushing against the wall, you are essentially performing a weight-bearing exercise, which stimulates bone growth and increases density in the arms, shoulders, and chest. This can help reduce the risk of fractures in these areas.

Stand facing a wall, about an arm’s length away.

Place your hands on the wall at shoulder height.

Keep your feet flat on the floor, shoulder-width apart.

Bend your elbows, bringing your chest closer to the wall.

Push back to the starting position, straightening your arms.

5. Seated leg lifts

Seated leg lifts are a simple yet effective exercise for strengthening the core and lower body muscles. Plus, it is gentle on the bones and joints, making it suitable for people with the disease. It can also help to improve balance and coordination, reducing the risk of falls.

Sit on the edge of a chair with your back straight and feet flat on the floor.

Place your hands on your thighs or the sides of the chair for support.

Lift one leg off the floor, keeping it straight, until it’s parallel to the floor.

Hold for a few seconds, then slowly lower your leg back down.

Repeat with the other leg.

6. Seated arm circles

Seated arm circles are a simple exercise to improve shoulder mobility and flexibility, both of which can be beneficial for people with the condition. It also helps to maintain and improve shoulder mobility, reducing stiffness and pain.

Sit upright in a chair with your back straight.

Extend your arms out to the sides, parallel to the floor.

Slowly make small, circular motions with your arms, moving them forward in a clockwise direction.

Continue for a few repetitions, then reverse the direction and move your arms backward in a counterclockwise direction.

7. Bicep curls

Bicep curls are a weight-bearing exercise that can be beneficial for people with the disease, as they help strengthen the muscles around the shoulders and upper arms. Strong muscles can help support the bones and reduce the risk of fractures.

Stand or sit upright, holding a light weight in each hand with your palms facing forward.

Keep your elbows close to your body and your upper arms stationary.

Slowly curl the weights up towards your shoulders, bending your elbows.

Pause at the top of the movement, then slowly lower the weights back to the starting position.

8. Squats

Squats are a powerful weight-bearing exercise that can help. As a compound physical activity, it works multiple muscle groups, including the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and core muscles. By placing stress on the bones, particularly in the legs and hips, it stimulates growth and increases bone mineral density.

Start with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Lower your body as if you’re sitting back into a chair, keeping your back straight.

Ensure your knees don’t extend beyond your toes.

Pause at the bottom, then push back up to the starting position.

Side effects of exercises for osteoporosis

While exercise is crucial for bone health, it is important to be mindful of potential side effects:

Muscle soreness : This is a common side effect of any new exercise routine, especially when increasing intensity or duration.

: This is a common side effect of any new exercise routine, especially when increasing intensity or duration. Joint pain : Overexertion or improper form can lead to joint pain, particularly in people with existing joint conditions.

: Overexertion or improper form can lead to joint pain, particularly in people with existing joint conditions. Fatigue: Increased physical activity can cause temporary fatigue, especially if you’re not accustomed to it.

How to do exercises for osteoporosis safely?

Here are a few things that you must remember while doing these workouts to prevent injury.

Consult a healthcare professional : Before starting any new exercise routine, consult with your doctor or a physical therapist to get personalised advice.

: Before starting any new exercise routine, consult with your doctor or a physical therapist to get personalised advice. Start slowly and gradually increase intensity : Begin with low-impact exercises and gradually increase the intensity and duration as your fitness improves.

: Begin with low-impact exercises and gradually increase the intensity and duration as your fitness improves. Listen to your body : Pay attention to your body’s signals and avoid pushing yourself too hard.

: Pay attention to your body’s signals and avoid pushing yourself too hard. Proper form : Ensure proper form and technique to avoid injuries.

: Ensure proper form and technique to avoid injuries. Choose low-impact exercises: Opt for low-impact exercises like walking, swimming, and yoga to reduce the risk of fractures.

While these exercises for osteoporosis are good for your bones, it is best to consult with your doctor to avoid any complications.