Get easily bruised? It may be due to haemophilia B

You must have noticed that when you get injured, your blood turns to a gel, forming a blood clot. This mess your body is healing well. However, if you have haemophilia B, your blood won’t be able to clot properly and control bleeding. You will also get easily bruised if you have this genetic bleeding disorder. Also known as “Christmas disease,” haemophilia B is not common. Still, you should know about the disorder, its symptoms, and the treatment options. You should also know what makes it different from haemophilia A. On the occasion of World Haemophilia Day, which is observed on April 17 every year, we tell you all about it.
It is a rare genetic bleeding disorder where the blood does not have sufficient clotting factor IX, a protein important for normal blood clotting. “Without this factor, people with haemophilia B experience prolonged or spontaneous bleeding episodes, which can be triggered by injuries, surgeries, or even occur internally without obvious cause in severe cases,” explains haematologist Dr Vijay Ramanan.
It is the second most prevalent form of hemophilia, which has three main types. It is also known as Christmas disease, which is named after the first diagnosed case in 1952, Stephen Christmas, as per research published in StatPearls.
“The symptoms vary depending on the severity of the condition, but generally revolve around abnormal or too much bleeding,” says the expert.
It is a condition caused by mutations in the F9 gene located on the X chromosome, and responsible for producing clotting factor IX. Since the disorder is X-linked recessive, which means it is a pattern where a gene on the X chromosome causes a genetic condition, it mostly affects males. “Males have only one X chromosome, so inheriting the defective gene from their mother means they will develop the condition. Females have two X chromosomes, and are typically carriers when one of the X chromosomes carries the mutation,” explains the expert.
Here’s how a doctor can confirm you have haemophilia B:
Both are inherited bleeding disorders, but they differ in the specific clotting factor that is deficient. “Haemophilia A is caused by a deficiency in factor VIII, while B is due to a deficiency in factor IX. The genes responsible — F8 and F9, respectively — are both located on the X chromosome, and both conditions follow an X-linked recessive inheritance pattern,” explains the expert. Hemophilia A is three to four times as common as hemophilia B, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Despite the difference, the symptoms are very similar. “People with hemophilia A also experience prolonged bleeding, easy bruising, and spontaneous joint bleeds,” says Dr Ramanan.
Currently, haemophilia B does not have a cure, but it can be managed.
“Family screening and genetic counseling are essential for management of haemophilia B,” says the expert.
Haemophilia B is a rare bleeding disorder, which is passed down from one parent to a child. There is no cure, but there are treatment options like the replacement therapy.
Yes, although haemophilia B primarily affects males, girls can also be affected. A girl can inherit two defective X chromosomes, one from each parent, resulting in haemophilia B.
Yes, it can significantly affect menstrual bleeding, particularly in females who are carriers. They may experience menorrhagia, or heavy menstrual bleeding. They may have prolonged periods, and pass large blood clots.
