World Cancer Day: 10 everyday habits to lower your cancer risk

On World Cancer Day, expert says nearly half of all cancers can be prevented through simple lifestyle choices. From staying active to regular screenings, small daily habits can play a powerful role in reducing cancer risk.

Cancer often feels unpredictable, but research shows that many cases are linked to lifestyle and environmental factors we can actually control. From what we eat and drink to how active we are, daily habits quietly influence our long-term cancer risk. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 30–50 per cent of cancers are preventable with timely lifestyle changes and early detection.

Oncosurgeon Dr Tirathram Kaushik explains that while genetics does play a role, most cancers develop due to prolonged exposure to risk factors like tobacco, poor diet, infections, and inactivity. However, small, consistent changes over time can significantly reduce your chances of developing cancer.

Why maintaining a healthy weight matters

Excess body fat triggers chronic inflammation, hormonal imbalance, and insulin resistance, all of which can promote cancer growth. A Lancet study linked obesity to at least 13 types of cancer, including breast, colorectal, and liver cancer. Maintaining a healthy weight through balanced eating and movement is one of the strongest preventive steps, says Dr Kaushik.

How regular physical activity lowers cancer risk

Exercise helps regulate hormones, strengthens immunity, and reduces inflammation. The American Institute for Cancer Research recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate activity per week. A JAMA Internal Medicine study found that physically active people had a lower risk of breast and colon cancer.

Why a plant-rich diet protects your cells?

Fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes provide antioxidants and fibre that protect cells from DNA damage. Diets high in processed foods and red meat increase cancer risk. Adding phytonutrients like flavonoids, carotenoids, and sulforaphane helps neutralise harmful free radicals, explains Dr Kaushik.

Limiting alcohol is more important than you think

Alcohol is a known carcinogen linked to cancers of the breast, liver, bowel and mouth. The World Health Organization states that the risk rises with every additional drink. Avoiding alcohol or strictly limiting intake reduces long-term cancer risk.

Why quitting smoking saves lives

Smoking is the leading preventable cause of cancer worldwide. According to the American Cancer Society, it causes about 20 per cent of all cancer deaths. Quitting reduces cancer risk significantly, even for long-term smokers, over time.

Protecting your skin from sun damage

Excessive UV exposure damages skin cells and increases skin cancer risk. Regular sunscreen use, protective clothing, and avoiding peak sun hours can dramatically reduce melanoma and other skin cancers.

How safe sex reduces cancer risk

“Certain infections like HPV and HIV increase cancer risk. HPV is strongly linked to cervical, throat, and anal cancers,” explains Dr Kaushik. Using protection and getting vaccinated can help prevent virus-related cancers.

Preventing infections that cause cancer

Chronic hepatitis B and C infections raise liver cancer risk. Safe practices, vaccinations, and early treatment can reduce long-term complications, according to studies in the National Library of Medicine.

The role of vaccination in cancer prevention

Vaccines against HPV and hepatitis B protect against virus-related cancers. These vaccines are safe, effective, and recommended for long-term cancer prevention.

Why regular screening saves lives

Screenings help detect cancer early, or even prevent it, by identifying precancerous changes. Mammograms, Pap smears, colonoscopies, and skin checks improve survival rates when done on time.

These small choices can help lower cancer risk over time.