Urologist reveals 7 everyday habits that can damage your kidneys over time

Certain everyday habits can slowly cause kidney damage. A urologist explains common lifestyle mistakes to avoid the risk of kidney disease.

Your kidneys are the vital organs that filter waste from the blood, balance fluids and electrolytes, and help regulate blood pressure. Despite their importance, kidney health is often overlooked until problems begin to appear. According to global estimates, nearly 10 percent of the world’s population is affected by chronic kidney disease which often develops silently over time. While diabetes and high blood pressure are widely known causes, everyday lifestyle habits can also quietly harm kidney function.

Lifestyle habits that increase the risk of kidney diseases

Small daily choices can significantly influence long-term kidney health, says Dr Shalabh Agrawal, Director – Urology and Andrology. So, here are 7 such habits you should avoid:

1. Eating too much salt

High salt intake is one of the most common habits that can strain the kidneys. The World Health Organization recommends limiting salt intake to no more than 5 grams per day, but many people exceed this amount because of processed foods, packaged snacks, and restaurant meals.

“When you consume too much sodium, the body holds onto extra water to dilute it. This increases blood pressure, which can damage the delicate blood vessels inside the kidneys that filter waste,” says Dr Agrawal. Research published in the Journal of Clinical Hypertension suggests that high salt intake may accelerate the decline of kidney function, particularly in people with hypertension.

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2. Overusing painkillers

Pain relief medications are commonly used for headaches, joint pain, or muscle aches. However, frequent use of certain drugs, especially non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as ibuprofen or diclofenac, can harm kidney function over time.

These medications affect substances called prostaglandins that help maintain proper blood flow to the kidneys. When used excessively, they can reduce blood flow and increase the risk of kidney injury. According to Dr Agrawal, people with existing kidney problems or older adults should be particularly cautious and avoid long-term self-medication.

3. Not drinking enough water

Hydration plays a crucial role in supporting kidney function. Drinking enough water helps the kidneys flush out toxins and waste products through urine.

When fluid intake is too low, urine becomes more concentrated, which may increase the risk of kidney stones and other complications. A study published in Public Health Nutrition found that low water intake is associated with a higher risk of kidney stone formation. Maintaining adequate hydration throughout the day helps keep the kidneys functioning efficiently.

4. Frequent consumption of ultra-processed foods

Ultra-processed foods such as instant noodles, packaged snacks, sugary beverages, and processed meats are often high in sodium, preservatives, and phosphorus additives. Regularly consuming these foods may place extra strain on the kidneys.

Research published in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases suggests that people who consume large amounts of processed foods may have a higher risk of developing chronic kidney disease. Excess phosphorus additives, commonly found in packaged foods, may negatively affect kidney function over time. Choosing fresh, whole foods more often can help reduce this risk.

5. Poor sleep habits

“Sleep plays an important role in maintaining overall health, including kidney function. During sleep, the body regulates various processes that support organ health,” says Dr Agrawal.

A study published in Kidney International has shown that sleeping less than six hours per night may increase the risk of kidney disease. Poor sleep can disrupt the body’s natural circadian rhythm, which affects how the kidneys function and regulate essential processes.

Dr Agrawal suggests that maintaining a consistent sleep schedule and ensuring adequate rest can support better kidney health in the long run.

6. Eating too much added sugar

Excess sugar in the diet can indirectly harm kidney health. Foods and drinks high in added sugar, such as desserts, sugary beverages, packaged juices, and sweetened snacks, can increase the risk of obesity. Obesity, in turn, raises the likelihood of developing high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes, which are the two leading causes of chronic kidney disease.

Many people also consume hidden sugars in packaged foods that do not taste very sweet, such as sauces, breakfast cereals, and flavoured yoghurt. According to Dr Agrawal, reducing added sugar and checking food labels can help lower the long-term risk of kidney-related complications.

7. Excessive alcohol consumption

Drinking alcohol occasionally may not harm healthy kidneys, but excessive alcohol intake can put significant strain on them. The kidneys help regulate fluid balance in the body, and alcohol can interfere with this process by causing dehydration.

Heavy drinking may also increase blood pressure, which is a major risk factor for kidney disease. In addition, alcohol can damage the liver, forcing the kidneys to work harder to maintain balance in the body. Over time, this extra stress can affect kidney function.