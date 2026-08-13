DocShots podcast episode 3: Organ donation, donor myths, eligibility and the future of transplants

In Episode 3 of HealthShots #DocShots, transplant surgeon answers common questions about donor eligibility, living and deceased donation, and the future of transplant care in India.

Organ donation can give someone a second chance at life, yet many people still have questions about who can donate, what organs can be donated and whether donation is safe for the donor. In India, the need for organs continues to be much higher than the number available for transplant. While living donation has grown significantly, deceased organ donation still has considerable room for improvement.

To address these questions and make conversations around organ donation easier to understand, HealthShots brings the third episode of #DocShots, featuring Dr Vipin Sisodia, Robotic Surgeon of Urology at Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital, Greater Noida. In the episode, we discusses organ donation trends, common myths, donor eligibility, post-Covid screening, and how AI and robotics are changing transplant surgery.

Q. What is the current situation of organ donation in India?

India has seen a rise in organ transplants, but the demand still far exceeds the supply. According to Dr Sisodia, around 20,000 transplants were performed in India in 2025, including approximately 16,000 living-donor and 3,500 deceased-donor transplants. Kidney and liver transplants accounted for nearly 80 per cent of these procedures. However, around 2.25 lakh people develop end-stage kidney disease every year and require dialysis or transplantation. Increasing deceased organ donation could help bridge this gap.

“One organ from a deceased donor can save eight lives,” says Dr Sisodia, highlighting why greater public awareness around organ donation is needed.

{{{htmlData}}}

Watch it on YouTube:

Q. What are the biggest myths around organ donation?

Dr Sisodia says several myths continue to discourage people from donating organs. One common concern among living donors is whether donating a kidney will affect their own health. “The first aim of a doctor or transplant surgeon is first, do no harm,” he says. Donors undergo detailed screening, and if they are found unsuitable, they are not allowed to donate.

Another myth is that organ donation causes mutilation of the body. “It has been done by the surgeons, surgically. There is no mutilation,” he explains.

Cost is another concern. According to Dr Sisodia, living donors do not have to bear the transplant-related costs themselves, as these are covered by the hospital and transplant team.

Q. Living vs deceased organ donation: What is the difference?

Living donation involves a healthy person donating an organ or part of an organ to someone who needs it. A living donor can donate one kidney or part of the liver, and in selected cases, part of the lung, pancreas or intestine.

Deceased donation takes place after a donor has died, usually following brain death. Depending on medical suitability, organs such as the heart, lungs, kidneys, liver and pancreas, as well as tissues including corneas, bones and tendons, can be donated.

Q. How are AI and robotics changing transplant surgery?

Technology is also becoming an important part of transplant care. Dr Sisodia says AI can help organise and analyse the large amount of information involved in donor-recipient matching and transplant planning. Robotic surgery, meanwhile, can make certain transplant procedures less invasive. In robotic kidney transplantation, smaller incisions and more precise movements can potentially reduce surgical trauma and support recovery.

However, Dr Sisodia cautions that robotics has not yet become the gold standard for transplant surgery. “It needs a little more time,” he says, although he believes its role will continue to grow.

Rapid-fire: Dr Vipin Sisodia answers the internet’s most searched organ donation questions

Q. Can people with chronic illnesses still be donors?

“Yes, they can be donors,” provided there is no end-organ damage and their condition is well controlled.

Q. Is there an age limit for donating organs after death?

“No, there is no age limit.” Heart and lungs can generally be considered up to 50, kidneys up to 70, while corneas can be donated at any age.

Q. Can someone who had Covid-19 safely donate?

“Yes, he or she can safely donate” if their lungs are normal and pulmonary function is satisfactory.

Q. Which organs and tissues can be donated?

“Heart, lungs, kidney, cornea, muscles, tendons, bones, pancreas, intestine—all these tissues can be given.”

Q. Can cancer survivors donate organs?

“Yes, but there are certain guidelines.” The donor may need to be cancer-free for a specified period, and not all cancer survivors are eligible.

Q. Can someone with diabetes or high blood pressure donate?

“Yes,” provided there is no end-organ damage and the condition can be well managed before and after donation.

Q. Can you live a normal life after donating part of your liver?

“Yes, you can live a normal life” by maintaining a healthy lifestyle, avoiding alcohol and keeping a healthy weight.

Q. How fast does a donated liver grow back?

“In a couple of months, it comes back to normal.”

Q. Which organs can come from living versus deceased donors?

A living donor can donate one kidney or part of the liver, lung, pancreas or intestine. A deceased donor can potentially donate both kidneys, heart, lungs, liver, pancreas, intestine and several tissues, including bones and tendons.