Emraan Hashmi diagnosed with dengue: Here’s how to protect yourself from mosquitoes

Actor Emraan Hashmi has been diagnosed with dengue, and has had to take a short break from shooting his upcoming film. He has been working on a pan-India film titled OG with actor Pawan Kalyan, which also marks Emraan Hashmi’s debut in Telugu cinema. However, while filming in Goregaon, Mumbai, Emraan Hashmi began feeling unwell and exhibited symptoms of dengue. After getting tested, the reports confirmed he had contracted the viral infection. Doctors have advised him to rest so he can recover quickly. As a result, Emraan Hashmi has paused the shoot and is on a break to recover soon.
Dengue is a viral infection spread to humans through the bite of infected Aedes mosquitoes. It is commonly found in tropical and subtropical regions. In many cases, dengue causes mild illness or shows no symptoms at all. However, in some people, the infection can lead to severe complications and may even become life-threatening. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 100 to 400 million dengue infections occur globally each year.
Dengue fever usually starts with a sudden high fever and can cause a range of symptoms. Common warning signs include:
Due to the intense body aches, dengue is also known as “break-bone fever.” In some cases, dengue can become severe and lead to dengue hemorrhagic fever, which can be life-threatening, especially in children. That is why it is important to recognise the symptoms early and take steps to protect children from getting infected.
Getting infected for the second time with dengue can be more dangerous than the first. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the risk of developing severe dengue increases with a second infection. A 2024 study published in the Journal of Microbiology, Immunology and Infection found that 7.8 percent of second-time dengue patients developed severe symptoms, compared to 3.8 percent of first-time patients.
Severe dengue often starts after the fever has gone. Warning signs include:
You may also feel restless and very thirsty. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), these symptoms usually begin 24 to 48 hours after the fever ends. Even after recovery, many people continue to feel weak and tired for several weeks.
Dengue spreads through the bite of an infected mosquito, and these mosquitoes can bite during both day and night. Since there is currently no vaccine to prevent dengue, the best way to stay safe is to avoid mosquito bites. Here are some simple steps to protect yourself and your family:
By following these preventive tips, you can reduce the risk of infection and help stop the spread of dengue.
No, dengue fever is not contagious. It does not spread from person to person through touch, coughing, or sneezing. It spreads only through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito. If a mosquito bites a person infected with dengue and then bites someone else, it can transmit the virus.
Both Covid-19 and dengue can cause fever, body aches, and fatigue, which makes it hard to tell the difference without a test. However, dengue often causes a high fever, skin rash, pain behind the eyes, and severe joint and muscle pain. Covid-19 symptoms usually include cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, and loss of taste or smell.
Dengue is caused by a virus, while malaria is caused by a parasite. Dengue spreads through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, while malaria is transmitted by the Anopheles mosquito.
Yes, dengue cases usually rise during the monsoon season. This is because rainwater collects in open containers, puddles, and other places, creating ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes. The warm and humid weather also supports mosquito activity.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Preventive Care, Family Care, Reproductive Care, Self Care
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.