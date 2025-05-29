Emraan Hashmi diagnosed with dengue: Here’s how to protect yourself from mosquitoes

Emraan Hashmi has been diagnosed with dengue. Since monsoon season is coming, know how to protect yourself from getting infected with this viral infection.

Actor Emraan Hashmi has been diagnosed with dengue, and has had to take a short break from shooting his upcoming film. He has been working on a pan-India film titled OG with actor Pawan Kalyan, which also marks Emraan Hashmi’s debut in Telugu cinema. However, while filming in Goregaon, Mumbai, Emraan Hashmi began feeling unwell and exhibited symptoms of dengue. After getting tested, the reports confirmed he had contracted the viral infection. Doctors have advised him to rest so he can recover quickly. As a result, Emraan Hashmi has paused the shoot and is on a break to recover soon.

What is dengue fever?

Dengue is a viral infection spread to humans through the bite of infected Aedes mosquitoes. It is commonly found in tropical and subtropical regions. In many cases, dengue causes mild illness or shows no symptoms at all. However, in some people, the infection can lead to severe complications and may even become life-threatening. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 100 to 400 million dengue infections occur globally each year.

Warning signs of dengue fever

Dengue fever usually starts with a sudden high fever and can cause a range of symptoms. Common warning signs include:

Severe headache

Pain behind the eyes

Joint and muscle pain

Skin rashes

Nausea or vomiting

Extreme tiredness

Due to the intense body aches, dengue is also known as “break-bone fever.” In some cases, dengue can become severe and lead to dengue hemorrhagic fever, which can be life-threatening, especially in children. That is why it is important to recognise the symptoms early and take steps to protect children from getting infected.

Second time dengue can be deadly

Getting infected for the second time with dengue can be more dangerous than the first. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the risk of developing severe dengue increases with a second infection. A 2024 study published in the Journal of Microbiology, Immunology and Infection found that 7.8 percent of second-time dengue patients developed severe symptoms, compared to 3.8 percent of first-time patients.

Severe dengue often starts after the fever has gone. Warning signs include:

Severe stomach pain

Constant vomiting

Rapid breathing

Bleeding gums or nose

Extreme tiredness

Blood in vomit or stool

Cold or pale skin

You may also feel restless and very thirsty. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), these symptoms usually begin 24 to 48 hours after the fever ends. Even after recovery, many people continue to feel weak and tired for several weeks.

How to prevent dengue?

Dengue spreads through the bite of an infected mosquito, and these mosquitoes can bite during both day and night. Since there is currently no vaccine to prevent dengue, the best way to stay safe is to avoid mosquito bites. Here are some simple steps to protect yourself and your family:

Use mosquito repellents on exposed skin

Wear loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and pants

Keep your home and surroundings clean

Empty or cover containers that collect water (mosquitoes breed there)

Sleep under a mosquito net, especially if there is no air conditioning

Install screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out

By following these preventive tips, you can reduce the risk of infection and help stop the spread of dengue.