World Diabetes Day 2025: These 5 emotional triggers could raise your blood sugar!

Can emotional triggers like stress, anger, and loneliness impact diabetes management? How to help maintain stable blood sugar levels?

As we prepare for World Diabetes Day in 2025, it’s important to consider not only the medical aspects of diabetes but also its emotional impact. Many people may not realise that emotional health is closely connected to managing diabetes. It’s important to recognise and address the emotional challenges that accompany diabetes. This is key for prevention and management, especially considering the serious statistics we see today.

Recent reports published in the Indian Journal of Endocrinology and Metabolism show that diabetes is not just a physical health issue; it has become a struggle involving lifestyle and emotions. In 2023, about 101 million people in India had diabetes, and this number is increasing, especially among younger people, according to an ICMR study published in The Lancet. Urban living brings pressures and stress that we often overlook. It is important to consider the emotional factors that contribute to this health issue.

Can emotions trigger diabetes?

Let’s look at the five emotional triggers that make diabetes worse:

Chronic stress

Life can be very demanding. Work pressures, family responsibilities, and money worries can all lead to chronic stress. When stress is part of our daily life, our bodies get stuck in “fight or flight” mode. This causes our bodies to release high levels of cortisol, which sends glucose into the bloodstream for quick energy. While this response can help in short situations, being in this state for a long time can cause insulin resistance, which is an early warning sign of type 2 diabetes.

Many people may feel overwhelmed and unable to change their situation. This stress affects not only the mind but also the body, increasing blood sugar levels and contributing to the accumulation of abdominal fat. How can we fight this? Adding mindfulness practices, such as meditation or yoga, to our daily routines can help lower stress and improve our bodies’ functioning.

2. Suppressed emotions and anger

We often hide our feelings. For many people, unresolved anger or frustration stays buried inside, leading to chaos in their lives. Bottling up emotions can impact the body’s nervous system and alter how our metabolism functions. Research published in the American Diabetes Association indicates that people who struggle to express their anger tend to have higher fasting glucose levels.

When heavy emotions are ignored, they can lead to unhealthy habits like binge eating, drinking alcohol, or not exercising. “These habits can harm our metabolic health, creating a harmful cycle”, says Dr Mukesh Batra. It is important to find healthy ways to manage our emotions, such as expressing them openly or engaging in creative activities.

3. Anxiety and overthinking

We’ve all felt overwhelmed by anxious thoughts that seem never to stop. This kind of anxiety keeps our bodies on high alert, causing a rush of adrenaline. While adrenaline is necessary for survival, excessive levels can interfere with digestion and the way our bodies process sugar. This can result in unstable blood sugar levels.

Many people notice that their blood sugar levels can change unexpectedly, even if their diet stays the same. “This can lead to insulin resistance. The first step is to recognise the harmful effects of anxiety,” shares Dr Batra. Practices like journaling or therapy can help you manage these feelings instead of letting them take control of you.

4. Grief and emotional loss

Grief can feel heavy and overwhelming. Losing a loved one can lead to many emotions, which can affect your hormones and weaken your immune system. A study published in the Journal of Diabetes shows a strong connection between long-term grief and depression, as well as an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

When you feel loss, it can lower your serotonin levels. This can lead to trouble sleeping and persistent tiredness, which can make it more challenging to manage your blood sugar levels. “It’s important to allow yourself to grieve and seek support during difficult times”, shares the doctor. Joining a support group or talking to a mental health professional can help you cope and find guidance during emotionally challenging periods.

5. Loneliness and emotional isolation

In busy cities, many people feel lonely, which is a surprising problem in such lively places. This loneliness can lead to unhealthy habits like comfort eating, which can result in poor lifestyle choices. When we feel isolated, our bodies produce more cortisol. This can make insulin less effective and create a higher risk of diabetes.

To combat loneliness, start by building a community. Reach out to your friends, join clubs, or participate in community events that align with your interests. Regular social interaction can enhance your emotional well-being and support better metabolic function.