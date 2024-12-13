Fitness influencer loses 45 kg: Here’s what the drastic weight loss did to her body

Fitness influencer Eliuth Lopez recorded her journey of losing 45 kg. The drastic weight loss led her shoe size to drop and made her feel cold all the time.

Any kind of weight loss brings certain changes in the body. As you lose kilos, you may notice fluctuations in your energy levels and some people even notice a change in cholesterol and blood pressure levels. However, when undergoing drastic weight loss, these changes can be more severe and even impact your health and well-being. In a recent case, fitness influencer Eliuth Lopez shared the changes in her body after losing 45 kilos on social media. She shared a video called ‘Weird things that happen when you lose weight – 100 lbs’ with her followers, where she revealed what this drastic weight loss did to her body.

What does drastic weight loss do to Eliuth Lopez’s body?

In the video shared by Eliuth Lopez, she documents her journey of losing 45 kg. Some of the changes that she observed included her shoe size dropping. She also shared that she constantly felt always cold and even struggled body dysmorphia, when a person spends too much time finding flaws with their apperance. She also showed her fans how the skin on her abdomen had become loose. On the positive side, the drastic weight loss allowed her to cross her legs more easily. Additionally, she noticed a change in how her stretch marks looked, how she was able to sit comfortably in an airplane seat and an increase in her energy levels.

What drastic weight loss did to Eliuth Lopez’s mental health?

One might assume that losing weight would always make a person happy but that’s not always the case. For Lopez, facing her family members became difficult due to the comments they had made. However, the fact that she no longer sought validation from others gave her newfound confidence. These experiences led to body dysmorphia, a condition Lopez revealed she struggled with. For those unfamiliar, body dysmorphia is a common challenge faced by many people on weight-loss journeys around the world. But embracing the changes and moving forward is how Lopez navigated her journey.

Is drastic weight loss good for you?

No, drastic weight loss is generally not the recommended way to lose the extra weight. While it may seem very tempting to lose weight quickly, rapid weight loss can lead to a variety of health problems.

1. Malnutrition

Drastic calorie restriction can lead to nutrient deficiencies. A study published in the Journal of Preventive Medicine and Hygiene defines undernutrition as the condition caused by taking insufficient food to fulfil the energy requirement. Its main symptoms include weight loss. When you lose weight too quickly, your body may not get the essential nutrients it needs to function properly. Rapid weight loss can deplete your body of essential vitamins and minerals.

2. Muscle loss

Drastic weight loss can lead your body to start breaking down muscle mass for energy, which can weaken your body. A study published in the journal Bulletin of the National Research Centre volume states that rapid calorie reduction causes a decrease in muscle mass and slow basal metabolism. Muscle loss can lead to weakness, fatigue and reduced physical performance.

3. Slow metabolism

Rapid weight loss can slow down your metabolism, making it harder to maintain weight loss in the long term. A research paper, published by the US National Institutes of Health, analyses the consequences of weight reduction. It states that weight loss at a slow rate is better sustained than weight loss more rapidly. This leads to healthier metabolic functions, states the paper.

4. Gallstones

Stones in your gallbladder are another consequence of drastic weight loss. The National Institutes of Health states that losing weight quickly may raise your chances of forming gallstones. Rapid weight loss can increase the risk of gallstones. When you are on your weight loss journey and are eating less fat, your body metabolises the fat already in your body for energy. This causes the liver to secrete extra cholesterol, which can lead to the formation of gallstones.

5. Heart Problems

Extreme weight loss can put stress on your heart. A study published in the Journal of Cardiovascular Nursing observed that the participants who experienced unintentional weight loss of greater had a 2.5 times higher risk for cardiac events compared to those with slower weight loss or weight gain.

6. Psychological issues

Drastic weight loss can lead to feelings of deprivation, anxiety, and depression. Extreme weight loss often results in fatigue, which can take a toll on your mental health. A study published in the journal Plos One observed that people who lost 5 percent or more of their initial body weight over four years were more likely to report experiencing a depressed mood than those who stayed within 5 percent of their original weight.

Therefore, it must be noted that a healthy and sustainable approach to weight loss is the most preferred approach. This involves making slow and sustainable changes to your diet and lifestyle. And you should always consult a healthcare professional or registered dietitian to create a personalised weight loss plan.