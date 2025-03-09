Looking for a home remedy for sinus relief? Try this quick recipe

Here is an easy and effective home remedy for sinus that is made with dried ginger, carrom seeds, and camphor. Learn how to make this recipe.

A change of season can worsen various health issues, particularly for those suffering from allergies or sinusitis. If you find that a stuffy nose or throbbing headache keeps you awake at night, leading to a runny nose and frequent sneezing during the day, consider trying this simple and effective home remedy for sinus relief. Called the herbal sinus relief potli, this concoction may help clear congestion, relieve sinus headaches, and improve sleep quality. Read on to learn how to make this potli at home and discover how it can provide a natural solution to avoid sinus symptoms.

What is a sinus infection?

A sinus infection, also known as sinusitis, happens when the sinus cavities—the air-filled areas within your skull—inflame and swell. This inflammation prevents the usual flow of mucus, resulting in a buildup that can provide an environment for bacteria to grow. Viruses are the most common cause of these conditions, but bacteria and fungi can also contribute. Common symptoms include face discomfort or pressure, stuffy or runny nose, headaches, and a loss of smell. Sinus infections can be acute (lasting only a few days) or chronic (lasting several weeks or even months). Allergies, colds, and structural problems in the nasal passages can all raise the chance of having sinusitis, as found in a study published by StatPearls.

While there are many medications for the infection, inhaling this potli can also be a simple home remedy for sinus relief. Read on to learn how to make this herbal potli at home.

How to make this herbal potli?

Made with carrom seeds, camphor eucalyptus oil and dried ginger, this potli might just be the perfect home remedy for sinus. Check out the recipe shared by nutritionist Shewta Shah on Instagram.

Ingredients

Ajwain (carrom seeds)

Camphor

Neelgiri/ eucalyptus oil

Dried ginger (sonth)

Method

Dry roast all ingredients for a few minutes.

Wrap them in a muslin cloth and tie a potli.

Inhale the vapours for instant relief.

How is this home remedy for sinus effective?

This home remedy for sinus relief leverages the combined power of several natural ingredients to reduce inflammation and congestion. Ajwain (carrom seeds) possesses thymol, a compound with antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties, helping to clear nasal passages, as per a study published in the journal Biochemistry Research International. Camphor, known for its strong aroma, acts as a decongestant, opening up blocked sinuses and providing a cooling sensation. Eucalyptus oil, rich in eucalyptol, thins mucus and eases breathing by reducing inflammation, as found in a study published in the journal Acta Otolaryngology.

“Dried ginger (sonth) adds warmth and further anti-inflammatory effects, aiding in pain relief. The dry roasting process enhances the release of these volatile oils, and wrapping them in a muslin cloth allows for controlled inhalation of the potent vapours,” says ayurveda expert Dr Chanchal Sharma.

These inhaled vapours directly target the inflamed sinus linings, loosening mucus, reducing swelling, and providing temporary relief from congestion and pressure. The combined effect of these ingredients creates a synergistic remedy that addresses multiple aspects of sinus discomfort.

Possible side effects of this home remedy for sinus

While this home remedy for sinus might be effective, there are a few potential side effects to consider:

Nasal rinses, especially if the saline solution is too concentrated, can irritate the nasal passages, causing burning or stinging.

Essential oils, like eucalyptus or menthol, can also irritate sensitive skin or mucous membranes if used in high concentrations.

Some people may be allergic to certain herbs or essential oils used in home remedies. This can lead to skin rashes, itching, or difficulty breathing.

If you experience any adverse effects, discontinue use and consult with a healthcare professional.

Other natural remedies for sinus

In addition to herbal potli, several other natural remedies can help alleviate sinus symptoms, as suggested by Sharma.

Inhaling steam from a hot shower or a bowl of hot water can loosen mucus and open up nasal passages. Adding essential oils like eucalyptus or peppermint can enhance this effect.

Applying a warm compress to the forehead or sinuses can help reduce pain and pressure.

Drinking plenty of fluids, such as water, herbal tea, and broth, helps thin mucus and promote drainage.

However, it is crucial to practice caution, ensure proper hygiene, and avoid potential irritants or allergens. If symptoms persist, worsen, or are accompanied by fever or severe pain, seeking guidance from a healthcare professional is essential. By integrating these natural strategies into your wellness routine, you can promote healthier sinuses and enjoy improved comfort and well-being.