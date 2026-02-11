Search HealthShots…
10 early signs you may have a weak heart

Recognise the 10 early signs of a weak heart. Learn the importance of lifestyle choices and routine check-ups in preventing heart disease.
Written by: Tavishi Dogra
Published On: 11 Feb 2026, 12:43 pm IST
Inputs from
Dr Shuvanan Ray
Internal Medicine
How do I know my heart is weak? Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

Not all heart problems show obvious symptoms. So, it’s important to recognise even the subtle signs. This can help save a life and ensure timely hospital treatment. Heart attacks can happen suddenly and often result from long-term heart disease linked to lifestyle choices like poor diet and lack of exercise. By living a healthy lifestyle and learning about the hidden signs of a weak heart, a person can better maintain their longevity.

Your heart is the blood-pumping machine that the body needs every millisecond to function. People often overlook that diet, exercise, stress, and sleep can affect heart function. A healthy heart allows our organs to get the nutrients and oxygen they need and helps remove toxins. “However, some risk factors, such as age, genetics, and inactivity, can increase the risk of heart problems”, Cardiologist Dr Shuvanan Ray tells Health Shots.

Heart disease is a leading cause of death worldwide, with nearly 18 million deaths each year, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). But certain risk factors can be mitigated by making healthier lifestyle choices.

10 early signs of a weak heart

Knowing about your body can make a big difference. Here are ten early signs of a weak heart that you should never ignore:

  1. Chest discomfort

The main warning sign of heart disease is chest pressure, tightness, or discomfort. This feeling can be mild, but it should never be ignored. If you experience this sensation, especially with shortness of breath, seek medical help immediately.

2. Irregular heartbeat

When you feel excited or anxious, it’s normal for your heart to race. However, if your heartbeat becomes irregular, too fast, too slow, or erratic, it could indicate a problem. It’s important to see a healthcare provider if you notice these changes happening often.

3. Pain radiating to the arm

People think left-arm pain means a heart attack. If you experience chest pain or discomfort, seek medical help immediately.

4. Choking sensation

This feeling might be like someone is squeezing your throat, often called “angina.” It means your heart may have trouble getting or pumping blood. If you feel this regularly, see a doctor.

Why am I randomly having digestive issues? Image courtesy: Shutterstock

5. Indigestion or stomach pain

Heart issues can sometimes be hidden behind other symptoms. Women often report these symptoms more often during heart problems. If you have unusual digestive issues along with other symptoms, pay close attention.

6. Dizziness or lightheadedness

Feeling faint or lightheaded, especially with chest pain or shortness of breath, is a serious warning sign. While things like not drinking enough water or changing your position suddenly can cause brief dizziness, if it continues, see a doctor to check for a weak heart.

7. Swollen ankles

Swollen ankles can result from various causes, such as fatigue or prolonged sitting. However, if the swelling is severe or persistent, it may indicate heart failure. If you notice significant or ongoing swelling, talk to your doctor.

8. Extreme fatigue

We all have days when we feel tired. However, if you feel very tired that doesn’t improve with rest, or if you have other symptoms, it could be a sign of heart problems. Women may feel this fatigue more strongly, so don’t ignore it.

You may also like
Heart Failure: Warning Signs You Shouldn’t Ignore Watch Video
How to protect your bones and joints from injury if you are over 60? Read Article

9. Snoring

Snoring is common, but if it is loud and includes choking or gasping, you may have sleep apnea. This condition can put strain on your heart. Checking your sleep health can help find many hidden issues.

10. Persistent cough

A chronic cough that brings up white or pink mucus may mean that your heart isn’t pumping blood well. This can lead to fluid building up in your lungs. If your cough lasts, especially with this type of mucus, get medical help.

Why a routine heart check is important

Regular check-ups are important to protect your heart. Many heart problems can go unnoticed because they often don’t show clear symptoms. Finding these issues early can make a big difference.

Here are the benefits of routine check-ups for your heart health:

  1. Early detection: Regular screenings can identify health risks and problems before they worsen.
  2. Timely treatments: With new technologies, you can access advanced treatments tailored to your needs.
  3. Overall improved health: Regular check-ups can improve many areas of your health, not just your heart health.
  4. Health tracking: A medical history timeline helps you understand lab results by showing changes in health over time.
  5. Cost efficiency: Treating health problems early is usually cheaper than treating advanced diseases.

About the Author
Tavishi Dogra

Tavishi Dogra is a health journalist with over 8 years of experience in the field. She has built a reputation as a trusted voice, adept at simplifying complex medical information for a broad audience. Her work with prominent media outlets, including RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee, has honed her skills in effectively communicating health topics to diverse groups. Tavishi's extensive research and expertise in AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy) make her a valuable source of expert advice and the latest updates on leading a healthier lifestyle. Follow her on HealthShots for more insights!

