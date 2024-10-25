Early signs of high cholesterol: Know the symptoms to protect your heart

Early signs of high cholesterol include chest discomfort, extreme fatigue and yellowish bumps. Read on to know more.

Cholesterol is considered a silent killer, and levels usually progress in severity by the time people notice any symptoms. However, certain early signs of high cholesterol can help you detect it on time. Besides chest pain, which is one of the most pertinent ways to detect it, other symptoms include the formation of yellow bumps as well as exhaustion. It is also important to note that high levels of cholesterol can be hereditary and if you have a family history of the condition, it is important to get tested regularly. Early testing and diagnosis can help you prevent the levels from going up, and hamper heart health.

What is cholesterol?

Cholesterol is a waxy, fat-like substance that your body needs to function properly. Lipoproteins are small, round particles made of lipids (fats) and proteins that circulate cholesterol throughout your body via blood. The lipoproteins include LDL (low-density lipoproteins), which is harmful, and HDL (high-density lipoprotein), which is considered ‘good cholesterol’, explains cardiologist Dr M Sudhakar Rao.

Excess amounts of cholesterol can form plaque deposits in the arteries and obstruct the blood flow, leading to cardiovascular conditions. While cholesterol is produced naturally in the liver, it is also found in meats, eggs, and cheese, explains nutritionist Suvarna Sawant. There are ways to check cholesterol at home that can help you determine if it’s in control or not.

What are the early signs of high cholesterol?

The condition is called a silent killer because it doesn’t always have noticeable symptoms. However, some physiological changes can serve as early symptoms of cholesterol.

1. Small yellowish bumps

These bumps may appear around the eyes or joints. According to a research paper published in StatPearls, this condition is known as Xanthelasma palpebrarum. This is a benign condition where soft, semisolid, yellow papules or plaques containing cholesterol appear. These deposits are usually seen on the inner aspect of the eyes, most commonly along the corners of the upper and lower eyelids.

2. Unusual fatigue

A build-up can lead to fatigue, states a study, published in the Journal of Psychosomatic Research. High cholesterol levels do not directly cause fatigue, but it is associated with the complications that they cause in the body. The plaque that is there in the arteries that supple blood can also lead to feelings of fatigue.

3. Mild chest discomfort

This is called angina and can lead to shortness of breath during physical activity. This is one of the early signs of the condition that should not be ignored. This makes it harder for blood to circulate efficiently. The National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute states that checking LDL levels is one of the best ways to understand the cause of angina.

A family history of high levels can also be an indication to get tested, even if you don’t have any early signs of cholesterol. This inherited condition is also known as Familial hypercholesterolaemia.

Why does cholesterol rise?

LDL levels can rise for several reasons. Diet is an important factor. “Consuming trans fats, like fried foods, processed meats, and baked goods, raises your LDL ,” explains Dr Sawant. Obesity or excess body weight has a similar impact on LDL levels, making it harder for your body to maintain healthy levels. “A sedentary lifestyle, use of processed and unsaturated fats, type II diabetes mellitus, and diseases like hypothyroidism can cause high levels,” says Dr Rao.

Take a Poll What is your top health and wellness goal? Regular exercise

Eating healthy

Getting good sleep

Practising stress management Take a Poll What is your go-to-technique for relieving body pain? Gentle exercise

Sleeping

Massage

Pain relief balm Previous Next

Smoking and drinking alcohol can further reduce HDL, worsening the risk.

How to prevent cholesterol from rising at the early stage?

There are many ways to control cholesterol levels. Leading a healthy life is the best way to avoid high LDL. Here’s what you can do:

Stay active: Regular physical activity, such as brisk walking, swimming, or yoga, helps increase HDL and lowers LDL. Check out yoga asanas for LDL management. Regular physical activity of 150 mins/week in the form of brisk walking, jogging, swimming or cycling, says Dr Rao.

Regular physical activity, such as brisk walking, swimming, or yoga, helps increase HDL and lowers LDL. Check out yoga asanas for LDL management. Regular physical activity of 150 mins/week in the form of brisk walking, jogging, swimming or cycling, says Dr Rao. Maintain a healthy weight or Body Mass Index, as even a small reduction in body weight can positively impact these levels. Maintaining a BMI less than 24kg/m2 or losing 5-7 per cent of baseline body weight is ideal, explains Dr Rao.

or Body Mass Index, as even a small reduction in body weight can positively impact these levels. Maintaining a BMI less than 24kg/m2 or losing 5-7 per cent of baseline body weight is ideal, explains Dr Rao. Quit smoking: If you smoke, quitting will improve your HDL levels and overall heart health, while limiting alcohol consumption helps reduce triglycerides and LDL, explains Sawant. It is equally important to manage stress, as it can lead to unhealthy habits like overeating or inactivity, both of which worsen levels.

Early signs of high cholesterol: When to head to the doctor?

Visit the doctor immediately if you notice any early signs such as persistent fatigue, chest discomfort, or fatty deposits on the skin. You should also consult a doctor if you have a family history of heart disease or high LDL, as preventive care can make a big difference.

Even if you feel fine, regular cholesterol screenings are recommended—especially if you are over 40 or have other risk factors like obesity, diabetes, or hypertension. Early diagnosis ensures that treatment can begin before this causes serious issues like a heart attack or stroke.

Diet to prevent cholesterol rising at the early stage?

A heart-healthy diet can keep LDL levels in check. Foods rich in soluble fibre, such as oats, beans, fruits, and vegetables to reduce LDL levels must be included. Healthy fats, like those found in olive oil, avocados, and nuts, also improve cholesterol profiles. Reducing your intake of saturated fats from red meat and full-fat dairy, as well as avoiding trans fats from fried or processed foods, is crucial. Including more plant-based meals can be beneficial too, as they are naturally low in cholesterol. Limiting sugary foods and drinks is equally important, as high sugar intake can raise triglycerides and harm your heart health.

How to treat early signs of cholesterol?

Managing early signs of high cholesterol usually begins with lifestyle changes. Doctors often recommend regular exercise, dietary modifications, and weight loss to help bring LDL levels within a healthy range. “In some cases, if lifestyle changes are not enough, medication like statins may be prescribed to lower LDL and reduce the risk of complications,” says Sawant. Certain supplements such as omega-3 fatty acids or niacin, can also support management of levels. Regular follow-ups with your healthcare provider ensure that your cholesterol levels remain stable over time.

How to keep cholesterol in check?

This practice requires a proactive approach. Regular lipid panels—blood tests that measure total cholesterol, LDL, HDL, and triglycerides—help you monitor your heart health and catch any issues early. “Guidelines recommend that all people aged 20 years and above should get their levels tested every four to six years and more frequently if they have any risk factors of high LD levels, a medical history of heart disease, premature coronary artery disease, or family history of high LDL more than 190,” explains Dr Rao.

If you have other risk factors like obesity, diabetes, or high blood pressure, your doctor may recommend more frequent testing. “In addition to monitoring through tests, adopting a heart-healthy lifestyle is essential. Staying active, eating well, and avoiding smoking or excessive alcohol are key habits,” says Sawant. It can also be helpful to keep a health journal to track your progress with diet, exercise, and medical appointments, making it easier to stay on top of your cholesterol levels.