Cervical cancer: Don’t overlook these 8 early signs

Cervical cancer can develop without noticeable symptoms. However, these 8 early signs of cervical cancer may appear as the disease progresses.

Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women, according to the World Health Organization. In 2022, approximately 660,000 women were diagnosed worldwide, with around 350,000 fatalities. This type of cancer develops in the cells of the cervix, the lower part of the uterus. It can lead to complications such as difficulty in urination, pelvic pain, and even infertility if left untreated. While cervical cancer is slow-growing, it can be life-threatening if not detected early. Unfortunately, many women do not experience noticeable symptoms in the early stages, which can result in misdiagnosis or a delayed diagnosis. To prevent severe complications, it is important to be aware of the early signs of cervical cancer so you can seek timely medical attention and begin treatment.

What is cervical cancer?

Cervical cancer is primarily caused by persistent infection with human papillomavirus (HPV), a common sexually transmitted virus. While not all HPV infections lead to cancer, certain high-risk types can cause changes in cervical cells, potentially progressing to cancer over time. It is a type of cancer that begins in the cervix, which is the lower, narrow part of the uterus that connects to the vagina. It usually develops slowly over time, often starting as abnormal cell changes on the cervix, which may not cause symptoms.

These early changes are often detected through routine screenings like Pap smears. The majority of cervical cancer cases are linked to persistent infection with high-risk types of the human papillomavirus (HPV), a common sexually transmitted virus. As cervical cancer progresses, it can invade deeper tissues and spread to other parts of the body. If not detected and treated early, it can cause serious health issues such as pelvic pain, difficulty urinating, abnormal bleeding, and even infertility.

Early signs of cervical cancer

Here is a list of early signs of cervical cancer you should know:

1. Abnormal vaginal bleeding

One of the early signs of cervical cancer is abnormal vaginal bleeding. “This includes bleeding between menstrual periods, after sexual intercourse, or after menopause,” says Dr Padma Srivastava, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist. If you experience any unexplained bleeding, report it to a healthcare provider, as it can be a signal of various issues, including cervical cancer. A study published in the Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews found that vaginal bleeding is the immediate cause of death in 6 percent of women with cervical cancer. While abnormal bleeding can also be due to hormonal imbalances or other non-cancerous conditions, it is important not to ignore these early signs of cervical cancer.

2. Heavy and prolonged periods

While many women experience heavy periods at some point in their lives, unusually heavy or prolonged periods could also be one of the early signs of cervical cancer. If you notice that your menstrual flow is significantly heavier than usual, lasts for more days than normal, or if you are soaking through pads or tampons at an unusually fast rate, it may be a red flag. “This symptom occurs because the tumor may cause the lining of the cervix to become inflamed or irritated, leading to increased blood flow during menstruation,” explains Dr Srivastava.

3. Watery and bloody vaginal discharge

Another early signs of cervical cancer is unusual vaginal discharge, reveals a study published in the Medicine. In the early stages, the discharge may be watery and blood-tinged. As the cancer progresses, the discharge can become thicker and contain more blood. This discharge might also have an unpleasant odor. While some vaginal discharge is normal, any changes in the appearance, consistency, or smell of vaginal discharge should be checked by a healthcare provider.

4. Foul vaginal odour

Around 46.3 percent of respondents mentioned either vaginal bleeding or foul-smelling discharge as one of the early signs of cervical cancer, according to a study published in PLOS ONE. The odor may occur due to the breakdown of cancerous tissue, which can release odor as the cancerous cells die off. This symptom can sometimes be mistaken for a bacterial infection, but if it persists and is accompanied by other symptoms such as bleeding, take immediate medical attention.

5. Pain during sex

Pain during sexual intercourse, also known as dyspareunia, or other sexual health problems can also be in the list of early signs of cervical cancer, states Women’s Health. The cervix may become inflamed or irritated due to the cancer, making sexual activity uncomfortable or painful. “This symptom can often be confused with other conditions such as vaginal dryness, infections, or pelvic inflammatory disease. However, persistent pain during sex, especially when accompanied by other symptoms such as abnormal bleeding or discharge, needs immediate medical attention,” suggests Dr Srivastava.

6. Lower back and pelvic pain

As cervical cancer progresses, it can spread to nearby tissues, causing pain in the lower back or pelvis. This pain is typically dull or aching, and it may become more severe over time. Pelvic pain can occur as the cancer grows and presses on surrounding organs, such as the bladder or rectum. In addition, cancer cells can spread to the lymph nodes in the pelvic area, contributing to swelling and discomfort.

7. Painful urination and increased urinary frequency

Painful urination, or dysuria, can also be one of the early signs of cervical cancer, particularly if the cancer has spread to the bladder or urinary tract. A study published in Human Pathology highlights that women with cervical cancer may experience frequent urination alongside the discomfort of painful urination. There can also be a burning sensation when urinating or a frequent urge to urinate. In some cases, blood may also be present in the urine. These symptoms should not be ignored, as they can be indicative of cervical cancer, making it crucial to recognise these early signs of cervical cancer.

8. Swollen legs

In some cases, swelling in the legs can be a sign of cervical cancer. This occurs when the cancer has spread to the pelvic lymph nodes, blocking the lymphatic drainage. As a result, fluid can build up in the legs, causing them to swell. Swelling may be accompanied by pain or a heavy feeling in the legs. If the swelling is persistent, it is essential to consult a healthcare provider, as this could be an indication that cancer has spread to nearby lymph nodes.

Knowing these early signs of cervical cancer can help you diagnose the condition early!

Treatment for cervical cancer

Cervical cancer prevention includes regular screenings (Pap smears and HPV tests) to detect early abnormalities. HPV vaccination (Gardasil or Cervarix) can prevent infection from high-risk strains of the human papillomavirus, a leading cause of cervical cancer. Safe sexual practices, including condom use, can also reduce HPV transmission.

Treatment depends on the stage of cervical cancer and may involve surgery (hysterectomy), radiation therapy, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, or a combination. Early-stage cervical cancer may be treated with local procedures like a cone biopsy or cryotherapy. In advanced cases, treatment focuses on controlling the disease and relieving symptoms. Ongoing monitoring after treatment is essential to detect the risk of recurrences. Remember, preventive vaccines and screenings are key strategies to reduce the risk of cervical cancer.