Colon cancer risk: 5 bowel habit changes young adults shouldn’t ignore

Watch for 5 early warning signs colon cancer. Know the symptoms that should never be ignored, like ongoing pain and changes in bowel habits.

A report from the American Cancer Society (ACS) in 2026 shows that cancer deaths among Americans under 50 have dropped by 44% since 1990. This is an achievement, largely attributable to improved treatments and reduced smoking. However, there is an alarming issue: colon cancer rates are rising. While deaths from lung, breast, and brain cancers are declining, early-onset colorectal cancer is increasing. It is now the leading cause of cancer death for men under 50 and the second leading cause for women under 50.

Bowel changes you should not ignore

Persistent abdominal pain

Have you ever felt stomach discomfort that won’t go away? While occasional stomachaches can happen due to stress or what you eat, ongoing pain, especially if it’s in one spot, is worth paying attention to. Gastroenterologist Dr Roy Patankar, Zen Multispeciality Hospital, Mumbai, warns Health Shots, “Constant pain can be a sign of tumours or other issues related to colon cancer.”

This symptom can show up in different ways. It often presents as cramps or aches that last longer than the discomfort you experience after a meal. If you start to dread eating or experience a persistent dull ache that disrupts your daily life, consider seeing a healthcare professional.

2. Unintentional weight loss

Want to lose a few pounds? Unintentional weight loss can be worrying. It’s important to know that cancer cells can consume significant energy from your body, causing weight loss even if you eat normally. This “metabolic theft” doesn’t stop and can make you feel not only lighter but also more tired.

If your clothes are fitting looser and you don’t know why, especially if you notice other symptoms, get checked. Unexplained weight changes can cause stress, so it’s important to seek answers.

3. Unexplained fatigue

Are you feeling exhausted? It’s easy to blame fatigue on a busy lifestyle. However, if you’re consistently tired, it’s important to look more closely. Colon cancer can cause internal bleeding, which lowers your blood levels and leads to constant tiredness. This fatigue isn’t merely feeling sleepy; it is often accompanied by weakness and low energy that aren’t relieved by rest.

If you find yourself relying on caffeine to get through the day, it’s important to review your lifestyle and consider what might be happening in your body. Pay attention to what your body is telling you. The signs of exhaustion you experience may warrant exploration.

4. Rectal bleeding

Rectal bleeding is a serious symptom that should never be ignored. Seeing blood in your stool can be alarming. Dr Patankar warns, “You should not assume it is just haemorrhoids, as this is a common mistake is important to have clear guidance. Always tell your doctor if you experience this symptom.”

Before you flush, take a moment to look. This simple action can help you catch health issues early. If you see bright red blood, it might be something minor. Darker colours may indicate a more serious problem. Don’t wait, seek help if you notice anything unusual.

5. Change in bowel habits

Sometimes our digestive system can act unpredictably. If you notice lasting changes in your bowel habits, such as long-term constipation or sudden diarrhoea, it’s important to take notice. A tumour can cause obstruction, resulting in constipation or uncontrolled bowel movements, which may lead to diarrhoea.

Dr Patankar explains, “Cancer can change bowel habits by releasing hormones or blocking stool passage. Keep track of your bowel movements and note any major changes. If these changes last more than a few weeks, see a doctor.”