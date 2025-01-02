6 early migraine symptoms you should know to avoid an attack

A migraine attack can be extremely debilitating and might be accompanied by many other conditions. Check out the early migraine symptoms and how to prevent an attack.

Migraine symptoms go way beyond just headaches. These painful episodes are often accompanied by other conditions such as nausea, frequent urination, mood swings as well as anxiety. These are some of the most common as well as earliest symptoms of migraine. These tell-tale signs can often indicate the possibility of an attack. However, there are some easy ways such as sitting in a dark room, taking early medication and eating well that may even prevent a migraine episode. Check out the most common migraine symptoms and ways to avoid an episode.

What is Migraine?

Migraine is not just a headache—it’s a chronic neurological condition that can be extremely debilitating. Imagine a throbbing or pulsating pain on one side of your head that can make even routine tasks feel impossible. “It often comes with nausea, vomiting, and an unbearable sensitivity to light and sound. In India, migraines are surprisingly common, affecting a significant part of the population,” explains neurologist Dr Pradyumna Oak. Yet, many people mistake it for just a “bad headache,” which delays proper treatment.

What are the earliest symptoms of migraine?

Migraine doesn’t just come out of nowhere. When it comes to earliest migraine symptoms, the body gives subtle warnings, often hours or even days in advance. Early symptoms of a migraine can vary greatly from person to person, but they’re often referred to as the prodrome phase, which is the earliest phase of migraine. These symptoms can occur hours or even days before the actual headache begins.

1. Mood swings

Mood swings are one of the most common early migraine symptoms. You might feel unusually moody—either irritable or strangely euphoric. During the prodrome stage, which can happen a few hours to a few days before a headache starts, you may experience food cravings, and be unexpectedly sad or very happy. You may also have uncontrollable yawning, fluid retention, or increased urination, according to research published by the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

2. Fatigue

One of the most frequent early migraine symptoms is fatigue. People report feeling unusually tired, sometimes yawning excessively. A study published in the Journal of Neurosciences in Rural Practice found that fatigue is a common accompaniment of migraine which is experienced in 70 percent of cases. The study also noted a positive correlation between fatigue as well as severity, frequency as well as chronicity of the migraine episodes.

3. Discomfort in neck

Some people complain of stiffness or discomfort in their neck and shoulders. It might seem harmless but could be one of the most pertinent early migraine symptoms. A study, published in the journal Diagnostics, also states that neck pain has been reported to be highly prevalent in migraine.

4. Appetite changes

Migraine symptoms may also include changes in appetite. You might suddenly crave sweets or find yourself completely turned off by food. A study published in the journal Frontiers in Neurology, observed that one out of every four migraine attacks was accompanied by food craving in 38 percent of migraine subjects the day before an attack, and by 26 percent during the hours immediately preceding an attack.

5. Increased sensitivity to light and sound

Increased sensitivity to light and sound is another tell-tale sign when it comes to migraine symptoms. Simple things like bright sunlight or loud noises may feel overwhelmingly irritating. In some cases, people may experience an aura—visual disturbances like flashing lights, blind spots, or wavy lines, says Dr Oak.

6. Frequent urination

While it might sound strange, frequent urination can also be an early symptom for some, says Dr Oak. Migraines are often associated with changes in hormone levels. These hormonal fluctuations can affect fluid balance in the body, leading to increased urination. Also, during a migraine, blood vessels in the brain dilate. This can sometimes lead to increased fluid pressure, which may trigger the urge to urinate more frequently.

Recognising these early migraine symptoms can make a huge difference in managing the migraine before it gets worse.

What triggers a migraine?

These migraine symptoms can be triggered in a variety of ways. Triggers vary widely among individuals, but stress is one of the biggest culprits, explains Dr Oak. A chaotic day at work or a family argument can be enough to bring one on. Sleep is another major factor—either too much or too little can upset the balance.

Diet plays a crucial role too. “Skipping meals or indulging in certain foods like aged cheese, chocolate, or even caffeine can spark an episode,” explains Dr Oak.

Besides this, women often experience migraines around their menstrual cycle due to hormonal changes. Also, weather changes, especially sudden shifts in humidity or temperature, are common triggers. Loud noises, bright lights, certain medications, and even overexertion during exercise can set off a migraine.

Is there a way to prevent migraines?

Prevention is all about understanding your body and your triggers. These points may help you:

Start by maintaining a consistent sleep schedule—try to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day.

Managing stress is also key, whether through yoga, meditation, or just taking some quiet time for yourself.

Pay attention to your diet and avoid foods that seem to set off migraines. Don’t skip meals, and stay hydrated; even mild dehydration can be a trigger.

Lifestyle changes, like reducing caffeine or alcohol, can help immensely.

If you experience frequent migraines, your doctor might recommend medications to prevent them. It’s all about creating a routine and sticking to it.

How to treat a migraine?

When a migraine strikes, the first step is to rest in a quiet, dark room. Medications like triptans or over-the-counter pain relievers can help if taken early, says Dr Oak. If nausea is a problem, anti-nausea medicines may provide relief. Drinking plenty of fluids is important too, especially if you’ve been vomiting. For those with frequent or severe migraines, preventive therapies like beta-blockers or antiepileptics can reduce the frequency of attacks. The key is to act quickly and manage the symptoms before they escalate.

Are there foods that can help with migraine?

Certain foods can help ease migraine symptoms or even prevent them.

Ginger, for example, is excellent for reducing nausea and has anti-inflammatory properties.

Magnesium-rich foods like nuts, seeds, and spinach are known to help because magnesium deficiencies can trigger migraines.

Staying hydrated is crucial, so fruits with high water content like watermelon and cucumber are great.

Whole grains can stabilize blood sugar levels, while fatty fish like salmon, rich in omega-3s, may help reduce inflammation associated with migraines.

While these foods can help, it’s equally important to avoid trigger foods like processed cheese, alcohol, and chocolate if they cause problems for you.