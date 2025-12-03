Naturopathic doctor shares 5 simple self-checks for early diabetes symptoms

Learn about five easy self-checks to spot early signs of diabetes. Get practical tips for prevention and improving your overall health.

Imagine waking up one morning feeling more tired than the night before, even after getting seven to nine hours of sleep. You might think it’s just a busy week. But those small changes in your body could mean something more serious, even diabetes. This condition can develop quietly, so catching it by noticing some early signs and symptoms of diabetes is important to prevent bigger problems later.

What are 5 self-check signs of diabetes?

Let’s look at five simple checks you can do to see if diabetes might be the underlying issue behind your health problems.

Polyuria, polydipsia, and polyphagia: The “3 P’s”

When it comes to diabetes, the “3 P’s” polyuria (excessive urination), polydipsia (excessive thirst), and polyphagia (excessive hunger) should be at the top of your radar. When blood sugar levels are too high, they can exceed what your kidneys can handle, causing some sugar to end up in your urine. “This leads to a condition called osmotic diuresis, which means you urinate more than usual,” Dr Narendra K Shetty, Naturopathic Doctor, Kshemavana Naturopathy and Yoga Centre, tells Health Shots. As you lose more fluids, you become very thirsty, worsening the situation.

Even if your blood sugar levels seem high, your cells might not be getting the energy they need because of insulin resistance or a lack of insulin. “This can make your brain signal that you are hungry, leading you to eat more even when you have enough sugar in your body”, shares the naturopathic doctor. If you notice you are urinating more, feeling more thirsty, or having increased hunger, don’t ignore it. You should visit your healthcare provider.

2. Unintended weight loss

Have you lost weight without knowing why? This could be a sign of diabetes. When your body can’t use sugar for energy, it starts burning fat and muscle instead. “This can lead to quick weight loss, which might seem reasonable at first, but it’s actually a serious warning sign”, says Dr Shetty. About 10% of people with Type 1 diabetes lose a lot of weight before they are diagnosed, according to Scotland’s National Health Information service. If you are losing weight without changing your diet or exercise, it’s a good idea to see a doctor.

3. Shin spots and other skin changes

The skin often reflects what is happening inside the body. Changes in skin texture, like spots on your shins, can indicate issues with insulin. “People with diabetes may experience low-grade inflammation, which affects how the skin heals and regenerates,” says the doctor. This leads to different patterns in skin health compared to those seen in typical cases. In diabetes, the skin can become stiffer and less stretchy due to advanced glycation end products. “This makes the skin more prone to wounds and slows down healing”, the expert shares. While these changes may seem small at first, they can indicate more about your overall health.

4. Unexplained fatigue

Feeling tired all the time can be due to factors beyond a busy job or parenting. Fatigue is also a common sign of diabetes. When your body can’t use glucose properly, it has less energy available, which leads to ongoing tiredness. A study published in the Industrial Psychiatry Journal found that almost 50% of people with diabetes feel tired all the time. If you notice that a good night’s sleep doesn’t help you feel more energetic, you might need to look into this more.

5. Frequent infections and slow wound healing

Are your cuts and scrapes taking longer to heal than usual? Do you find yourself getting colds or infections more often? High blood sugar can weaken your immune system and slow healing. When glucose levels are high, it can lead to dehydration and weaken your body’s defences, increasing your risk of illness. If you keep getting infections or have slow healing, it’s important to see your doctor. They can help determine whether these issues are linked to diabetes or another condition.

How to manage diabetes

Spotting early warning signs is just the first step. After you find possible symptoms, try these practical tips:

Do:

Regularly monitor your blood glucose levels , particularly if you have a family history of diabetes.

Incorporate a high-fibre diet rich in low-glycemic index foods, such as whole grains and legumes.

Engage in regular physical activity. Simple exercises like walking or stretching can significantly help in managing your blood sugar.

Don’t:

Ignore early symptoms. The earlier you act, the better your chances of avoiding complications.

Overindulge in sugary foods and beverages. Processed sugars can significantly elevate blood glucose levels; moderation is key.

Lead a sedentary lifestyle. Regular movement is essential for maintaining insulin sensitivity.

Why is this important? Early detection of diabetes can help prevent serious problems with your heart, kidneys, eyes, and nerves. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that over 34 million Americans have diabetes, and many don’t even know it. Acting early not only helps keep blood sugar levels in check but also supports better overall health and a longer life.