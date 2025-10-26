Can arthritis affect people under 40? Doctor shares 5 precautions worth taking early in life

How early arthritis can impact people under 40? Here are some important tips to protect your joint health and prevent problems later in life.

If you think arthritis only affects older people, here’s reason to rethink: many people in their 30s and 40s also experience symptoms. As someone in your 30s juggling work and a busy social life, it can be easy to miss some signs from your body. You might notice occasional knee pain after a long day or joint stiffness each morning. These might seem like minor issues, but more people in their late 30s and early 40s are now showing early signs of arthritis, according to doctors.

Sedentary lifestyles often involve sitting for long periods, poor posture, and high stress, making younger adults more at risk for early arthritis, notes the Arthritis Foundation. Early arthritis can be caused by various factors, including inactivity, obesity, past injuries, and even genetics. If you ignore the warning signs, you may face chronic problems later on.

How to protect joint health?

Maintain an active work style

Many people spend hours at their desks. To stay healthy, it’s important to notice our work habits. Get up and move around every 30 minutes, even if it’s just a quick walk around the office. These small breaks can help relieve stress on your muscles and joints. They also improve blood flow. You’ll feel more refreshed and alert for the tasks ahead, according to the Sleep Foundation.

Orthopaedic doctor’s tip: “Set a timer to remind yourself to stand up and stretch, drink water, or take a short walk. These little breaks can make a big difference,” Dr Dhananjay Gupta, Orthopaedic and Joint Replacement Surgeon, Fortis Hospital, tells Health Shots.

2. Maintain your body weight

Maintaining a healthy weight is important for your overall health. Carrying extra weight puts more pressure on your joints, especially your knees and hips, as per Harvard Health. Instead of focusing on a specific number on the scale, aim for a balanced diet and stay active. Eat whole, nutritious foods such as lean proteins, fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats. This balanced approach helps you lose weight while maintaining high energy levels and reducing joint strain.

Orthopaedic doctor’s tip: “Keep a food diary or use an app to track what you eat. This will help you identify areas for improvement. Small changes can make a big difference”, says Dr Gupta.

3. Pay attention to nutrition

Nutrition plays a key role in maintaining healthy joints. Have you heard of the Gut-Brain axis? This idea suggests that our gut health affects our overall well-being, including joint health. Choose a diet that includes anti-inflammatory foods, like Omega-3 fatty acids found in fish, nuts, and seeds, along with colourful fruits and vegetables, as per the National Institute of Health Office of Dietary Supplements. Local foods often provide better nutrition, so you don’t need to look for exotic ingredients for joint health. Also, having a positive mindset can improve your health journey, so remember the value of a good attitude.

Orthopaedic doctor’s tip: “Try meal prepping and focus on adding colourful, whole foods to your meals. Your body and joints will thank you”, says the orthopaedic surgeon.

4. Avoid workout injuries

For younger adults, exercise is important for staying healthy and balanced. However, without taking the proper precautions, it’s easy to push yourself too hard or use the wrong techniques. This can lead to injuries and harm your joints over time. Before starting a workout, make sure to warm up sufficiently to prepare your body, as per the American Heart Association. Have a balanced workout plan that includes strength, flexibility, and cardiovascular exercises. It’s better to focus on good form rather than doing a lot of repetitions. This will help you avoid injuries.

Orthopaedic doctor’s tip: “If you’re not sure about your exercise form or which exercises to do, consider working with a trainer. Learning the basics can help you avoid joint problems later on”, says the joint replacement surgeon.

5. Do not ignore early warning signs

Many people ignore symptoms like joint pain, morning stiffness, or swelling and consider them just fatigue. However, it is important to pay attention to your body, as these could be early signs of arthritis. Recognising these symptoms early allows you to see a doctor and take the appropriate steps, as recommended by the American Heart Association. This might include physiotherapy, guided exercises, or medication. Dealing with these issues directly can help manage your condition and improve your quality of life.

Orthopaedic doctor’s tip: “Keep a symptom diary. Write down when and where you feel pain. This can help you talk with your healthcare provider and get the proper treatment quickly”, says Dr Dhananjay.

Takeaway

Stay active: Set reminders to move around every 30 minutes during work hours. Watch your weight: Focus on maintaining a balanced diet to support joint health. Nourish your body: Opt for anti-inflammatory foods and local ingredients. Be cautious when exercising: Avoid injuries with a proper warm-up and focused training. Listen to your body: Don’t ignore early warning signs; seek medical advice when necessary.