Why do I have dry skin between fingers?

Dry skin between fingers may be because of your skincare product. It may also be due to a skin condition called dyshidrotic eczema. Know the causes and treatment options available.

Thanks to the hype around skincare, we spent too much time worrying about the kind of skincare products we use on the face. But people spend little time worrying about their hands, let alone fingers. Your hands suffer a great deal during the colder months, and the changing weather can make things worse, Right from your fingertips to your knuckles, you can get dry and flaky skin all over your hands. Dry skin between fingers is also a thing. And turns out, that weather conditions can’t always be blamed for such dermatological problems. There are some other factors like dyshidrotic eczema that affect the skin, particularly the sides of your fingers.

What are the causes of dry skin between fingers?

Dry skin between fingers has many causes:

1. Environmental conditions

Your environment plays a role in your skin health too. “Cold weather and low humidity can reduce the retention of moisture in your skin. So, these environmental conditions can contribute to dryness, including dry skin between fingers,” says dermatologist Dr Shifa Yadav.

2. Dyshidrotic eczema

“Dyshidrotic eczema, also known as dyshidrosis, is one of the most common causes of dry skin between fingers,” says the expert. Its symptoms develop on soles of the feet, and the palms of the hands apart from sides of fingers, according to Harvard Heath Publishing. The chronic inflammatory skin condition is marked by small, extremely itchy vesicles, which are fluid-filled blisters. “These blisters may rupture over time and cause cracked, scaly, and dry skin between fingers, and other parts of hands, and feet,” says the expert. The exact cause is not known, but it may be due to genes, allergic reactions, excessive sweating, and stress-related immune dysfunction,” says the expert.

3. Frequent handwashing

Frequent handwashing with harsh soaps or using alcohol-based sanitisers can take away your skin’s natural oils. Repeated cleansing with soap and water may have adverse effects on the skin, such as redness, and dryness, as per research published in the Journal Of Cosmetic Dermatology in 2022. “The presence of ingredients such as sodium lauryl sulfate, alcohol like ethanol, parabens, and artificial fragrances in soaps may break down your skin’s barrier, and lead to dry skin between fingers,” says Dr Yadav.

4. Fungal infections

Fungal infection not only affects toenails, but also leads to dry skin between fingers. “Fungal infections like tinea manuum or ringworm of the hand are known to lead to scaling and flaky skin between the fingers,” says the expert. They disrupt the integrity of the skin barrier and cause dryness, scaling, and cracks.

5. Vitamin deficiency

Dry skin between fingers may be due to a deficiency in vitamin A. “It is critical for skin cell regeneration and sebum production. Inadequate levels may cause dry skin, scaling, and rough patches,” says the expert. The fat-soluble micronutrient is necessary for healthy skin, according to research published in Nutrients in 2022.

6. Contact dermatitis

“It is an itchy, swollen rash caused by allergic or irritative agents such as detergents, and latex gloves,” says the expert. Contact dermatitis may also lead to blistered, dry and cracked skin. It can affect different parts of the body, including the edges of your fingers.

Is it possible to have dry skin between fingers without itchiness?

Itchiness is one of the common symptoms related to skin dryness. But it is possible to have dry skin between fingers without any itchiness. It may be due to frequent handwashing, and using harsh soaps. Such causes of dryness and flaking may not be accompanied by significant skin irritation. Non-itchy skin dryness is generally not a major concern, but should be treated with hydrating emollients.

How to treat dry skin between fingers?

Here are treatment options for dry skin between fingers:

Applying skincare products with ceramides, glycerin, and hyaluronic acid can help to restore moisture in your hands.

“In the case of fungal infections, topical antifungals (clotrimazole, and terbinafine) may be prescribed by your doctor,” says the expert.

Using ceramide-based creams, using mild soaps, and donning protective gloves will prevent the development of these eruptions.

“For contact dermatitis, topical corticosteroids like hydrocortisone or betamethasone should be applied once or twice daily for up to two weeks to reduce inflammation,” says Dr Yadav.

How to prevent dry skin between fingers?

Preventing dry skin between fingers requires proper skincare, lifestyle modifications, and protection from environmental triggers to the skin.

Emollients containing ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and glycerin should be regularly applied to protect the skin.

Use of harsh soaps and alcohol-based sanitisers should be avoided, as these tend to remove essential lipids from the skin. Instead, use fragrance-free, potential of hydrogen or pH-balanced cleansers.

To minimise exposure to irritants, wear protective gloves while using detergents.

Hydration is key, so drink enough water, and eat foods rich in vitamin A like leafy greens, carrots, and beans.

Limit exposure to hot water, as it can cause skin dryness. Also, pat dry after washing your hands instead of rubbing to retain moisture.

Dry skin between fingers may be due to dyshidrotic eczema, cold weather or a vitamin deficiency. Stay hydrated, and moisturise your skin to prevent this problem. Also, before using any medication for skin dryness, consult your doctor.