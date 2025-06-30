Search HealthShots…
Does drinking wine make you gain weight? Here’s the truth

Wine is a popular alcoholic beverage made from grapes. It has calories, which varies depending on the type. So does wine make you gain weight?
Written by: Natalia Ningthoujam
Published On: 30 Jun 2025, 09:08 pm IST
Inputs from
Akhila Reddy
Nutrition
Know if wine can make you gain weight. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

Wine is often the drink of choice for a dinner party, or a cozy night in after a long day. From rich reds to crisp whites, every type of wine has its perfect food pairing, whether it’s cheese, pasta, or salmon. But if you’re watching your weight, you’ve probably wondered: Does wine cause weight gain like other alcoholic drinks? Let’s take a closer look at how wine fits into your diet, and whether it could be quietly adding to your calorie count.

How many calories does wine have?

Before we talk about whether wine contributes to weight gain or not, let us give you a lowdown on the number of calories in popular types of wine:

  • Red wine: Hundred grams of red wine has 82 calories, according to the US Department of Agriculture.
  • White wine: Hundred grams of white wine has 84 calories.
  • Rosé wine: Hundred grams of rosé wine typically contains 83 calories.
  • Sparkling wine: Hundred grams of sparkling wine usually has around 82 calories.
Does wine make you gain weight? Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

Does wine make you gain weight?

If you are not a heavy drinker, it may not increase your weight. A study, published in Nutrients, showed that light-to-moderate consumption of wine had no effect in weight gain. “Wine can contribute to weight gain, especially if consumed frequently or in large quantities,” says nutritionist Akhila Reddy. You are a heavy drinker if you are a woman, and drink four or more alcoholic beverages during one occasion on 5 or more days in 30 days, as per the US National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. For men, it is five or more drinks.

Here’s how wine makes you gain weight:

1. Adds empty calories

Be it foods or drinks, they may just taste good but contain no nutrients. They are also high in calories, making them foods and drinks with empty calories. Alcohol, including wine, comes under this category. “These calories offer no essential nutrients, and just add to your daily intake, leading to weight gain,” says the expert. Also, wine is often paired with high-calorie foods like cheese, pizza or desserts.

2. Slows down fat burning process

Your body treats alcohol, including wine, as a toxin and works to metabolise it first. This slows down fat burning until the alcohol gets cleared. “Calories from food consumed alongside wine are more likely to be stored as fat, especially belly fat,” says Reddy.

3. Increases appetite

How does wine make you gain weight? “It can trigger hunger hormones (ghrelin and leptin), and lower inhibitions, making you more likely to overeat,” says the expert. Increased food intake, especially if they are high in calories, can lead to weight gain. Usually, food choices made under the influence of alcohol, including wine, tend to be high in carbohydrates or fats, which further increases weight.

4. Affects hormones and sleep

It is not just the hunger hormones that get affected by excessive consumption of wine. It can disrupt sleep and hormones like insulin and cortisol, which regulate fat storage and hunger. Poor sleep may increase cravings and weight gain over time.

Too much wine can cause health problems. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

What are the other side effects of drinking wine?

Weight gain should not be your only concern. Excessive or regular consumption of wine can lead to more issues:

  • Liver damage: Your liver can process alcohol, but this ability is limited. When taken in excess, it can get damaged, and lead to fatty liver disease.
  • Digestive issues: Too much wine can cause irritation to the lining of your digestive tract, and may lead to inflammation. “It can increase the production of stomach acid, which may worsen conditions like acid reflux,” says the expert.
  • Sleep disruption: If you drink too much wine late evening, it can disrupt sleep. This not only leads to poor sleep quality, but also fatigue the following day.
  • Dehydration: It is a diuretic, which can cause dry skin, headaches and dizziness.
  • Hormonal imbalance: “In women, excessive wine may impact estrogen balance,” says the expert. Too much wine may increase estrogen levels by promoting the activity of an enzyme known as aromatase, which converts androgens into estrogens. Also, if your liver gets damaged due to too much alcohol, it won’t be able to break down and remove estrogen. “This can worsen premenstrual syndrome symptoms like cramps and bloating,” says Reddy.

Summary

Wine is not inherently fattening, but it can contribute to weight gain if you consume the alcoholic drink in excess. It adds calories and can slow down fat burning if overconsumed. Just stick to one small glass of wine and have it only 3 to 4 times a week or less to avoid gaining weight and experiencing other side effects. Also, watch your calorie intake to prevent weight gain while drinking wine.

Related FAQs

Does wine make you fatter than beer?

Not necessarily, it depends on how much you drink, how often and your total calorie intake. Both wine and beer can lead to weight gain if consumed in excess.

Does wine make your skin glow?

When taken in moderation, wine may promote a healthy glow to your skin. This may be due to its antioxidant content. Wine, especially red wine contains resveratrol, flavonoids and tannins, which may help fight free radicals and slow down skin ageing.

What is the right time to drink wine?

The best time to drink wine is in the evening around 5 pm or 7 pm. During this time, your metabolism is still active, and your body is better at processing alcohol.

Can you drink red wine on an empty stomach?

No, it's not recommended to drink red wine or any alcohol on an empty stomach. Without food, wine gets absorbed quickly into your bloodstream. This can lead to dizziness or lightheadedness and nausea.

About the Author
Natalia Ningthoujam

Natalia Ningthoujam has written on various subjects - from music to films and fashion to lifestyle - as a journalist in her career that started in 2010. After getting stories from the crime scene, police headquarters, and conducting interviews with celebrities, she is now writing on health and wellness which has become her focus area.

