Does drinking wine make you gain weight? Here’s the truth

Wine is often the drink of choice for a dinner party, or a cozy night in after a long day. From rich reds to crisp whites, every type of wine has its perfect food pairing, whether it’s cheese, pasta, or salmon. But if you’re watching your weight, you’ve probably wondered: Does wine cause weight gain like other alcoholic drinks? Let’s take a closer look at how wine fits into your diet, and whether it could be quietly adding to your calorie count.
Before we talk about whether wine contributes to weight gain or not, let us give you a lowdown on the number of calories in popular types of wine:
If you are not a heavy drinker, it may not increase your weight. A study, published in Nutrients, showed that light-to-moderate consumption of wine had no effect in weight gain. “Wine can contribute to weight gain, especially if consumed frequently or in large quantities,” says nutritionist Akhila Reddy. You are a heavy drinker if you are a woman, and drink four or more alcoholic beverages during one occasion on 5 or more days in 30 days, as per the US National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. For men, it is five or more drinks.
Here’s how wine makes you gain weight:
Be it foods or drinks, they may just taste good but contain no nutrients. They are also high in calories, making them foods and drinks with empty calories. Alcohol, including wine, comes under this category. “These calories offer no essential nutrients, and just add to your daily intake, leading to weight gain,” says the expert. Also, wine is often paired with high-calorie foods like cheese, pizza or desserts.
Your body treats alcohol, including wine, as a toxin and works to metabolise it first. This slows down fat burning until the alcohol gets cleared. “Calories from food consumed alongside wine are more likely to be stored as fat, especially belly fat,” says Reddy.
How does wine make you gain weight? “It can trigger hunger hormones (ghrelin and leptin), and lower inhibitions, making you more likely to overeat,” says the expert. Increased food intake, especially if they are high in calories, can lead to weight gain. Usually, food choices made under the influence of alcohol, including wine, tend to be high in carbohydrates or fats, which further increases weight.
It is not just the hunger hormones that get affected by excessive consumption of wine. It can disrupt sleep and hormones like insulin and cortisol, which regulate fat storage and hunger. Poor sleep may increase cravings and weight gain over time.
Weight gain should not be your only concern. Excessive or regular consumption of wine can lead to more issues:
Wine is not inherently fattening, but it can contribute to weight gain if you consume the alcoholic drink in excess. It adds calories and can slow down fat burning if overconsumed. Just stick to one small glass of wine and have it only 3 to 4 times a week or less to avoid gaining weight and experiencing other side effects. Also, watch your calorie intake to prevent weight gain while drinking wine.
Not necessarily, it depends on how much you drink, how often and your total calorie intake. Both wine and beer can lead to weight gain if consumed in excess.
When taken in moderation, wine may promote a healthy glow to your skin. This may be due to its antioxidant content. Wine, especially red wine contains resveratrol, flavonoids and tannins, which may help fight free radicals and slow down skin ageing.
The best time to drink wine is in the evening around 5 pm or 7 pm. During this time, your metabolism is still active, and your body is better at processing alcohol.
No, it's not recommended to drink red wine or any alcohol on an empty stomach. Without food, wine gets absorbed quickly into your bloodstream. This can lead to dizziness or lightheadedness and nausea.
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.