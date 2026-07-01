Dr Google vs your Doctor: This Doctor’s Day, know why online health advice can never replace medical expertise

It's important to get professional medical advice, especially given the abundance of online health information, diagnoses, and treatments.

Access to health information has been dramatically changed via Google (the Internet). With just a few clicks, anyone can now research and read about symptoms, diseases, treatment options, and health tips. While this easy access has helped people become more informed about their health, it has also made it easier to encounter inaccurate, misleading, or incomplete medical information. This Doctor’s Day, experts explain why Google can be a useful source of information, but it should never replace professional medical advice.

Why do people Google their symptoms?

When searching for health conditions with similar symptoms such as fatigue, fever, weight loss, body pain, or problems with regularity, you may be looking for a range of diagnoses or assumptions about the potential for disease. “Self-diagnosing based on Google searches can delay seeking medical care, self-medicate inappropriately, investigate for no reason, or miss significant health problems that need to be treated immediately,” Dr Kirti Chadha, Chief Scientific and Innovation Officer, Metropolis Healthcare Limited, tells Health Shots.

A diagnosis can be made only after a comprehensive history and physical examination have been performed and relevant laboratory tests have been ordered. When physicians analyse a patient’s signs and symptoms, they do so in the context of the patient’s age, past medical history, risk factors, lifestyle habits, and physical examination findings. Conversely, in the Google age, the capabilities of Google-based engines and web-based symptom checkers do not come close to what physicians can accomplish with this multifaceted approach to diagnosis.

What is the role of the laboratory in diagnosis?

Laboratory testing plays a vital role in the diagnostic process by confirming or excluding the presence of a specific disease, thereby providing objective evidence to base patient care and treatment decisions on, rather than subjective impressions.

{{{htmlData}}}

The evolution of technology has dramatically changed the way we diagnose patients today. Automating the laboratory process has increased efficiency, accuracy, and standardisation in the delivery of diagnostic services by improving the ability to process samples across all three phases of testing (pre-analytical, analytical, and post-analytical). The net results of these technological advances include faster turnaround times for test results and a reduced likelihood of human error, thereby enabling clinicians to make timely and informed decisions regarding patient care.

Modern laboratories are benefiting from AI in many ways, such as enhancing capabilities through data analysis, quality control, and workflow optimization; however, AI will always complement clinical expertise rather than replace it. Pathologists will always be vital in the diagnostic process by reviewing test results, linking them to the patient’s clinical picture, and ensuring they are interpreted correctly so the patient is managed safely and effectively.

What is the role of genomics in precision medicine?

As tests become more specialised, clinician support services (clinician support services in relation to genomics, precision medicine and other similar fields) assist clinicians with navigating test orders and interpretations and with so many other issues; therefore, the clinician support services (often provided by clinical pathologists) can assist the clinician in making informed decisions about the appropriate test to order, interpreting the complex test results, and making treatment decisions that are appropriate based on the test results.

Patients need to know that the online health information they find is merely a way to inform them to have an open and meaningful conversation with their clinician, not a substitute for the professional advice or expertise of their clinician.

“Google raises awareness among individuals, creating a sense of urgency to consult with their clinician promptly,” Dr V. K. Gupta, Founder, Managing Director & Senior Neurosurgeon, Silver Streak Multispecialty Hospital, tells Health Shots. Still, ultimately, accurate diagnostics along with the expertise and experience of the clinician and evidence-based care remain the key components to diagnosing an individual promptly, providing effective treatment, and facilitating the best possible health outcome for the individual.