Do not treat GLP-1 drugs as a shortcut: Dr V. Mohan on the hidden risks of India’s weight loss drug war (Interview)

On World Health Day 2026, India's leading diabetologist Dr V. Mohan discusses the risks of irresponsible use of weight loss drugs.

The global healthcare industry is currently caught in the crossfire of a high-stakes ‘weight loss drug war’. The demand for miracle jabs and pills has turned life-saving medication into a trending formula. The use of semaglutide, which belongs to a group of drugs called GLP-1 receptor agonists and is prescribed for type 2 diabetes and weight management, is on the rise, especially with the increasing access to generic versions at lower prices. In India, where at least 25 per cent of adults are overweight or obese, doctors are highlighting how the promise of a “quick fix” clashes with the grim reality of likely medical misuse.

For World Health Day 2026, Health Shots interviewed Dr V. Mohan, one of the country’s leading voices in diabetes care, on the risks posed by the rise of “budget” generics and the dangerous allure of off-label prescriptions. The scientist with over 50 years of experience asserts that treating these drugs like a lifestyle shortcut could be a gamble with public health.

1. What are the main concerns with people misusing semaglutide weight-loss drugs in India?

Dr V. Mohan: Today, many people seek quick weight-loss solutions. The problem is, semaglutide is not meant for casual or cosmetic use. When taken without proper need or guidance, it can lead to side effects and even harm overall health. Weight loss should always be medically guided, not rushed.

2. How can doctors help patients use these drugs safely?

Dr V. Mohan: A doctor will first check if the patient really needs the drug. Then they will start with the right dose, monitor progress and guide the patient on food and lifestyle. This ensures the treatment is both safe and effective.

3. How will generic semaglutide help tackle obesity and diabetes in India?

Dr V. Mohan: Lower-cost versions can make treatment more affordable for more people. This is important because many patients who need it cannot afford it today. But even with cheaper options, medical supervision is a must.

4. What happens if people use semaglutide without a doctor’s supervision?

Dr V. Mohan: They may take the wrong dose or use it for the wrong reason. This can cause issues like nausea, weakness, dehydration or even serious complications. Also, once they stop, weight can come back quickly.

5. Is diet and exercise important when using semaglutide for weight loss?

Dr V. Mohan: Very important. The medicine works best when combined with healthy eating and regular physical activity. Without lifestyle changes, results will not last.

6. What should happen to companies promoting semaglutide for cosmetic use?

Dr V. Mohan: This is not right. Medicines like this should not be marketed for quick or cosmetic weight loss. There should be stricter rules to prevent misuse and protect people. The government is also taking strict action to prevent this.

7. How will cheaper generic versions of semaglutide help patients in India?

Dr V. Mohan: It will help more patients start treatment earlier. This can prevent complications of diabetes and obesity and improve long-term health outcomes.

8. What do you expect from the government’s inspections on pharmacies selling these drugs?

Dr V. Mohan: This is a good step. These medicines should only be sold with a prescription. Strong checks will reduce misuse and improve patient safety.

9. How can patients ensure they’re buying genuine semaglutide products?

Dr V. Mohan: Buy only from trusted pharmacies with a valid prescription. Avoid unknown online sellers. If in doubt, always ask your doctor.

10. What advice would you give to someone considering semaglutide?

Dr V. Mohan: Do not treat it as a shortcut. Speak with your doctor, determine whether you really need it, and follow a proper plan that includes diet, exercise, and regular follow-up. That is the safest and most effective way.