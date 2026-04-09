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Do GLP-1 weight loss drugs affect periods?

GLP-1 weight loss drugs are trending, but can they affect your periods? An expert explains how these medications may influence your menstrual cycle and hormonal health.
Written by: Aayushi Gupta
Published On: 9 Apr 2026, 09:00 am IST
Inputs from
Dr Kanika Batra Modi
Gynaecology
GLP-1 weight loss drugs can influence hormones and periods! Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

Weight loss medications like GLP-1 receptor agonists have seen a sharp rise in popularity in recent years, especially among people struggling with obesity and metabolic conditions. Drugs like semaglutide and similar compounds are now widely used not just for diabetes but also for weight management. While studies show they can support significant weight loss, many women have started asking an important question: “Can these medications affect their menstrual cycle or reproductive health?” With changing hormones, metabolism, and body weight all closely linked, it is a valid concern.

According to Dr Kanika Batra Modi, Associate Director and Clinical Lead, Gynaecological Oncology at Max Cancer Care, these drugs may influence menstrual patterns, but not always in the way people assume.

What are GLP-1 weight loss drugs and how do they work?

GLP-1 receptor agonists are medications that mimic a natural hormone called glucagon-like peptide-1. “This hormone helps regulate blood sugar levels, slows digestion, and reduces appetite by making you feel full for longer,” explains Dr Modi.

Originally designed to manage type 2 diabetes, these drugs are now widely used for weight loss because they help reduce calorie intake and improve metabolism. When combined with lifestyle changes, they can be effective in managing obesity.

Can GLP-1 drugs affect your menstrual cycle?

The impact of GLP-1 medications on the menstrual cycle is usually indirect. These drugs lead to weight loss and better metabolic health, which can influence hormone levels. “In many cases, especially among women with obesity or PCOS, improved metabolism can actually help regulate periods,” explains Dr Modi. Some women report more regular cycles after starting treatment.

Monitor your period cycle properly while taking GLP-1. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

However, rapid weight loss or sudden lifestyle changes may temporarily disrupt menstrual patterns in some individuals. These changes are typically short-term and linked to hormonal adjustments rather than a harmful effect of the drug.

Does the dosage make a difference?

Yes, the dosage and how quickly it is increased can play a role. GLP-1 medications are usually started at a low dose and gradually increased. As the dosage rises, the body undergoes more noticeable metabolic changes, including weight loss and improved insulin sensitivity. These changes can influence ovulation and hormone balance.

Another important point is that these drugs can slow stomach emptying, which may affect how oral contraceptive pills are absorbed. Dr Modi advises women to monitor their cycles and consult a doctor, especially during dose changes.

Also read: Can GLP-1 weight loss drugs lead to nutritional deficiencies?

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How do GLP-1 drugs impact hormonal and reproductive health?

GLP-1 medications may positively affect reproductive health, particularly in women with conditions like PCOS. Since obesity and insulin resistance can disrupt hormones, improving these factors can help restore balance. Dr Modi says, “Women with PCOS may experience better menstrual regularity and improved chances of ovulation after using these medications. This is linked to reduced inflammation, better insulin control, and improved hormone regulation.” However, long-term effects on fertility are still being studied, so medical supervision remains important.

Possible side effects you should know

Like all medications, GLP-1 drugs can cause side effects, especially in the early stages. Common ones include nausea, vomiting, constipation, and stomach discomfort. According to research and reports from Harvard Health Publishing, rare but serious risks may include pancreatitis, delayed stomach emptying, or gallbladder issues. This is why these medications should only be used under proper medical guidance.

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Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.

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About the Author
Aayushi Gupta

Aayushi Gupta is a passionate health journalist with over 4+ years of experience decoding the world of diet, fitness, and intimate wellness. With a sharp eye for trends and a commitment to credible, expert-backed content, she turns complex health topics into clear, empowering stories that inspire readers to take charge of their well-being.

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