Diwali 2024: 9 tips to survive late night Diwali parties

Late-night Diwali parties can take a toll on your health if you are not careful! For a healthy celebration, keep these tips in your mind.

The festival of lights, Diwali is incomplete without late-night parties. Even though they are fun, the late-night celebrations can take a toll on your energy level and overall health. Staying up late at night can throw off the natural rhythm of your body, making it tough to bounce back once the celebrations are over. Do not worry, we are not going to suggest you skip the Diwali party. You just need to be a little bit more mindful! With a little planning, you can enjoy the fun without compromising on your well-being.

9 tips for a late-night Diwali party

Here are some of the tips to keep in mind if you are planning to attend a late-night Diwali bash and want to stay healthy:

1. Eat throughout the day

Usually, many people keep themselves hungry for the whole day to enjoy food at the party. Doing so can lead to overeating at night and may upset your stomach, leading to indigestion. Instead, focus on eating balanced meals throughout the day. Stick to your regular meal times, and if you want, you may reduce the portion size. Just make sure you do not skip meals altogether. Aim for nutritious options that are rich in protein, fibre, and essential nutrients to keep your energy levels steady and your body happy.

2. Eat something before you leave

Before you head out for a night party, consider having a light snack. Choose foods rich in probiotics or fibre such as yoghurt with some fruits or a handful of nuts and seeds. This not only keeps your digestion smooth but also helps curb your hunger later in the night. When you arrive at the party, you won’t be as tempted to overindulge.

3. Limit portion sizes

At a party, it can be tempting to fill your plate with all the delicious treats. To avoid overindulgence, make a conscious effort to limit your portion sizes. Start by choosing healthier options first, like salads or grilled dishes, and then add smaller portions of richer items. Also, pay attention to the signs of fullness. This mindful approach can prevent you from feeling overly stuffed by the end of the night.

4. Sit down and chew your food

Amid all the fun and laughter, we often forget to take our time with meals. Ensure you sit down while eating or drinking water. This simple act not only promotes better digestion but also encourages you to chew your food thoroughly. Chewing well helps your body break down food more efficiently, leading to better nutrient absorption and a more satisfying eating experience.

5. Stay hydrated

With all the excitement, it is easy to forget to drink water. This can leave you dehydrated and prone to headache, tiredness, and dizziness. Not only this, dehydration also increases your risk of digestive issues such as constipation in both younger and older people, as per a study published in the College of Family Physicians of Canada. However, when you keep yourself hydrated, it can help you release toxins from your body and keep your energy levels on track. What’s more? It will also help your skin glow!

6. Avoid caffeine and alcohol

While it may be tempting to grab a cup of coffee or a cocktail at the party, try to limit caffeine and alcohol intake. Both can disrupt your sleep cycle, making it harder to rest after the festivities. Instead, choose fresh juice or just focus on your water intake. These options are not only healthier but also delicious and refreshing!

7. Limit sweets intake

No matter what, no one can resist sweets during Diwali! While it is a part of the celebration, people can go overboard with them. Instead of trying a little bit of everything, pick one or two of your favourite sweets to savour. If you have diabetes, make sure you focus on diabetic-friendly snacks or recipes only. This way, you can satisfy your sweet tooth without feeling guilty or unwell later. Remember, moderation is key!

8. Take a short walk

After the party, do not just head straight to bed. A short walk can do wonders for your digestion and help you unwind. A study published in the International Journal of General Medicine found that taking a short walk after a meal is effective for improving digestion and weight loss. Just 10-15 minutes of strolling can set a positive tone for your sleep.

9. Get enough sleep

After a fun night, it is important to prioritise rest. Try to go to bed at a reasonable hour, even if it means winding down a little earlier during the party. This will allow you to recover from the fatigue and wake up feeling rejuvenated and ready to embrace the next day of celebrations!

With these tips, you may celebrate your festival by keeping your health on track!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What should I eat before attending a Diwali party?

Choose a light snack rich in probiotics or fibre, such as yoghurt with fruit or a handful of nuts and seeds, to help curb hunger and aid digestion.

2. Is it okay to indulge in sweets during Diwali?

Yes, but practice moderation. Choose one or two of your favourite sweets to enjoy rather than trying everything to satisfy your sweet tooth without overindulging.

3. What is a good way to unwind after a Diwali party?

Taking a short 10-15 minute walk after the party can aid digestion and help you relax before heading to bed.