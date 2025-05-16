Dipika Kakar diagnosed with ‘tennis ball-sized’ liver tumor, set to undergo surgery

Popular TV actress Dipika Kakar has been diagnosed with a 'tennis ball-sized' liver tumor, revealed her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim. He shared that she has been in pain recently and will soon undergo surgery for the tumor removal.

Popular television actress Dipika Kakar, known for her roles in Indian daily soaps and reality television shows, has recently been diagnosed with a liver tumor. The news was shared by her husband and actor Shoaib Ibrahim in a video blog. Dipika, who recently made her return to television after a five-year hiatus through the first season of Celebrity MasterChef India, had voluntarily stepped away from the show due to a shoulder injury. Her sudden exit from the show due to health concerns left fans concerned. However, it turns out she is battling a more serious health issue.

Dipika Kakar diagnosed with non-cancerous liver tumour

In the vlog, Shoaib revealed that Dipika began experiencing stomach pain while he was away in Chandigarh. “Initially, we thought it was acidity,” he shared. After consulting their family doctor and undergoing blood tests, she was prescribed antibiotics and showed some improvement. However, the pain returned after a few days. A CT scan later revealed a tumor in the left lobe of her liver, described as “bigger in size like a tennis ball.” Shoaib said, “It was very shocking for us.” Dipika was immediately hospitalised for further tests to determine if the tumor was cancerous.

Most initial medical reports have indicated that the tumor is noncancerous. However, the couple is awaiting one final, crucial report to confirm it completely. Shoaib also confirmed that Dipika will soon undergo surgery to remove the tumor. She is currently at home but is expected to be hospitalised again shortly for the procedure. The couple has requested privacy and prayers during this time.

What is a liver tumor?

A liver tumor is a growth or lump in the liver. It happens when cells begin to reproduce at an increased rate. Some liver tumors are benign, meaning they are not cancerous and usually not dangerous. Others are malignant, which means they are cancerous and can spread to other parts of the body. Noncancerous (benign) tumors are quite common and usually do not produce symptoms.

{{{htmlData}}}

What are the symptoms of a liver tumor?

Symptoms of a liver tumor can vary, and sometimes there may be no signs at all in the early stages. As the tumor grows, some common symptoms may appear, which include:

Abdominal pain and discomfort

Weakness and tiredness

Sudden weight loss

Loss of appetite

Nausea and vomiting

Abdominal swelling

Yellowish skin (jaundice)

Dark-coloured urine

If the liver does not work properly, these signs can become more noticeable. It is important to see a doctor if these symptoms are present.

How to diagnose a liver tumor?

To diagnose a liver tumor, doctors do several tests:

The doctor may ask about your symptoms and medical history.

Physical exam to feel the belly for lumps or swelling.

Blood tests to check how the liver is working and to look for a tumor marker called AFP (alpha-fetoprotein).

Ultrasound, a simple scan, can also be done that uses sound waves to look at the liver.

CT scans or MRIs are also done. They are detailed imaging tests to see the size and location of the tumor.

A biopsy is a small sample of the liver taken with a needle to check under a microscope.

These tests help confirm if there is a liver tumor and what type it is.

Treatment of liver tumor

Treating a liver tumor depends on its size and how advanced it is. Here are some treatment options:

Surgery: If the tumor is small and contained, surgery can remove it.

Radiation therapy: Radiation therapy uses strong energy to target and shrink the cancer cells.

Chemotherapy: Chemotherapy involves using special drugs to kill or stop the growth of cancer cells.

Liver transplantation: For people with advanced liver disease (like liver cirrhosis) and tumors that can’t be removed, a liver transplant may be considered.

If you notice any symptoms related to a liver tumor, get in touch with your a doctor immediately.