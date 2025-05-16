Dipika Kakar diagnosed with ‘tennis ball-sized’ liver tumor, set to undergo surgery

Popular television actress Dipika Kakar, known for her roles in Indian daily soaps and reality television shows, has recently been diagnosed with a liver tumor. The news was shared by her husband and actor Shoaib Ibrahim in a video blog. Dipika, who recently made her return to television after a five-year hiatus through the first season of Celebrity MasterChef India, had voluntarily stepped away from the show due to a shoulder injury. Her sudden exit from the show due to health concerns left fans concerned. However, it turns out she is battling a more serious health issue.
In the vlog, Shoaib revealed that Dipika began experiencing stomach pain while he was away in Chandigarh. “Initially, we thought it was acidity,” he shared. After consulting their family doctor and undergoing blood tests, she was prescribed antibiotics and showed some improvement. However, the pain returned after a few days. A CT scan later revealed a tumor in the left lobe of her liver, described as “bigger in size like a tennis ball.” Shoaib said, “It was very shocking for us.” Dipika was immediately hospitalised for further tests to determine if the tumor was cancerous.
Most initial medical reports have indicated that the tumor is noncancerous. However, the couple is awaiting one final, crucial report to confirm it completely. Shoaib also confirmed that Dipika will soon undergo surgery to remove the tumor. She is currently at home but is expected to be hospitalised again shortly for the procedure. The couple has requested privacy and prayers during this time.
A liver tumor is a growth or lump in the liver. It happens when cells begin to reproduce at an increased rate. Some liver tumors are benign, meaning they are not cancerous and usually not dangerous. Others are malignant, which means they are cancerous and can spread to other parts of the body. Noncancerous (benign) tumors are quite common and usually do not produce symptoms.
Symptoms of a liver tumor can vary, and sometimes there may be no signs at all in the early stages. As the tumor grows, some common symptoms may appear, which include:
If the liver does not work properly, these signs can become more noticeable. It is important to see a doctor if these symptoms are present.
To diagnose a liver tumor, doctors do several tests:
These tests help confirm if there is a liver tumor and what type it is.
Treating a liver tumor depends on its size and how advanced it is. Here are some treatment options:
If you notice any symptoms related to a liver tumor, get in touch with your a doctor immediately.
