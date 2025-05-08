Mounjaro vs Ozempic: What makes these 2 diabetes and weight loss drugs different?

Mounjaro and Ozempic are two medications that can help with diabetes and weight management. But is there a winner in the Mounjaro vs Ozempic battle?

Obesity is a global pandemic. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), adult obesity in the world more than doubled between 1990 and 2022. This has led to more health problems ranging from cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and neurological disorders, chronic respiratory diseases and digestive issues. In this scenario, it is in people’s best interest to maintain healthy weight. However, the pursuit of losing weight quickly is leading people to find solutions in drugs meant for diabetes management, but which also lead to weight loss. Ozempic and Mounjaro are two such weight loss drugs which have caused a stir globally. Are they similar or different? Let us break down the Ozempic vs Mounjaro debate for you!

How does Mounjaro work?

Mounjaro (tirzepatide) is a novel injectable medication developed for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, but is also used as a weight loss drug. “It is a dual glucose- dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist,” says diabetologist Dr Shankar Kumar Venkatarayaraju. So, it mimics the actions of both GIP and GLP-1 hormones that control blood sugar levels and reduce appetite, leading to weight loss.

The drug, available in prefilled pen, is administered once weekly via subcutaneous injection, which means it is injected under the skin of the abdomen, thigh or upper arm. It is approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for type 2 diabetes, with off-label use for obesity.

How does Ozempic work?

Ozempic (semaglutide) is a once-weekly injectable medication meant for type 2 diabetes management and used off-label for weight loss. “It is a GLP-1 receptor agonist that mimics endogenous glucagon-like peptide-1,” shares the expert. It increases the levels of gut hormones, incretins, and helps to produce more insulin when needed. It also helps in reducing the amount of sugar produced by the liver, and slows down digestion of food. These mechanisms help to lower blood sugar levels and contribute to weight loss.

Mounjaro vs Ozempic: What are the similarities?

Both the medications are similar in multiple ways.

1. Not approved for weight loss

Mounjaro is not approved by the FDA for weight loss even though tirzepatide, which is its active ingredient, got a green signal for weight loss under the brand name Zepbound. Similarly, Ozempic is also not approved for this purpose. The one approved by the FDA for weight management is Wegovy, which also uses semaglutide, the main ingredient in Ozempic.

2. Weekly injectable medicines

When it comes to Mounjaro vs Ozempic, both are weekly injectable medicines used to treat type 2 diabetes, and work as weight loss drugs. They work through incretin hormone pathways to lower blood sugar levels and suppress appetite, leading to weight loss.

3. Administered subcutaneously

Both the drugs are administered subcutaneously and require dose titration (slow addition of one solution of a concentration that’s already known). These are important, as they can reduce gastrointestinal side effects such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

“Also, both the medicines, which are recommended after failure of first-line agents like metformin, show favourable cardiovascular and metabolic profiles, and are not suitable for type 1 diabetes,” says Dr Venkatarayaraju.

Mounjaro vs Ozempic: What are the differences between them?

Here are some key differences between Mounjaro and Ozempic:

1. Mounjaro vs Ozempic: Ingredients and mechanism

Mounjaro (tirzepatide) is a dual GIP/GLP-1 receptor agonist, whereas Ozempic (semaglutide) targets only the GLP-1 receptor. This dual targeting in Mounjaro provides potentially positive effects on metabolism, and helps with weight loss.

2. Mounjaro vs Ozempic: Dose

While both are administered subcutaneously once in a week, the doses are different. “Mounjaro is available in doses from 2.5 to 15 mg weekly, while Ozempic is usually titrated up to 2 mg,” says the expert.

3. Mounjaro vs Ozempic: Safety

Ozempic, which was launched in 2017 in the US, has more extensive long-term data, including positive cardiovascular outcomes in people with type 2 diabetes. “Mounjaro’s long-term safety is still under evaluation, although early data is promising,” according to Dr Venkatarayaraju.

Mounjaro vs Ozempic: Which one is better?

From a clinical efficacy standpoint, Mounjaro appears superior to Ozempic for both glycemic control and weight loss. During a study, published in JAMA Internal Medicine, participants who were overweight or obese used tirzepatide and semaglutide. They experienced significantly greater weight loss when they used tirzepatide.

“However, ‘better’ also depends on patient-specific factors. Ozempic has a strong cardiovascular data, including FDA approval for reducing major cardiovascular events in high-risk people. Mounjaro does not yet have this label,” says the expert.

In the Mounjaro vs Ozempic battle, the former may be preferred when maximal weight loss and glycemic control are primary goals. Ozempic may be chosen when cardiovascular protection is a priority.

Mounjaro vs Ozempic: Side effects

Here are some of the side effects:

Mounjaro side effects

Abdominal bloating

Abdominal pain

Constipation

Flatulence

Diarrhea

Nausea

Loss of appetite

Discomfort or discolouration around the spot where the medicine was injected

Ozempic side effects

Abdominal pain

Constipation

Diarrhea

Indigestion

Discomfort around the injection area

While these side effects of Ozempic and Mounjaro may be temporary, there can be serious risks too. “They are rare, but people using both may end up with pancreatitis, thyroid tumors and gallbladder disease,” says the expert.

In the Mounjaro vs Ozempic debate, there is no clear winner. Their active ingredients are different, but their health goals, side effects, and routes of administration overlap considerably.