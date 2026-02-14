Why diabetes leaves you drained: Endocrinologist explains what causes fatigue

Diabetes-related fatigue is more common than you think. An endocrinologist explains why blood sugar swings drain your energy and what you can do to feel better daily.

Diabetes is often associated with high blood sugar, frequent urination or constant thirst, but there is another symptom many people quietly struggle with: extreme tiredness. If you have diabetes and feel exhausted even after a full night’s sleep, you are not imagining it. Persistent fatigue is one of the most common yet overlooked symptoms of both type 1 and type 2 diabetes. It can affect your focus, mood, productivity and overall quality of life. However, once you understand why it happens, it becomes easier to manage.

According to endocrinologist Dr Ashok Kumar Jhingan, fatigue in diabetes is deeply linked to how your body handles glucose, your primary source of energy.

What is diabetes-related fatigue?

Diabetes fatigue is more than just feeling sleepy. It is a lingering sense of physical and mental exhaustion that does not go away easily with rest.

A 2015 study published in the Industrial Psychiatry Journal found that nearly 68 percent of people with diabetes reported chronic fatigue. According to Dr Jhingan, this kind of tiredness can significantly interfere with daily life, making even simple tasks feel overwhelming.

It may show up as heavy limbs, low stamina, brain fog, poor concentration or irritability.

Why does high blood sugar make you feel so tired?

Your body relies on glucose for energy. But in diabetes, glucose builds up in the bloodstream instead of entering the cells where it is needed.

Dr Jhingan explains that this creates a kind of “energy crisis.” Even though there is plenty of sugar in the blood, your cells are essentially starving. This mismatch leads to sluggishness and low energy.

High blood sugar can also cause frequent urination, which leads to dehydration. And dehydration itself can worsen fatigue, headaches, and lack of focus.

How do nighttime blood sugar swings affect morning energy?

Many people with diabetes wake up exhausted. One reason could be blood sugar fluctuations during the night.

Low blood sugar levels between 2 AM and 4 AM can trigger a stress response in the body, releasing hormones like adrenaline. These hormones disrupt deep sleep, even if you do not fully wake up. By morning, your body feels drained.

On the other hand, high blood sugar overnight can also disturb sleep quality. Practicing good sleep hygiene and monitoring nighttime glucose levels, as advised by Dr Jhingan, can make a noticeable difference.

Other causes of diabetes fatigue

Fatigue in diabetes is not always about sugar levels alone. Several other factors can contribute:

Medication side effects

Sleep disorders like sleep apnea or insomnia

Stress and anxiety

Obesity and a sedentary lifestyle

Complications such as heart disease or neuropathy

Research published in the Journal of Psychosomatic Research suggests that fatigue can both result from and worsen poor diabetes management, creating a cycle that is hard to break.

How to manage diabetes fatigue effectively?

The key is consistency, not quick fixes.

1. Eat a balanced, fiber-rich diet: Include beans, legumes, vegetables, fruits and lean proteins like fish and chicken. These help prevent sudden blood sugar spikes and crashes.

2. Move your body daily: Even a 20–30 minute walk can improve insulin sensitivity and boost energy levels.

3. Stay hydrated: Drinking enough water supports blood sugar regulation and reduces tiredness caused by dehydration.

4. Prioritise sleep: Stick to a consistent sleep schedule and create a calming bedtime routine.

5. Monitor blood sugar regularly: Tracking your levels helps prevent both hyperglycaemia and hypoglycaemia, which can trigger fatigue.

6. Manage stress: Relaxation techniques, counselling, or mindfulness practices can help conserve mental energy.

As Dr Jhingan emphasises, stabilising blood sugar, improving sleep and making small lifestyle changes can significantly restore your energy. If tiredness continues despite these steps, consult your doctor to rule out underlying complications.