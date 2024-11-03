Self Care

How much do you know about diabetes? Take this quiz to find out NOW!

Updated on:2 November 2024, 02:22am IST

Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs when the body cannot regulate blood sugar levels accurately. But do you know enough about this lifestyle disease? Take this quiz and test your knowledge.

Image courtesy: Adobe Stock.

Diabetes is a chronic condition that affects how your body processes blood sugar, or glucose. When someone has diabetes, their blood sugar levels can become too high (hyperglycemia) or too low (hypoglycemia), leading to serious health complications. According to the World Health Organization, around 422 million people worldwide are living with diabetes, with Type 2 being the most common. This type usually develops in adults when the body becomes resistant to insulin or does not produce enough of it. Living with diabetes can be challenging, making it essential to understand this lifestyle disease and its impact on daily life.

So, take this quiz specially designed by Health Shots for you to test your knowledge about diabetes!

What are the two main types of diabetes?

Which type of diabetes is often diagnosed in children and young adults?

What is a common symptom of diabetes?

Which of the following can increase the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes?

What is the main hormone that regulates blood sugar levels?

Which of the following is NOT a risk factor for diabetes?

What is a typical blood sugar level for someone without diabetes?

Which lifestyle change can help manage or prevent Type 2 diabetes?

What is the term for high blood sugar levels?

Which test is commonly used to diagnose diabetes?

