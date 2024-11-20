Can eating too much salt lead to diabetes?

The risk of developing diabetes from salt and salty foods is high due to the excessive levels of sodium present. Here is how to control this.

Contrary to the popular belief that only sweets can cause diabetes, there is a high risk of developing diabetes from salt, if consumed excessively. While salt might not be responsible for causing the health condition, it can affect the well being of diabetics further. The sodium in salt is what is responsible for this. Excessive sodium can lead to fluid retention in the body, and this can cause a lot of harm to people with high blood sugar. It can lead to swelling of feet as well as other health issues. Sodium can also lead to hypertension which can be very dangerous for a diabetic.

Can you get diabetes from salt?

While getting diabetes from salt consumption is not possible directly, excessive sodium in salt can lead to conditions that can be dangerous for diabetics. It can put you at a higher risk of heart disease, stroke, and kidney disease. Although salt does not have an impact on blood glucose levels, it can raise your blood pressure. This can be very harmful for people with diabetes. A study, published in the Journal of Clinical Biochemistry and Nutrition, observed the link between high salt intake and diabetes. It was seen that the prevalence of diabetes in the high salt intake group was significantly greater than that in the control group.

Impact of salt consumption on diabetes

Developing diabetes from salt consumption is not possible directly, but indirectly, high sodium can have a direct impact on the health and well-being of diabetics.

1. Increased blood pressure

High sodium intake can elevate blood pressure and this can be very dangerous if you have diabetes. A study, published in the journal Nutrition, states that excessive sodium consumption, which is more than 5 grams per day, can produce a significant increase in BP. This has also been linked with the onset of hypertension and its cardiovascular complications.

2. The strain on the kidneys

Excess sodium can strain the kidneys, which are already under stress in people with diabetes. A study, published in the journal Kidney International, states that both high and low sodium consumption can be related with incident chronic kidney disease (CKD) in people who already suffer from hypertension. Blood glucose control and hypertension management are the strategies that can prevent the development and progression of CKD, states the study.

3. Increased Risk of Cardiovascular Disease

High blood pressure is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke, conditions that are more prevalent in people with diabetes. A study, published in the Frontiers in Endocrinology, states observed that participants with type 2 diabetes and microalbuminuria, a condition that can lead to kidney disease, had a greater increase in blood pressure during a high sodium intake episode. Therefore, while you might not get diabetes from salt, it can worsen your condition.

Can salt increase the risk of diabetes?

Yes, there is a higher risk of developing diabetes from salt consumption. High sodium from processed foods can lead to weight gain. Obesity is strongly linked to an increased risk of type 2 diabetes. Plus, a high sodium intake can impair insulin sensitivity, which can make it challenging for the body to regulate blood sugar levels. A study, published in the journal Nutrients, states that the amount of sodium we consume due to regular consumption of salt may significantly increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. It was seen that an extra gram of sodium, which is present in 2.5 grams of salt, per day was associated with a 43 per cent higher risk of type 2 diabetes. The study also recorded that there was an approximately two-fold increase in the risk of type 2 diabetes in subjects who add salt to prepared meals.

Diabetes from salt: Steer clear of high sodium foods

To prevent high risk of developing diabetes from salt intake, it is important to note the foods that should be avoided:

Canned food : Soups and Vegetables that come in can often contain high levels of sodium to preserve them.

: Soups and Vegetables that come in can often contain high levels of sodium to preserve them. Processed non-vegetarian items : Bacon, ham, sausages, and hot dogs have high salt content.

: Bacon, ham, sausages, and hot dogs have high salt content. Frozen food : Many kinds of frozen foods and meals are high in sodium to enhance their flavour.

: Many kinds of frozen foods and meals are high in sodium to enhance their flavour. Salty snacks : many salty foods such as chips and popcorn, especially the flavoured varieties contain high sodium levels.

: many salty foods such as chips and popcorn, especially the flavoured varieties contain high sodium levels. Sauces and condiments : Soy sauce, ketchup, and salad dressings can be high in sodium.

: Soy sauce, ketchup, and salad dressings can be high in sodium. Cheese : Many types of cheese, especially processed cheese, are high in sodium.

: Many types of cheese, especially processed cheese, are high in sodium. Bread : Some types of bread, especially those with added salt, can be high in sodium.

: Some types of bread, especially those with added salt, can be high in sodium. Pizza: Pizza, especially store-bought or restaurant-style pizza, is often high in sodium.

These foods should be avoided if you want to prevent getting high blood pressure and diabetes from salt consumption.

Take a Poll What is your top health and wellness goal? Regular exercise

Eating healthy

Getting good sleep

Practising stress management Take a Poll What is your go-to-technique for relieving body pain? Gentle exercise

Sleeping

Massage

Pain relief balm Previous Next

Diabetes from salt: How much can you have in a day

If you want to avoid high risk of diabetes from salt consumption, then it is important to monitor your sodium levels. Different studies recommend different levels. The American Heart Association has set the daily recommended intake of sodium as 1,500 mg for diabetics. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Korean Diabetes Association recommend a sodium intake of more than 2,000 mg/day.

Diabetes from salt: How to reduce intake?

It is important to control your sodium intake to prevent complicated symptoms of diabetes from salt consumption. Here are a few tips that can help you:

Check labels : Checking labels while shopping for food outside is a must. Check the sodium content on food labels and choose low-sodium options. All brands note the sodium levels in the food item at the back of the label.

: Checking labels while shopping for food outside is a must. Check the sodium content on food labels and choose low-sodium options. All brands note the sodium levels in the food item at the back of the label. Eat home-cooked food : Preparing fresh meals at home, using the right ingredients and limiting the amount of salt added can be helpful. When you cook at home, you have complete control over the ingredients used. You can minimize the amount of salt added to your dishes, opting for herbs and spices instead.

: Preparing fresh meals at home, using the right ingredients and limiting the amount of salt added can be helpful. When you cook at home, you have complete control over the ingredients used. You can minimize the amount of salt added to your dishes, opting for herbs and spices instead. Go for fresh foods : It is important to opt for fresh fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins in a diabetic diet. Fresh foods are minimally processed, unlike processed foods which often contain added salt as a preservative.

: It is important to opt for fresh fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins in a diabetic diet. Fresh foods are minimally processed, unlike processed foods which often contain added salt as a preservative. Limit processed foods: It is very important to reduce the consumption of processed foods, which are often high in sodium. Salt is a natural preservative that helps extend the shelf life of processed foods, plus it is used to enhance flavour as well.

Takeaway

While excess salt intake doesn’t directly cause diabetes, it can indirectly increase your risk of developing type 2 diabetes, as well as make it tough to deal with the symptoms of the condition. Excessive sodium can cause an increase in blood pressure. A high-salt diet can contribute to weight gain, and obesity is strongly linked to increased risk of type 2 diabetes. High sodium intake can impair insulin sensitivity, making it harder for your body to regulate blood sugar levels.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Which salt is best for diabetics?

For people with diabetes, it’s best to use regular salt or pink salt, but in moderation. While there are various types of salt available, the key to managing diabetes is to limit overall sodium intake, rather than focusing on specific types of salt.

2. Does salt affect blood pressure in a diabetic patient?

Yes, salt contains high levels of sodium. This sodium in the salt leads to body to retain fluid. This, in turn, leads to an increase the fluid volume and could raise blood pressure.