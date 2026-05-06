5 everyday habits that may be silently raising your cholesterol levels

High cholesterol often builds quietly through everyday habits you may not notice. A cardiologist explains the 5 lifestyle mistakes that could be putting your heart at risk.

High cholesterol is often called a ‘silent’ condition because it rarely shows symptoms until it leads to serious problems like a heart attack or stroke. According to the World Heart Foundation, high cholesterol contributes to millions of deaths each year, making it a major risk factor for heart disease worldwide. What makes it more concerning is that it does not always come from obvious causes. In many cases, your everyday habits, what you eat, how you move, and even how you sleep, play a big role. Over time, these small, repeated choices can quietly raise cholesterol levels without you even realising it, making awareness the first and most important step towards better heart health.

What is cholesterol?

Cholesterol is a fatty substance produced by the liver and needed by the body for essential functions like building cells and hormones. However, excess cholesterol in the blood can stick to artery walls, leading to plaque build-up (atherosclerosis).

There are two main types, HDL (good cholesterol), which helps remove excess cholesterol, and LDL (bad cholesterol), which can accumulate in arteries and increase the risk of heart disease.

Daily habits that increase cholesterol levels

Here are 5 common mistakes that may increase the risk of high cholesterol levels:

1. Skipping meals and irregular eating patterns

Skipping breakfast or eating at odd hours may seem harmless, but it can disrupt your metabolism. “Irregular eating patterns often lead to overeating and poor food choices later in the day,” explains Dr Abhinav Shrivastava, Consultant-Cardiology, Regency Hospital, Gorakhpur. This can increase the intake of unhealthy fats, raising LDL cholesterol levels over time. Maintaining regular meal timings helps keep your metabolism stable and supports better lipid control.

2. Overdependence on processed and packaged foods

Convenience foods like chips, biscuits, and frozen snacks are often loaded with trans fats and refined carbohydrates. These not only increase bad cholesterol but also lower good cholesterol. Regular consumption of such foods can silently damage heart health, even if you don’t notice immediate effects.

3. Sedentary lifestyle and lack of physical activity

Sitting for long hours, whether at a desk or at home, reduces your body’s ability to manage fats efficiently. A study published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences shows that a lack of physical activity is linked to lower HDL (good cholesterol) levels and a higher risk of plaque formation. Even simple activities like a 30-minute brisk walk daily can significantly improve cholesterol balance.

4. Hidden sugar intake and excess calories

“While fats often get the blame, excess sugar is another hidden culprit. Sugary drinks, desserts, and even so-called healthy snacks can lead to weight gain and insulin resistance. These changes indirectly raise cholesterol levels and increase cardiovascular risk,” explains Dr Shrivastava. Cutting down on added sugars is essential for overall heart health.

5. Poor sleep and chronic stress

Sleep and stress are often overlooked when it comes to cholesterol management. Research suggests that lack of sleep and ongoing stress can disrupt hormonal balance and increase cholesterol levels. Stress can also trigger unhealthy eating habits, further worsening the problem. Prioritising 7–8 hours of quality sleep and managing stress through relaxation techniques can make a noticeable difference.

Small changes that make a big difference

Managing cholesterol does not always require drastic steps. “Simple lifestyle modifications can go a long way in preventing complications,” says Dr Shrivastava. Focus on balanced meals, regular physical activity, reducing processed food intake, and maintaining a healthy routine.