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Constant loose motions? Expert says it may not be just a stomach infection

Frequent loose motions for weeks may signal IBS, IBD, food intolerance, or gut inflammation instead of a simple stomach infection. Early diagnosis is important for better gut health.
Written by: Aayushi Gupta
Published On: 25 May 2026, 06:38 pm IST
Inputs from
Dr Vineet Kumar Gupta
Gastroenterologist
Ongoing loose motions should not be ignored. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

Most of us blame loose motions on outside food, mild infections, or something unhealthy we ate during the day. And in many cases, that is true. Usually, the problem settles within a day or two with rest, fluids, and simple medication. But what if it keeps happening again and again? What if you are constantly planning your day around washroom visits, feeling bloated after meals, or dealing with stomach cramps for weeks?

According to a gastroenterology expert, persistent diarrhea is not always just a weak stomach. Sometimes, it may point toward an underlying gut disorder like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), or food intolerance. Study published in Cureus suggests IBS alone affects nearly 10–15 percent of people globally, yet many cases remain undiagnosed because symptoms are often ignored or self-treated at home.

When are loose motions more than a temporary problem?

Occasional stomach upset is common, especially after infections or eating contaminated food. However, if loose motions continue for weeks or keep returning frequently, it may signal a chronic digestive condition. Dr Vineet Kumar Gupta, Senior Director & Unit Head, Gastroenterology, ShardaCare-Healthcity, explains that repeated diarrhea should not be ignored because the gut may be indicating an underlying issue that requires proper diagnosis and treatment.

IBS or IBD: Causes of chronic diarrhea

One lesser-known reason behind frequent loose motions is IBS or IBD, a type of irritable bowel syndrome where diarrhea is the main symptom. In this condition, the intestines become extra sensitive to stress, certain foods, hormonal changes, or irregular eating habits. People with IBS or IBD may experience:

  • Frequent loose stools
  • Abdominal cramps or pain
  • Bloating
  • Sudden urgency to use the washroom
  • Feeling that the bowel has not emptied properly

The symptoms may come and go, making many people dismiss them as normal digestive issues.

IBS and gut inflammation may trigger chronic diarrhea. Image Courtesy: Shutterstock

Other gut conditions that can cause frequent diarrhea

Chronic diarrhea is not always linked to IBS alone. Other digestive disorders can also trigger ongoing bowel problems. Inflammatory bowel diseases such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease can lead to long-term inflammation in the intestines. Unlike IBS, these conditions may also cause blood in stools, weight loss, weakness, fatigue, and nutritional deficiencies.

Food intolerances, especially lactose or gluten intolerance, can also irritate the digestive system and trigger repeated stomach discomfort and loose motions after eating certain foods. Some gut infections and malabsorption disorders may show similar symptoms too.

Warning signs you should never ignore

Dr Gupta says some symptoms clearly indicate the need for medical attention. Seek medical help if:

  • Loose motions continue for more than two weeks
  • There is blood in the stool
  • You experience unexplained weight loss
  • Severe stomach pain keeps returning
  • Fever, dehydration, or weakness develops
  • Bowel movements disturb your sleep

Ignoring these signs and repeatedly self-medicating may delay diagnosis and worsen the condition over time.

Diagnosis

The treatment depends entirely on the cause. To understand what is happening inside the gut, doctors may recommend stool tests, blood tests, an ultrasound, an endoscopy, or a colonoscopy, depending on symptoms and medical history.

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Simple habits that can support gut health

While medical treatment is important, daily habits also play a major role in keeping the digestive system healthy. Experts recommend:

  • Eating balanced home-cooked meals
  • Drinking enough water
  • Reducing oily, spicy, and processed foods
  • Managing stress levels
  • Following regular meal timings
  • Avoiding unnecessary self-medication

Your gut often gives early signals when something is wrong. Listening to those signs and getting timely treatment can help prevent long-term digestive complications.

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Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.

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About the Author
Aayushi Gupta

Aayushi Gupta is a passionate health journalist with over 4+ years of experience decoding the world of diet, fitness, and intimate wellness. With a sharp eye for trends and a commitment to credible, expert-backed content, she turns complex health topics into clear, empowering stories that inspire readers to take charge of their well-being.

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