Constant loose motions? Expert says it may not be just a stomach infection

Frequent loose motions for weeks may signal IBS, IBD, food intolerance, or gut inflammation instead of a simple stomach infection. Early diagnosis is important for better gut health.

Most of us blame loose motions on outside food, mild infections, or something unhealthy we ate during the day. And in many cases, that is true. Usually, the problem settles within a day or two with rest, fluids, and simple medication. But what if it keeps happening again and again? What if you are constantly planning your day around washroom visits, feeling bloated after meals, or dealing with stomach cramps for weeks?

According to a gastroenterology expert, persistent diarrhea is not always just a weak stomach. Sometimes, it may point toward an underlying gut disorder like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), or food intolerance. Study published in Cureus suggests IBS alone affects nearly 10–15 percent of people globally, yet many cases remain undiagnosed because symptoms are often ignored or self-treated at home.

When are loose motions more than a temporary problem?

Occasional stomach upset is common, especially after infections or eating contaminated food. However, if loose motions continue for weeks or keep returning frequently, it may signal a chronic digestive condition. Dr Vineet Kumar Gupta, Senior Director & Unit Head, Gastroenterology, ShardaCare-Healthcity, explains that repeated diarrhea should not be ignored because the gut may be indicating an underlying issue that requires proper diagnosis and treatment.

IBS or IBD: Causes of chronic diarrhea

One lesser-known reason behind frequent loose motions is IBS or IBD, a type of irritable bowel syndrome where diarrhea is the main symptom. In this condition, the intestines become extra sensitive to stress, certain foods, hormonal changes, or irregular eating habits. People with IBS or IBD may experience:

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Frequent loose stools

Abdominal cramps or pain

Bloating

Sudden urgency to use the washroom

Feeling that the bowel has not emptied properly

The symptoms may come and go, making many people dismiss them as normal digestive issues.

Other gut conditions that can cause frequent diarrhea

Chronic diarrhea is not always linked to IBS alone. Other digestive disorders can also trigger ongoing bowel problems. Inflammatory bowel diseases such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease can lead to long-term inflammation in the intestines. Unlike IBS, these conditions may also cause blood in stools, weight loss, weakness, fatigue, and nutritional deficiencies.

Food intolerances, especially lactose or gluten intolerance, can also irritate the digestive system and trigger repeated stomach discomfort and loose motions after eating certain foods. Some gut infections and malabsorption disorders may show similar symptoms too.

Warning signs you should never ignore

Dr Gupta says some symptoms clearly indicate the need for medical attention. Seek medical help if:

Loose motions continue for more than two weeks

There is blood in the stool

You experience unexplained weight loss

Severe stomach pain keeps returning

Fever, dehydration, or weakness develops

Bowel movements disturb your sleep

Ignoring these signs and repeatedly self-medicating may delay diagnosis and worsen the condition over time.

Diagnosis

The treatment depends entirely on the cause. To understand what is happening inside the gut, doctors may recommend stool tests, blood tests, an ultrasound, an endoscopy, or a colonoscopy, depending on symptoms and medical history.

Simple habits that can support gut health

While medical treatment is important, daily habits also play a major role in keeping the digestive system healthy. Experts recommend:

Eating balanced home-cooked meals

Drinking enough water

Reducing oily, spicy, and processed foods

Managing stress levels

Following regular meal timings

Avoiding unnecessary self-medication

Your gut often gives early signals when something is wrong. Listening to those signs and getting timely treatment can help prevent long-term digestive complications.