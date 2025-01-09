10 signs and symptoms of hMPV: When should you be worried?

While health authorities are urging the public to remain calm, cases of hMPV are on the rise. It is important to be aware of all the symptoms of hMPV infection to help protect yourself.

As of this week, 11 cases of human metapneumovirus (hMPV) have been reported in India, raising concerns about its potential to spread. First identified in China, hMPV causes respiratory symptoms similar to those of influenza and COVID-19, including cough, fever, and sore throat. While many cases result in mild cold-like symptoms, the virus can lead to more severe complications such as pneumonia, shortness of breath, asthma flare-ups, and bronchitis, especially if it spreads widely. Therefore, you must know the symptoms of hMPV well to detect the virus in its early stages.

HMPV cases in India

Since the detection of the first case in India on Monday, 11 cases of hMPV in India have been reported. These cases include:

Bengaluru: 2

Gujarat: 1

Chennai: 2

Kolkata: 3

Nagpur: 2

Mumbai: 1

Despite the rise in cases, the Ministry of Health in India is urging the public not to panic and is advising them to take necessary precautions. While precautions is one way, it is also important be more vigilant by knowing the symptoms of hMPV.

Symptoms of hMPV

Infections caused by hMPV can cause a number of symptoms that often mimic those of other respiratory illnesses, such as the common cold, flu, or even Covid-19. Due to these similarities, diagnosing hMPV early can be challenging without specific testing. Typically, individuals with this virus experience mild upper respiratory symptoms, which may include the following, according to the American Lung Association:

1. Sore throat

A sore throat is one of the first symptoms of hMPV infection. This symptom arises due to the inflammation of the throat caused by the virus. An infected person may feel discomfort or pain when swallowing, and the throat may appear red and swollen.

2. Fever

Fever is another symptom of hMPV. The body raises its temperature in an attempt to fight off the viral infection. The fever associated with this virus may range from mild to moderate and usually resolves within a few days as the body combats the infection.

3. Nasal congestion

It is a typical symptom of hMPV. The inflammation caused by the virus leads to swollen nasal passages, which block airflow and make breathing through the nose difficult. This can result in a stuffy nose, sneezing, and an overall feeling of discomfort. Nasal congestion often makes it harder to sleep so try elevating the head on a few pillows while sleeping.

4. Cough

A persistent cough is commonly seen in those infected with hMPV. This is the body’s way of trying to clear the respiratory passages of mucus and irritants caused by the virus. The cough can be dry or wet, meaning it may be accompanied by mucus. In severe cases, the cough may become more pronounced and could persist even after other symptoms improve.

5. Sneezing

This is one of the symptoms of hMPV, a respiratory infection that occurs in the early stage due to the inflammation of the respiratory tract. Sneezing is a natural reflex in response to irritation in the nasal passages and can cause a runny nose or sore throat.

6. Runny nose

Along with nasal congestion, a runny nose is another one of the common symptoms of hMPV. The virus causes the production of excess mucus, leading to a constant drip from the nose. This may not only be irritating but also discomforting, especially in young children, making it difficult to breathe or sleep.

7. Rashes

While less common, 5-10 percent of children infected with hMPV may develop a rash, as a study published in the Pediatrics in Review. This rash typically appears as red, blotchy spots on the skin and may occur as a result of the body’s immune response to the infection.

8. Nausea and vomiting

Other uncommon symptoms of hMPV are vomiting, nausea or diarrhea, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. This infection can sometimes affect the gastrointestinal system, leading to these symptoms. This is particularly seen in children, who may experience an upset stomach along with respiratory symptoms.

9. Shortness of breath

This is one of the more severe symptoms of hMPV. The virus can affect the lower respiratory tract, leading to difficulty breathing. In some cases, the shortness of breath may be accompanied by wheezing or a feeling of tightness in the chest, making breathing even more difficult.

10. Pneumonia, bronchiolitis, or bronchitis

In most cases, symptoms of hMPV are mild and resolve within a week or two. However, severe cases can lead to complications, especially in vulnerable individuals. These include:

Bronchiolitis: Inflammation of the small airways in the lungs, commonly affecting infants and young children.

Inflammation of the small airways in the lungs, commonly affecting infants and young children. Bronchitis: Inflammation of the larger airways, causing a persistent cough and mucus production.

Inflammation of the larger airways, causing a persistent cough and mucus production. Pneumonia: A serious infection of the lung tissue that can become life-threatening. It occurs when the virus causes inflammation in the lungs, leading to symptoms such as a persistent cough, chest pain, difficulty breathing, and a high fever.

A serious infection of the lung tissue that can become life-threatening. It occurs when the virus causes inflammation in the lungs, leading to symptoms such as a persistent cough, chest pain, difficulty breathing, and a high fever. Asthma or COPD flare-ups: Pre-existing respiratory conditions like asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) may worsen.

Pre-existing respiratory conditions like asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) may worsen. Ear infections: Secondary bacterial infections of the middle ear, particularly in children, can occur due to viral infection.

Mild symptoms of hMPV usually resolve on their own within 2-5 days. However, if serious complications such as shortness of breath, pneumonia, bronchitis, or bronchiolitis develop, it is crucial to seek immediate medical attention, as these may extend the recovery period.