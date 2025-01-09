10 signs and symptoms of hMPV: When should you be worried?

Chat with
As of this week, 11 cases of human metapneumovirus (hMPV) have been reported in India, raising concerns about its potential to spread. First identified in China, hMPV causes respiratory symptoms similar to those of influenza and COVID-19, including cough, fever, and sore throat. While many cases result in mild cold-like symptoms, the virus can lead to more severe complications such as pneumonia, shortness of breath, asthma flare-ups, and bronchitis, especially if it spreads widely. Therefore, you must know the symptoms of hMPV well to detect the virus in its early stages.
Since the detection of the first case in India on Monday, 11 cases of hMPV in India have been reported. These cases include:
Bengaluru: 2
Gujarat: 1
Chennai: 2
Kolkata: 3
Nagpur: 2
Mumbai: 1
Despite the rise in cases, the Ministry of Health in India is urging the public not to panic and is advising them to take necessary precautions. While precautions is one way, it is also important be more vigilant by knowing the symptoms of hMPV.
Infections caused by hMPV can cause a number of symptoms that often mimic those of other respiratory illnesses, such as the common cold, flu, or even Covid-19. Due to these similarities, diagnosing hMPV early can be challenging without specific testing. Typically, individuals with this virus experience mild upper respiratory symptoms, which may include the following, according to the American Lung Association:
A sore throat is one of the first symptoms of hMPV infection. This symptom arises due to the inflammation of the throat caused by the virus. An infected person may feel discomfort or pain when swallowing, and the throat may appear red and swollen.
Fever is another symptom of hMPV. The body raises its temperature in an attempt to fight off the viral infection. The fever associated with this virus may range from mild to moderate and usually resolves within a few days as the body combats the infection.
It is a typical symptom of hMPV. The inflammation caused by the virus leads to swollen nasal passages, which block airflow and make breathing through the nose difficult. This can result in a stuffy nose, sneezing, and an overall feeling of discomfort. Nasal congestion often makes it harder to sleep so try elevating the head on a few pillows while sleeping.
A persistent cough is commonly seen in those infected with hMPV. This is the body’s way of trying to clear the respiratory passages of mucus and irritants caused by the virus. The cough can be dry or wet, meaning it may be accompanied by mucus. In severe cases, the cough may become more pronounced and could persist even after other symptoms improve.
This is one of the symptoms of hMPV, a respiratory infection that occurs in the early stage due to the inflammation of the respiratory tract. Sneezing is a natural reflex in response to irritation in the nasal passages and can cause a runny nose or sore throat.
Along with nasal congestion, a runny nose is another one of the common symptoms of hMPV. The virus causes the production of excess mucus, leading to a constant drip from the nose. This may not only be irritating but also discomforting, especially in young children, making it difficult to breathe or sleep.
While less common, 5-10 percent of children infected with hMPV may develop a rash, as a study published in the Pediatrics in Review. This rash typically appears as red, blotchy spots on the skin and may occur as a result of the body’s immune response to the infection.
Other uncommon symptoms of hMPV are vomiting, nausea or diarrhea, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. This infection can sometimes affect the gastrointestinal system, leading to these symptoms. This is particularly seen in children, who may experience an upset stomach along with respiratory symptoms.
This is one of the more severe symptoms of hMPV. The virus can affect the lower respiratory tract, leading to difficulty breathing. In some cases, the shortness of breath may be accompanied by wheezing or a feeling of tightness in the chest, making breathing even more difficult.
In most cases, symptoms of hMPV are mild and resolve within a week or two. However, severe cases can lead to complications, especially in vulnerable individuals. These include:
Mild symptoms of hMPV usually resolve on their own within 2-5 days. However, if serious complications such as shortness of breath, pneumonia, bronchitis, or bronchiolitis develop, it is crucial to seek immediate medical attention, as these may extend the recovery period.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Preventive Care, Family Care, Reproductive Care, Self Care